The Balogun Controversy: A Questionable Red Card, Trump's Intervention and Why the Left is Now Rooting for Belgium Tonight
In the 2026 World Cup round of 32, U.S. striker Folarin Balogun scored the opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, helping set up a 2-0 victory. But in the 64th minute, after tussling for a ball near the sideline, Balogun’s foot came down on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle. The referee issued a straight red card for serious foul play.
It looked bad. It looked like it hurt. A lot.