You may not care about California politics. But as a California resident for over 3 decades I still follow pretty closely. Plus it is the biggest, most populated state in the country, so we all care a little bit, no?

There are two (at least two, actually) California races in the headlines right now: governor and L.A. mayor. (Another of interest is the congressional race for Nancy Pelosi’s seat, but I’ll set that one and the LA mayor race aside, for now. We’ll get to those later.)

Let’s talk about the governor’s race.

Gavin Newsom has been the Governor of California since January 7, 2019. His second and final term ends in January 2027. He never says it but it is clear that he has presidential aspirations and will be running in 2028. As of early 2026, Newsom led field polls for the Democratic nominee at 20%, with Kamala Harris (13%) and Pete Buttigieg (16%) trailing (though it seems Harris has surged of late, please help us.) He is seen nationally as a leading “Trump resister” which a lot of people love.

But, nationally California is not the shining star it once was. Approximately 50% of U.S. adults believe California has lost its luster and is in decline; and that the high cost of living, open air drug markets, homelessness and crime have set the state back. Gavin has overseen the state’s decline. And San Francisco’s before the state’s. I fled my once beloved San Francisco after more than 30 years because of all the issues that half of Americans can see — plus I objected to extended covid lockdowns which accelerated many of the state’s issues including homelessness, drugs and crime.

But we’re not gonna talk about Gavin now. We’re gonna talk about the folks who want his job.

The California gubernatorial debate two nights ago (May 6, 2026) was a heated, multi-candidate affair as the June 2 primary nears (mail voting is already underway).

There were actually back-to-back debates: one hosted by CNN (moderated by Elex Michaelson and Kaitlan Collins) on May 5 and another by NBCLA/Telemundo on May 6 at the Skirball Cultural Center in LA. Both featured the same seven top-polling candidates trading attacks on housing affordability, healthcare, gas prices, immigration policies, taxes (including a proposed billionaire tax) and the legacy of Governor Newsom.

Democrats defended the state’s direction while Republicans hammered high costs and one-party Democratic rule. No single breakout moment dominated the debate on Wednesday, but the overall debate underscored the chaotic, crowded race. There was a telling moment when the candidates were asked about boys in girls’ sports, and I’ll get to that in a bit.

Here are the Participants (5 Democrats, 2 Republicans):

Democrats : Xavier Becerra (former U.S. Health Secretary and CA Attorney General), Tom Steyer (billionaire climate advocate), Katie Porter (former U.S. Rep. and lady who dumped scalding hot mashed potatoes on her now ex-husband’s head), Matt Mahan (San Jose Mayor), Antonio Villaraigosa (former LA Mayor).

Republicans: Steve Hilton (former advisor to UK Prime Minister David Cameron and former Fox News host), Chad Bianco (Riverside County Sheriff).

Eric Swalwell (D, former U.S. Rep.) dropped out in mid-April 2026 after multiple news outlets reported sexual misconduct and assault allegations (for what it is worth, he denies them). He resigned from Congress as well. His exit came after he had been a top-polling Democrat and early frontrunner. He seems like he’s for sure a scumbag hitting on young women everywhere including in real life and on Snapchat. Not sure about the most egregious allegations. But he’s not a good guy despite his I’m for women protestations.

For the remaining Democrats, Swallwell stepping out (seems clear the ousting was forced by the Democratic Party machine, it was swift and punishing and all at once) is generally a net positive despite the still-crowded field. Swalwell’s scandal was becoming a major liability that could have tainted the eventual nominee and given Republicans easy attack ads. His departure removed that baggage, allowed his supporters and some fundraising to redistribute/coalesce (Xavier Becerra has notably surged in recent polls), and let the party pivot to cleaner contrasts on policy. It also reduced the risk of nominating someone with major personal vulnerabilities heading into a general election. Though arguably “get out of my shot” Katie Porter has her own vulnerabilities.

That said, there are still a lot of Democrats in the race — roughly 7–8 viable ones (the five above plus Tony Thurmond and a few others polling in low single digits), with dozens more minor candidates on the ballot (total candidates exceed 60). The Democratic vote remains fragmented, which is why — at least in part — Republicans are polling competitively.

Current polling (as of early May 2026) shows a very tight, volatile race with no clear frontrunner overall. Recent surveys (including a California Democratic Party poll) have Steve Hilton (R) and Xavier Becerra (D) essentially tied around 18%, with Chad Bianco (R) at ~14–15%, Tom Steyer (D) at ~12%, and Katie Porter/Matt Mahan in the 7–9% range. Undecideds are still significant (~13%). Republican Hilton has frequently led or been near the top in aggregates.

California’s system is a nonpartisan “top-two” primary (also called a jungle primary). All candidates appear on one ballot regardless of party in the June 2 primary. The top two vote-getters advance to the November 3 general election, even if they’re from the same party. This means Democrats’ biggest risk right now is vote-splitting that could let two Republicans (Hilton and Bianco) advance — or force a Democrat vs. Republican matchup where the GOP candidate benefits from the chaos. The field stays large until voters choose the top two on June 2. The general election is then a straight head-to-head of top two. Crazy system!

Steve Hilton (R) is the surprising breakout candidate many voters are drawn to right now. He’s a 56-year-old British-born (London, 1969) conservative who moved to California over a decade ago (he’s now a U.S. citizen) and has deep roots in tech/business (co-founded Crowdpac). I’ve met him twice. I like him. Don’t know him well but if I lived in California that is who I would vote for.

Hilton was a top policy advisor to former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, then became a prominent Fox News host (“The Next Revolution”), author and commentator known for “positive populism.” He’s endorsed by Donald Trump and campaigns aggressively on ending “one-party Democratic rule,” cutting taxes/bureaucracy, making housing more affordable and restoring safety and opportunity so that families can thrive (“Make California Golden Again”). He was an outspoken anti-lockdowner during covid as well and appeals to parents who were frustrated with public schools being closed for a year and a half in California.

It’s surprising because he’s a media figure/immigrant conservative in deep-blue California, where Republicans haven’t won a gubernatorial race in 20+ years. But voters (especially independents and cost-of-living-focused ones) like his outsider critique of Sacramento dysfunction, high gas prices, homelessness and business-unfriendly policies. His polling strength shows that frustration with the status quo is real and the Democratic split gives him (and Bianco) an opening that wouldn’t exist in a more consolidated Democratic field.

A key but brief moment in the debate two nights ago revolved around protecting women’s sports. It’s a hot issue in California right now with AB Hernandez, a male track athlete from Jurupa Valley High School, winning all sorts of championships in multiple events including triple jump, high jump and long jump. Just last week,Paul Haaga, also known as “Lina,” beat his own older sister for the top spot at the Prep League Championship Finals last week.

Here’s the moment in the debate where each of the candidates was asked a simple question would you change the gender ID law to match the IOC’s new rule, protecting the women’s category? Yes or no?

Only one candidate, Hilton, said definitively that he would protect the girls’ category. The answers are confusing, to some extent. To be clear, the current California law says that gender ID trumps sex, for individuals wanting to compete in women’s. Which leads to males competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Males like AB Hernandez and Paul “Lina” Haaga. When the candidates say they will uphold the law they mean they will continue to allow boys to steal medals and team berths from girls.

Here’s my take from yesterday, the morning after the debate:

Overall, the race remains wide open and unpredictable heading into the final weeks before the primary. The big story is the Democratic fragmentation potentially handing a Republican a path to the general (or possibly even the top two spots).

One more major debate is scheduled for May 14. I don’t live there but I’ll be watching.