In December 2025, 15-year-old Kallie Keeler stepped onto the wrestling mat at a girls’ tournament in Puyallup, Washington. She had loved the sport since she was four.

What happened next was captured on video: her opponent, a biological male competing in the girls’ division under Washington state policies, allegedly jammed his fingers inside her vagina through her spandex singlet and left them there for several seconds.

Kallie’s face in the footage tells the story — shock, violation, trauma.

She tried to lose the match to make it stop. She screamed out to her mom that his fingers were inside her “c**chie.”

She reported it to school officials immediately. Yet those officials waited nearly two months to notify law enforcement, in apparent violation of mandatory reporting rules.

Now, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, Kallie and her mother have filed a federal lawsuit against the Puyallup School District, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) and state education officials. The suit seeks accountability, proper notice to parents and athletes and protection for girls’ sports.

Kallie has quit wrestling. The price of speaking out has been steep: harassment from teammates and other athletes in the community. Add to that, a chorus online of adults hiding behind anonymity dismissing her experience as “just wrestling.” I don’t know what is wrong with these people.

Many defenders invoke the crude wrestling term “checking the oil.”

“Checking the oil” is not only a gross phrase but an illegal and dirty wrestling move — sliding the side of the hand or a finger into an opponent’s butt crack to gain advantage, often when an opponent is on all fours. I supposed it’s a basic shock tactic? I can’t say I understand it. But it is not a standard or accepted technique; referees penalize it when caught. Also, it is emphatically not digital penetration of the vagina held for seconds. That distinction matters.

Contact sports involve incidental contact, but deliberate, invasive sexual assault does not belong under the umbrella of “toughen up.” Dismissing it normalizes boundary violation — assault! — under the guise of “that’s just sports.”

To use a leftie term, I’m feeling especially triggered by the response to what happened to Kallie. Because I’ve seen this all before. This incident echoes dark patterns that I have witnessed and even been caught in the midst of for decades.

As a former gymnast and whistleblower, I see the parallels to Larry Nassar immediately. Nassar hid behind the respectability of his medical degree and his role as USA Gymnastics team doctor.

For decades, he inserted his ungloved fingers into young girls’ vaginas and anuses, calling it “pelvic floor treatment.” Mothers sometimes sat in the room; he used draping and positioning to conceal his actions. Sometimes, he was visibly sexually aroused while performing this illegal action but the girls were too young and too confused to know what was happening. They only realized it fully after they were adults, and looked back on what had happened.

When girls did speak up, institutions believed the man with credentials, not the athletes. He’d whip out his PowerPoint presentation about pelvic floor treatment being a real treatment and police and school officials (he also worked at Michigan State University) would fall in line — oh yes, of course, thank you doctor. Those silly girls don’t understand anything! But this treatment is generally not performed on minors. And it is not performed without warning. And it is not performed without gloves. And it is not performed for a wrist injury. Truth be told it is a very rare, not often used as a treatment at all.

It took decades and hundreds of victims before accountability. Nassar wasn’t just a doctor; he was the doctor. That respectability shield worked until it didn’t. And in that process as more and more young women came forward — before he was arrested and they were taken seriously in their claims — each one was torn down. They were sluts, they were unreliable narrators, they were idiots who didn’t understand basic medical treatment, they were addicts and losers who just didn’t get it. I watched it unfold on social media in horror. They were harassed relentlessly. Until they weren’t. No apologies. Just silence after the fact.

My own coach, John Holman, provides another example. While spotting, his hand would “slip” onto athletes’ buttocks or inside leotards in the crotch area. He hid behind his authority: “I’m keeping you safe.” Athletes were shamed into silence.

Decades later, he was banned after a lengthy 7 year investigation by Safe Sport. One of the reasons cited was exactly this behavior. Here’s a snippet from the Safe Sport report.

Bad actors exploit positions of access — medical, coaching or now, the “trans” identity that demands affirmation and forbids questions.

The core issue is not that every male is predatory. The vast majority are not. But some bad men will use any available cover to gain proximity to female bodies. Nassar volunteered for decades of access to vulnerable girls. Holman leveraged coaching authority.

Today, policies allowing biological males into girls’ and women’s sports — without notice to competitors or parents — create new opportunities for bad men. The opponent’s claimed identity functions as modern respectability: to question it is bigotry; to object is intolerance.

Institutions prioritize inclusion over safety, just as they once prioritized reputation over victims.

Kallie didn’t know she faced a male. Neither did her mother filming from the stands. The system hid it.

Critics say “wrestling is physical — deal with it.” But wrestling rules exist for a reason. Sex-segregated categories exist for a reason: biology confers strength, leverage and size advantages that no amount of identity affirmation erases.

When a male body is placed on the mat with a female, the risk of precisely this kind of violation rises.

We have seen this playbook before. Respectability — whether a white coat, a coaching certificate or lipstick and a pronoun — does not inoculate against predation.

Girls deserve single-sex categories, parental notification and swift accountability when boundaries are breached. Institutions that fail them repeat Nassar-era mistakes with new ideological cover.

Kallie Keeler’s lawsuit is a demand for truth. Fairness and safety should not be negotiable. Bad men will always seek access; the question is whether we will keep letting them have it under the banner of compassion.