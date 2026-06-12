Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
7h

I continue to be stunned that we are even having this conversation. But I have to say, I once attended a meeting of high school parents from a medium size Oregon town. They had met to discuss the fact that the high school was allowing boys in the girls showers and locker rooms.

My sons were grown and had been home schooled so my only reason for being there was to be at the door to intercept anyone attempting to disrupt the meeting.

There were many dads there. Some of them could have been line backers. I listened for as long as I could as they complained and finally lost it.

"What the exact hell are you people doing sitting here bitching? These are YOUR DAUGHTERS. GET THEM THE HELL OUT OF THERE or go tune up some of these perverts."

There are some things I simply will never understand. The victim in your story did not know she was about to be assaulted by a male, but these parents KNEW and kept sending their daughters back there.

There is a war in these spaces and your daughters should not be combatants.

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Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
8h

I'm confused. Don't male on male wrestlers get DQ'd if caught groping a competitors penis or testicles? Don't female on female wresters get DQ'd if caught doing vaginal penetration? Wouldn't repeated violations of this kind be subject to suspension or a ban? Most sports have harsh penalties for certain "major" rule violations involving behavior. For example in the clay target shooting sports, we have an immediate suspension for any reports of athletes using foul language anywhere on the shooting facility properties where competitions take place. The athlete is suspended from all competition and team practices for at least one year and must re-apply to the national governing body for reinstatement, which is not guaranteed to be successful. This report is just insane to me.

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