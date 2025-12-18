We’ve been looking for more family movies to watch. It’s hard to find something everyone will enjoy. Even more so when my older kids are visiting — they are in their 20s, firmly planted smack dab in the middle of Gen Z. They are artists and have an artistic sensibility when it comes to film (I’d like to think I had something to do with that). It’s pretty easy to find a film for me to watch with them, that we all would enjoy.

When it comes to broader family fare, I have a nonsensical aversion to all things space. I’m the problem. Space movies are out for me (and kind of the broader category of science fiction — not always, but mostly). Space is often a unifier. Everyone loves Star Wars. Except me. I’m incapable of paying attention. I go into a catatonic state almost like those seizures where people just stare into the ether. So space as a category is out for us, usually a family favorite (other families, that is).

I also tend to zone out when it comes to anything animated. Which makes it hard with younger kids. Gothic and fantasy are out too for me but those come up less. And I’ve found a way to enjoy Game of Thrones if I just don’t worry too much about the convoluted plot details (my husband and I watched with my older kids for a few seasons).

I have some quirks when it comes to movie watching. I guess, as I write this, I realize I may be the difficult one. Though I’m very willing to have something on that I won’t like much, to zone out, while everyone else enjoys.

When my “Bigs” were visiting over Thanksgiving we watched Paper Moon at my 22 year old’s suggestion. Success! My mother-in-law, my husband, my Bigs, my Littles and I loved. That’s 4 generations! Quite unusual! If you haven’t seen it, you should.

It was made in 1973. It’s in black and white. (I know what you’re thinking, how did your Littles like it?? It’s black and white!)

Well, it’s about a charming con man, Moses (played by Ryan O’Neal), who reluctantly takes on a precocious, orphaned girl, Addie Loggins (played by Tatum O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s daughter), after her mother dies during the Great Depression. Tatum is nothing short of magic. You just can’t take your eyes off of her.

Moses quickly finds Addie to be a solid partner in his criminal escapades when they hit the road selling personalized Bibles to grieving widows. Their pitch is that the deceased husbands had ordered the fancy(ish) custom Bibles as a special gift for their wives before they died. The wives are so taken with this pitch that they cough up the cash for the Bible that was never ordered.

It’s pretty clear that Addie is his daughter and that’s why Moses showed up to pay respects at her mother’s funeral, though it’s unclear how mom hooked up with Moses. A bar hook-up in the 1930s? I guess so! It’s never officially declared but we know.

Post funeral, the duo then form an unlikely father-daughter bond in what amounts to a buddy film/road film. They traipse around the midwest, Bibles in tow, scamming widows out of a few bucks. The price of the Bible changes depending on how touched the wives are with the story and how much extra cash they seem to have on hand.

Tatum O’Neal won an Oscar in 1973 for Best Supporting Actress at the age of ten. And remains the youngest Oscar winner to this day. If you haven’t watched this Peter Bogdanovich directed classic, or if you did back in the day but don’t remember it, it’s well worth your time.

Given the success of that movie viewing experience (which we may never match), my husband and I have been inspired to find others we can all enjoy. The Bigs are gone so we’ve only got two generations to satisfy. It should be a little easier? And my Littles are 9 and 11 so we aren’t relegated to Pet Story 2 for the 100th time. They are ready for more sophisticated fare!

So maybe about ten days ago we landed on Stand By Me. I thought part of the reason the Littles liked Paper Moon was that they related to the little girl, played by Tatum. So a film centered around kids could work?

The premise: a foursome of friends, all boys, set out to find a dead body. Ok it’s a little gruesome but that isn’t really what it’s about. It’s about friendship in youth, the loss of innocence and the world that kids occupy, without adults. The grown ups are on the periphery, and the emotional lives of the young people are caught up in each other’s. Maybe that’s just in “bad” families — where the friends are the emotional support and the parents don’t matter — but I think there is some of it that is healthy for kids individuating.

It’s a Rob Reiner film so I’ve been thinking about it a lot — the movie and the fact that we just watched it, given he is in the news — murdered by his own son. There’s an earnestness to his storytelling that is out of fashion these days. Full-hearted, uncynical, sweet but never saccharine. Today, snark and cynicism and serial killers seem to be the vibe and I’m a bit meh with it all. Why should I care? I don’t know any serial killers and I hope I never do. I like earnest.

Whether you like Reiner’s films or not — and I’m not sure how you can not like some of them — his films have made an undeniable impact and he has to be considered one of the most influential directors of the last 50 years. I’m not sure where Stand By Me ranks in his oeuvre. Personally I put When Harry Met Sally right at the top. I’ve seen it no less than a gazillion times and it is my favorite romantic comedy of all time. It sets the standard for the modern rom-com. It also made me love Billy Crystal which is a little weird, I know. Then you’ve got This is Spinal Tap, an absolute cult classic of a mock-u-mentary. Who doesn’t quote “this one goes to 11!” whenever possible? The Princess Bride seems to be a fan favorite, though it’s never ranked at the top for me. It might have been a more appropriate choice with my Littles but oh well. They’re advanced! A Few Good Men, Misery, The Sure Thing, Ghosts of Mississippi . . . the list goes on.

I suggested Stand By Me because 1) I loved it when I saw it back in 1986; 2) kids love movies about world’s inhabited only by children.

When I watched the trailer with the kids to see if they’d want to watch it, one of them asked me if they were all orphans. “Why do you ask that,” I said. Because where are their parents?

