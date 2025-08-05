It was revealed over the weekend that Sydney Sweeney registered as a Republican voter in Florida after she bought a mansion in the Keys, just a few months before Donald Trump won the election last year.

This all comes about 3 years after Sweeney found herself in a bit of hot water because people wore MAGA hats and t-shirts to the 60th birthday party she threw for her mom in Idaho. Put this into the file of dumbest scandals ever.

At the time, Sweeney kind of backpedalled and hemmed and hawed a bit. She said the party goers did it as a joke because it was a party in Idaho where there are lots of MAGAs, she said the hats said “Make Sixty Great Again” and on and on.

Three years ago Sweeney wasn’t quite the hot commodity that she is now. She didn’t wield the power of being a known financial draw — a person people want to watch in TV shows (“Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”) and movies (“Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood”) and even ad campaigns (Baskin Robbins and American Eagle). Now she has that power. And her silence amidst the unhinged cancel ladies is a beautiful thing.

But here’s the thing: we kind of knew all along, right? That Sweeney wasn’t a “liberal?”

Sweeney, if you follow her at all, doesn’t talk about politics. She doesn’t talk about women being oppressed or abortion or how women are living in the Handmaid’s Tale right now. She doesn’t talk about disavowing her white privilege or how horrible J.K. Rowling is. She doesn’t wear Protect the Dolls t-shirts or talk about going to live in another country. She doesn’t constantly try to make herself less attractive then claim she is being oppressed.

I should also mention, she seems relatively happy and well-adjusted. She’s not constantly changing “genders” or shaving her head and declaring she’s a they.

So, of course all of these things should have tipped us off — Republican. Because you can rest assured that any Hollywood starlet who doesn’t talk about these things non-stop, who is quiet on most things political, is a Republican.

Back during the birthday party “incident,” she tried to obscure it. She bent a knee however slightly. It’s not what you think, it’s a joke, when in Rome . . . that didn’t work so she stayed quiet and got back to work.

Now in addition to the voter registration being uncovered over the weekend, video surfaced of her doing the most Republican thing of all — shooting a gun.

And now it’s a different day than it was a few years back when Sweeney kinda sorta apologized for the birthday party. Now she says nothing.

And American Eagle just says yeah everyone looks good in our jeans. (Subtext: So liberal lady TikTok can suck it.)

Lets add that on top of all of this: When President Trump found out Sweeney is a registered Republican, he weighed in. He wrote on Truth Social:

“. . . the jeans are flying off the shelves. Go get ‘em Sydney!”

And rather than this being the kiss of toxic Republican/Trumpian death, the company’s stock shot up almost 25%.

Trump went on: “The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

And just like that, the cancellation era can end. Now I’d love to have the President notice XX-XY Athletics and post something like:

“The leggings are flying off the shelves. Go get ‘em Riley! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” (Just a suggestion, Mr. President.)

A girl can dream.

The lesson here:

If we just stand up and say yeah I did that, I believe that, you are wrong, and I will not cow to your threats you insane morons, it ends. Or if we just say nothing. Just keep going like Sweeney. Pay it no mind at all. Then the cancellers lose all of their power.

To anyone who is still afraid of them — and I get it, they are loud and they still populate the media and universities and some corporations — just keep this in mind: these people who fancy themselves the cancellers use words like “eugenicist” and “fascist” and they didn’t even know what these words meant until they recorded their car videos and maybe they still don’t know because they actually think that the word “eugenicist” means people who don’t wear masks, which is pretty much everyone except complete and utter lunatics.

The cancellers — they’ve been buoyed by institutional power. And they don’t have it to the same degree anymore. You need not fear them any longer.

For the last 5 years you had 65 year old CEOs putting pronouns in their bios as if we had any question about their “gender identity” but they were afraid if they didn’t, they’d have young people in the company “calling them out” and taking them down. And those CEOs weren’t wrong. The young people would have tried. They might have succeeded. Pathetically, the adults in the room in these places decided to let the youngsters take the wheel.

But what if the grown ups had just said: NO. Get back to work . . . ?

What if when a Millennial or Gen Z plastered whatever on social media we just waved them off like misbehaving toddlers? Or better yet, told them to STFU?

Look, I have my own experience with this stuff as you all know. I chose not to apologize for saying that kids should have school during covid. I was called a racist and a Nazi and an eugenicist. The trifecta!

It might have been easier to apologize and stop but I didn’t. If I’d bent a knee I would have been told to get down further, to lie down, prostrate nose to the ground. No thank you. But the more you resist, the more it enrages the internet ladies who think they have all the power. And they just go harder.

But I don’t like being told what I can and cannot say and I have an almost allergic reaction to being told I have to lie. So I didn’t.

You could argue I was fully cancelled. I would agree.

And you could argue I came out of it all with my integrity and self-esteem in tact and, in a world where cancellation is dying, I can rise like a phoenix from the flames.

And I don’t have to apologize for apologizing under duress.

I can just keep on keeping on.