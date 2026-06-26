Seattle's Rainbow Showdown
FIFA clashes with Iran and Egypt over rainbow flags during the Pride Match in one of the most progressive cities in America
In the territory of you can’t make this shit up, the World Cup has matched up two of the most oppressive countries on the planet — Iran and Egypt — for tonight's “Pride Night” match in Seattle, which will take place at 11pm EST.
This couldn’t be scripted any better and it does feel like a great big poke in the eye at the ridiculousness of the left siding with the Free Palestine crowd AND the gays/LGBTQers at the same time — which is not a match made in heaven, to say the least.
Someone is laughing up high.