In an age of helicopter parenting, you rarely see kids without their parents. We try to give our kids a lot of freedom. My daughter has been riding her bike around the neighborhood for years by herself. My son rides his bike to get ice cream with his friends. But it’s not like the 80s when we all roamed freely for hours and days at a time. Home for dinner, then back out again. At 6 and 7 I crossed the street to my friend’s house at will, without telling anyone I was leaving. It’s hard to imagine that being a thing today.

Even though the foursome in the movie was on a trek in search of a body, I thought my kids would enjoy watching kids with freedom. They did.

(As a side note, after we watched, I said to my husband that kids still have a life outside of their parents but it is largely on-line. Not real. We’re trying to avoid that being the case and we are succeeding to some extent. But it’s a sad state of affairs overall and I’m well aware I’m not expressing any sort of unique idea here.)

Stand By Me is a coming-of-age film adapted from Stephen King’s novella The Body. While it came out in 1986, it is set in the summer of 1959 in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Oregon.

The story follows four young boys — Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix), Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman), and Vern Tessio (Jerry O’Connell) — as they embark on a quest to find the body of a missing boy named Ray Brower. What begins as an adventurous hike along railroad tracks evolves into an exploration of young friendship and the loss of innocence.

All four boys have family troubles. Parents with drinking problems, parents who beat them, parents grief stricken by the loss of an older child.

But these kids have each other.

I love a small story with small moments. And in the 1980s, the cultural landscape was dominated by blockbusters like Back to the Future and Top Gun. I liked those too. But this small story about the relationship between four boys one summer just hits me right in the gut.

While films like Top Gun offer escapism — and that’s fun, no doubt, films like Stand By Me offer a touch of realism. Real relationships, real loss, real love.

I love the movie American Beauty. And the scene that always makes me cry is the one where Ricky shows Jane a video he filmed of a floating plastic bag. Ricky says: “Sometimes there’s so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can’t take it. And my heart is just going to cave in.” It gets me every time. It’s such a poignant moment. The beauty of it is almost too much to bear. I choke up every time. Maybe I’m a sap.

Back to Stand By Me . . . it’s the weekend before school starts. They’ll be off to middle school after the weekend’s adventures. They will be separated for the first time. Some will be on a more academic track, others in less advanced classes and old enough to start getting into real trouble.

The film’s depiction of youthful friendship — swearing, sharing secrets, testing boundaries — mirrors the awkward, and often intense bonds of real adolescence. The life kids have outside of the home and the family unit. The tensions with bullies, the friends who stand up for you. These boys are all kind of dorky — except River Phoenix, and I’ll get to him in a minute. But they have found each other and they stand by each other. And they face the world together. And there is a real poignancy in the fact that they had it for a moment in time, but it’s about to dissipate as they go their separate ways. As they grow up.

Central to the film’s enduring power is River Phoenix’s performance as Chris Chambers, the tough yet sensitive leader of the group. He is reminiscent of James Dean for me. There is a toughness, but so much obvious vulnerability right there, at the surface. He is Gordie’s best friend. Gordie is the smart one, and the film is narrated by adult Gordie (played by Richard Dreyfuss) looking back on that summer weekend. Gordie has lost his older brother and his parents are catatonic with grief. His father goes so far as to tell Gordie it should have been him. Chris is Gordie’s biggest fan, and despite his own problems (his father abuses him), he provides the support for Gordie that Gordie’s parents cannot. Chris is the one that encourages Gordie to be a writer.

At just 15 during filming, Phoenix brought so much depth to the role, portraying Chris as a boy from the wrong side of the tracks burdened by his family’s reputation but possessing an innate wisdom and loyalty. Gordie wouldn’t have been friends with him — best friends — if he wasn’t smart. If he was an insensitive lout, a bully. And we get a peek at their private moments together and we understand why they are friends.

Critics hailed Phoenix’s work as a revelation, noting how he elevated the role beyond stereotype, infusing it with a soulful intensity that made Chris the emotional anchor of the story. Phoenix’s promise as an actor was evident early; born in 1970 to a bohemian family, he rose from street performing to acclaimed roles in films like Running on Empty, earning an Oscar nomination at 18. He was a hippie of sorts, and was seen as an alternative to the Brat Pack party scene-ers. Though ironically, the vegan/environmentalist (these things weren’t so trendy at the time) died outside of a nightclub from an overdose.

Phoenix’s life was cut short on October 31, 1993, when he died at 23 from a drug overdose outside the Viper Room in Los Angeles. I remember exactly where I was when I learned of his death. I was with friends in the lower Haight in San Francisco. We were all about his age, 23 and 24. As newly minted adults, we all found the world to be a bit much.

Phoenix’s death, amid struggles with substance abuse, hit us hard. In the same way that Kurt Cobain’s death less than a year later would. These were young men, artists, struggling to make sense of the world despite their own outsized talents and successes. Both turned to drugs. And both died tragically, far too young, at the peak of their artistic expression.

In the film, Chris dies young (not as a child, mind you, but too young nonetheless — this is shared by Dreyfuss/Gordie narrating at the end) which ultimately mirrors Phoenix’s untimely death. Dying while trying to do some good in the world. It’s almost as if the world is just too cruel for these tender-hearted souls.

So Stand By Me is inextricably linked to Phoenix for me, though I didn’t explain that part to my kids. They didn’t need it for the movie to resonate.

It was another successful movie night, I think.

Decades later, Stand by Me endures as a cultural touchstone, influencing modern coming-of-age tales like Stranger Things (which my kids love). And Reiner’s earnestness cuts through the cynical clutter like never before.

May his memory forever be a blessing.