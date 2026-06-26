In the territory of you can’t make this shit up, the World Cup has matched up two of the most oppressive countries on the planet — Iran and Egypt — for tonight's “Pride Night” match in Seattle, which will take place at 11pm EST.

This couldn’t be scripted any better and it does feel like a great big poke in the eye at the ridiculousness of the left siding with the Free Palestine crowd AND the gays/LGBTQers at the same time — which is not a match made in heaven, to say the least.

Photo: Michael Ukas/dpa (Photo by Michael Ukas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Someone is laughing up high.