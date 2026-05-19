Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
6h

I saw this coming, when I was going through the epic 4 year divorce from a suddenly full time crossdressing husband. I hadn't known anything about his secret life until I discovered his diaries in a suitcase the year after our second son was born. The fact that his diagnosing psychologist and the surgeon who did all the gonadal tissue re-architecture did not have an ounce of sympathy, a wisp sense of responsibility for upturning the lives of 2 young boys and their mother, was the lesson I learned 1995-1998. These people have a communistic fervor to change society. The responses I got at the time were "I never heard of this" and "surely you knew you what you were getting into when you married him." I did not. None of us knew what trans world intended to take from us. Now we know how successful their indoctrination was. Crossdressing men claim they get admiration from young women and side-eyed by older women. I don't give them the satisfaction of my gaze at all. I'm sorry to say that forfeits and boycotts of the sports events will have to become de rigueur in female sports. We have to develop an underground set of women's/girls' races and keep our own statistics. Convincing the younger women will be the hardest task. Do not run with the boys any more.

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Robert Labossiere's avatar
Robert Labossiere
4h

It will only take one competition where the women get on the starting blocks and nobody dives in except the man. It will go viral and change history.

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