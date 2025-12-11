Appearing on Piers Morgan to promote her upcoming “Battle of the Sexes” match later this month, Aryna Sabalenka — ranked #1 in the world in women’s tennis — said that female athletes should not have to play against male athletes. She said it’s “just not fair to women.”

Of course, she’s right. And of course, it’s insane that this is newsworthy. Alas, this is the state of the world.

Here’s the clip:

Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios (the guy in the clip that isn’t Piers Morgan) will play an exhibition match on December 28 in Dubai.

The match harkens back to the “Battle of the Sexes” match up between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs on September 20, 1973 at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas.

Billie Jean King was 29 years old and ranked #2 in the world at the time. She was also a leading advocate for gender equality in sports.

Bobby Riggs was 55 years old and formerly ranked #1 in the world in men’s tennis in the 1940s. He was also a self-proclaimed male chauvinist who said that women couldn’t beat men at tennis.

King won. 6–4, 6–3, 6–3.

She was nearly 30 years Riggs’ junior so that had something to do with it, no offense to BJK.

It was one of the most watched tennis matches in history and is widely credited with being a landmark moment for gender equality in sports. (There was an ok movie in 2017 on the subject called “Battle of the Sexes” starring Emma Stone as King and Steve Carell as Riggs. Not a bad watch.)

There had been an earlier “Battle of the Sexes” match that same year. On May 13, 1973 (it was called the “Mother’s Day Massacre”), Bobby Riggs beat Margaret Court (then ranked #1 in the world for women). He won 6–2, 6–1. That victory is what prompted Riggs to challenge Billie Jean King, claiming no woman could beat him. She did.

But again, he was well past his prime, nearly 3 decades older.

In this match up between Sabalenka and Kyrgios there will be some modifications to offset his male advantage. Kyrgios will only get one serve, and he will be hitting toward a smaller side of the court. Kyrgios is 30 and Sabalenka is 27, so we aren’t dealing with the age differential of King and Riggs, which is why there are game adjustments in the 2025 version — to balance things as age did in the 1973 match up.

Kyrgios, who was once ranked #13 in the world, has been plagued with injuries. Since the end of the 2022 tennis season, Kyrgios has played in just five events, and his ranking has fallen to #652 due to lack of play. He’s made a name for himself as a commentator but he’s excited to get back on the court.

Kyrgios said in an Instagram story: “I’m feeling amazing. I never thought I would be back in this position, being able to travel the world, see my fans and play some amazing tennis.”

This is an exhibition match. It’s for fun. And money. And while player pay has not been disclosed, top exhibition appearances for stars like Sabalenka often range from $500k–$2 million per player.

Sabalenka made over $15 million last year on the court, with untold additional millions for additional endorsements so she doesn’t need the money. But heck, why not. It’s fun.

So this match up is what prompted Piers Morgan to ask the question of Sabalenka if she agreed with Martina Navratilova — one of the all-time great female tennis players — that women’s sports should be for women only.

Sabalenka paused at first. Not wanting to weigh in on this controversial (ridiculously so) subject. “Um . . .”

But then she said it. It’s not fair to women to face biological men who have huge advantages. Kyrgios sat there with his head down, probably hoping Piers wouldn’t turn the question to him. Like a kid trying to disappear in class, hoping not to get called on by the teacher. But Piers turns to him eventually. And Kyrgios says: “Yeah, I feel the exact same way.”

What do you know!? Two elite tennis players speaking common sense.

Many of my X followers have reminded me that Serena Williams spoke this same common sense at one time. Back in 2013, Williams said: “Andy Murray would beat me 6:0 6:0 in 5 to 6 minutes.” Williams was ranked #1 in the world in women’s tennis at the time, and Murray was ranked #4 in men’s.

Fine, Serena said it then but she wouldn’t say it now. She got woked. She can no longer speak truth without fear of reprisal.

Thanks to Aryna for answering the question honestly. That shouldn’t require bravery but it does.

I should note, her fitness and physio coach Jason Stacy has been wearing XX-XY Athletics for well over a year. So she’s got some good common sense people in her life.

Every time something big happens — and yes, the #1 tennis player in the world saying men shouldn’t compete in women’s sports is BIG — I think, this will be it!

But then it isn’t.

Then again, every time something big happens, one more woman, one more mom, one more dad, one more athlete — decides to stand up for biological reality.

So we keep at it.