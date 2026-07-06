In the 2026 World Cup round of 32, U.S. striker Folarin Balogun scored the opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, helping set up a 2-0 victory. But in the 64th minute, after tussling for a ball near the sideline, Balogun’s foot came down on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle. The referee issued a straight red card for serious foul play.

It looked bad. It looked like it hurt. A lot.