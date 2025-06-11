Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Artsma's avatar
Artsma
just now

67% of “dems” are on the same side of the transgender sports issue and as an independent this lost me claiming that Trump somehow is not a threat to democracy. Those of us paying attention to him actively using OUR military against civilians who are peacefully protesting despite no Governor calling for military backing is illegal AF! But go ahead and lose all your “dem” subscribers. It isn’t all or nothing for so many of us but if that’s what it is for you, enjoy living in the opposite sexist spectrum!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture