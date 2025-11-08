Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria and White Lotus fame — and then the American Eagle Outfitters “controversial” jeans ad — just did an interview with GQ.

Sweeney is promoting her new film Christy, about Christy Martin, America’s most successful female boxer in the 1990s. Martin was the first female boxer signed by promoter Don King and she was the only woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She was also abused by her manager who was also her husband.

This is Sweeney’s beautiful-girl-playing-off-type moment. Charlize Theron in Monster. And Halle Berry in Monster’s Ball. Both of which I liked, so no shade there. Here’s the trailer.

The interview was conducted by Katherine Stoeffel in the smug and simpering tone always adopted by people who have never been in a room with anyone who actually disagrees with them. And who also assume the entire world — of civilized people — agree with them on every issue. Anyone who doesn’t is obviously a cretin, in their minds.

It seems that Stoeffel so badly wants to just say: You disavow the fact that Trump posted about you on Truth Social, right? You didn’t say anything but you hate him too, right? And you see now that you made a HUGE mistake doing that American Eagle jeans ad, right? Because it was obviously super racist, right? Right? I mean you’re hot but you’re one of us, right? You’re one of us!!!

She doesn’t say it quite like that. Here’s a snippet of the interview:

Let’s break it down.

Stoeffel: “Jeans are uncontroversial, jeans are awesome.”

Ok, first the voice. The sing-songy, up and down, front loaded with an unsaid accusation (that jeans ad was racist) is maddening. Nails on a chalk board irritating. It is so popular girl in 80s teen movies who are the meanie evil characters picking on the nice girl who is quirky and actually hot, even though she wears glasses. It’s like popular girl is asking glasses girl to come sit at the lunch table but it’s a joke and she and her gang of rich girls are going to pull her chair out from under her when glasses girl tries to sit, embarrassing her and causing a commotion in the cafeteria. She’s baiting Sweeney.

Stoeffel: continues: hee hee “I mean, the President tweeted, I mean Truth Social-ed, about the jeans ad. And that just seems to me, uhhh, like a very crazy moment, for anyone, and I wondered what that was like.”

She makes this face as if to say, I mean you’re with me right? Like that sucked, right?

So Sweeney is supposed to say something like: Well, it was crazy, because I hate Trump too, just like you do. And so to have him endorse my work, I was like NOOOOOOOO!

But she doesn’t. Instead she just says: “It was surreal.”

FULL STOP.

She says nothing else. She just sits there. She refuses to take the bait. She holds the line.

Masterful! And so hard to do!! To not fill the empty space with empty words, to not give the interviewer what she wants. Sweeney just stops. And does this:

Girl, please! Amazing!

Stoeffel goes on: “It would be totally human — I would probably feel, like, thankful that somebody had my back in public, you know? And conveniently, some very powerful people had my back in public. And I wondered if you felt that way.”

Trap set. She’s obviously trying to get Sweeney to say yeah it was great that President Trump had my back when everyone was attacking me, thereby admitting she likes Trump.

Sweeney: “I wasn’t thinking of it like that. Of any of it. I kind of just put my phone away.”

Trap ignored. Boom.

Sweeney was filming Euphoria and she was working 16 hour days and she said she doesn’t have her phone on set, and so she was unaware of the controversy.

Stoeffel has not yet gotten the disavowals or the admissions that she is after. She continues: “You’ve made a really good case for keeping your thoughts and your life separate form that work. But the risk is that, you know [can she just not do that? say ‘you know’ all the time?], there’s a chance that somebody will get some idea about what you think about certain issues and feel like, ‘I don’t want to see Christy because of that,’ Like, do you worry about that?”

Sweeney: “No.”

Ok, what Sweeney is supposed to say, according to GQ lady is: Well, I see your point and of course I wouldn’t want anyone to think I’m an evil, racist Trump supporter. So yeah, I guess I should have said something!

She doesn’t. Sweeney continues: “If somebody is closed off because of something they read online, to a powerful story like Christy, then I hope something else can open their eyes to being open to art and being open to learning. And I’m not going to be affected by that.”

Stoeffel is not getting what she came for. She tries one more time:

“Is there something that you want to say about the ad [American Eagle jeans ad] itself?”

Sweeney: “The ad spoke for itself.”

Stoeffel: “You think the ad spoke for itself. Okay. [Oozing condescension.] And the criticism of the content, which was basically, that, maybe specifically in this political climate, white people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority. That was kind of the criticism, broadly speaking. And since you are talking about this, I just wanted to give you an opportunity [how gracious!] to talk about that specifically?”

The co-op speak is off the charts. The stammers and clarifying or softening phrases. Just talk!

Sweeney shoots daggers with her eyes right at Stoeffel, at this point. And then says:

“I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

I’ve seen Sweeney’s season of White Lotus. She was great. Now I need to go back and watch Euphoria and everything she has ever done because I love her. She gives a masterclass in how not to accept the biased framing of any question. How not to take the bait. How to smile and give the middle finger to anyone saying you’d better seek my approval and the approval of the people I’m telling you you need it from.

Sweeney clearly states, with very few words, and just a big smile:

I don’t need their approval or yours. Suck it.

More Sydneys please.