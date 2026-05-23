Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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ScottyG's avatar
ScottyG
1h

Wow, their virtue signaling brand sounds like every other democratic politician…they even got bought out like one 🤷‍♂️

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Visionary's avatar
Visionary
1h

Love yr articles Jennifer. Hard hitting and exposing how real business and marketing operates...I wish you every success in yr venture and calling out these phonies across the board. Wow.

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