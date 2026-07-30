Last night in Seattle at a Storm vs Fever game, the culture war over women’s sports spilled from the court into the stands — and the sidewalks outside Climate Pledge Arena. Outside, a large, energetic rally formed in support of Sophie Cunningham, the shooting guard and small forward for the Indiana Fever who has recently spoken out in defense of fair competition in women’s sports.

Crowds of people, many of them wearing XX-XY Athletics tees and hats with our logo front and center, showed up to make one simple point: girls and women deserve fair competition. The energy was unmistakable. Sophie has become the clearest public face of a cultural shift that can no longer be ignored.

Inside the arena, the cost of that shift was on full display. Two teenage girls, one of them Ahnaleigh Wilson — one of our XX-XY NIL athletes, a Courage Wins Award winner, and a young woman who has already shown more spine than most adults in sports — wore tees with our logo. For that, they were targeted.

According to Wilson’s own account, Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton approached her, cursed at her, called her “f*cking insane,” said she hoped Jesus could forgive her for her “sin,” and warned her to “stop pulling this sh*t.” Other attendees spat on the girls. They were yelled at by adults.

Wilson is 16 years old. She cried when confronted. But she held her ground.

That is the contrast that matters. Two teenage girls showed remarkable courage. The adults around them showed remarkable cowardice and cruelty and intolerance. A co-owner of a professional women’s basketball team chose to intimidate a child rather than defend the integrity of the sport her franchise depends on. Grown men and women chose spit and invective over principle.

Wilson’s response was clear: she will not be silenced. She is right. These girls no longer stand alone. Sophie Cunningham’s willingness to speak has made the coerced silence harder to enforce. Something has shifted. The shirts in the stands and on the sidewalk blew up the manufactured consensus built over years around gender ideology.

The institutional silence remains strong but more and more people are refusing to play along.

We are winning. Not because the institutions have suddenly grown a conscience, but because young women like Ahnaleigh Wilson and athletes like Sophie Cunningham keep forcing the issue into the open.

The rest of the adults — coaches, owners, league officials, sponsors, fans — still have a choice. They can fall back on bullying, or they can take a stand for the girls who are already doing the work and paying the price.

The girls have done their part. Now we wait for everyone else.