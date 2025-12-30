XX-XY Athletics is almost two-years old. We’ve accomplished a lot. And, along with activists and advocacy organizations that came before us, we’ve made progress in protecting girls’ and women’s sports.

As you know, the brand comes at it from the angle of cultural change (vs political or legislative). So we’ve rounded out the rag tag group working on this nicely. And, I think we’ve convinced others that coming at this from the angle of influencing the cultural conversation — making it normal and even cool to say Women’s sports are for women only! — is helpful to the cause.

Despite the fact that ~80% of Americans believe in biological reality and that women’s sports must be for XX only, the vast majority of people have been silent for fear of being smeared and cancelled by the angry mob.

And they aren’t wrong. When Angel City FC player Elizabeth Eddy wrote an oped in the New York Post about protecting women’s professional soccer, she was smeared by her teammates in a press conference just 2 days later. She was called a racist and a bigot. By her own teammates! That locker room was not gonna be comfortable for Elizabeth.

And neither will school drop off or youth soccer sidelines when you speak up.

But it’s all changing. And more and more of you are standing up every day, to protect your daughters, to fight for truth and to restore sanity to the public square. And young women across the country are leading the charge. They are the true heroes in this moment. Girls like Alexa Anderson and Frances Staudt.

Anderson and fellow Oregon track athlete Reese Eckard stepped down from their 3rd and 4th place spots on the medal podium to protest a male who finished fifth. In the midst of their peaceful protest, Anderson and Eckard were ushered away from the podium by an official and they were denied their trophies on site.

Anderson then filed a lawsuit against the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) over the summer. Since filing, Anderson and Eckard have been sent their rightful trophies.

Frances Staudt, a 16-year-old athlete in Washington state, faces a civil rights complaint for refusing to play basketball against a boy. But she hasn’t backed down.

These girls are fighters and we are proud to stand with them, and support them, as they fight for women’s rights.

We still have work to do. And as always, we encourage you to have those hard conversations. I’m a firm believer that those difficult one on one conversations drive change. Only you can make your friends and neighbors think differently about the issue, to put the focus back on girls and women, and not on the boys and men who are stealing their opportunities.

So what’s happened this past year?

On February 5, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to protect girls’ sports.

On February 6, 2025, the NCAA has said they will keep women’s sports female, stopping short of testing for sex but stating that the organization would uphold the executive order. (It remains to be seen exactly how they will do this without sex testing.)

27 states have laws on the books to keep women’s sports female.

In July 2025, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said that it will uphold the executive order to protect women’s sports.

In November 2025, the International Olympic Committee announced findings that males, even those placed on puberty blockers, have physical advantages in competing against women, and tipped their hat to establishing a clear policy that bans males from competing in women’s sports. The organization has not yet announced its official policy as to how they will protect women’s sports, merely its intention to do so in 2026, just in time for the Winter Games.

Just this month, Aryna Sabalenka — the #1 ranked women’s tennis player in the world — said to Piers Morgan that it’s “just not fair to women” for males to compete in women’s sports. She said it while promoting her “Battle of the Sexes” match against Nick Kyrgios which took place yesterday in Dubai.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Sabalenka lost to 671st ranked male tennis player Kyrgios. Even with adjustments to the game to make it more fair for Sabalenka (e.g. the court on her side was smaller), Kyrgios took the match easily.

Sabalenka lost in straight sets — 6-3, 6-3 — to Kyrgios, a player who was once ranked 13th in 2016, but due to injury has been kept out of competition for 2 years. I’m not sure what the players were trying to achieve here, but there is no greater testament to the fact that men should never compete in women’s sports, than an injured and 671st ranked Kyrgios absolutely smoking the top ranked women’s player in the world.

The #1 women’s tennis player in the world is on team sanity and so is the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj. Seemingly, so is the most searched female athlete of the year (ranking #7 overall on Google’s “Year in Search”) — WBNA player Sophie Cunningham, who said that top ranked 8th grade boys could beat a WNBA team.

What about XX-XY Athletics? What have we achieved in under 2 years?

At XX-XY Athletics, more and people are taking the simple step of declaring their belief in material/biological reality by making a purchase and wearing our logo loudly and proudly.

We’ve taken over 40,000 orders. We’ve sold more than 80,000 products. We’ve amassed nearly 4000 reviews with an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. And we’re just getting started.

We’ve been seen court-side at the U.S. Open, behind the President at the White House and at countless school board meetings and rallies across the country. That is “center of culture” if I’ve ever seen it.

We have made so much progress. But we aren’t done yet. We can count the number of currently competing professional athletes standing up for the protection of women’s sports on one hand. But I think this coming year is when the movement gains critical mass.