Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
12hEdited

Aryna and Nick are charismatic ambassadors for tennis. The latter made the finals of Wimbledon a few years ago and has the talent to beat any top male player on his day. Serena is a part owner in Angel City FC, a women’s soccer team that has a biological male and attacks female players for wanting fairness. Billie Jean King also supports trans athletes and shilled for Moderna in commercials during the 2022 US Open, when Novak was banned. She is a pathetic sellout.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Sey
MARY MCCARTHY's avatar
MARY MCCARTHY
11h

Great article, Jennifer. Aryana must have a great coach!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jennifer Sey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture