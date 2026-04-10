Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Helicopter mom's avatar
Helicopter mom
11h

It is also “cool” in school to be lefty. I live in a very conservative area. When my teenagers were trying to explain to me why they can’t debate opinions I was shocked. So I asked them-is it because it just is not cool to be conservative. They said yes-that is really it. Has nothing to do with the actual issues or the instructional material (which we have fought to make neutral or middle). Public schools do trend left but it is the cool

Image that has a firm grip in young people. Which must come from pop culture. Very disappointing that we cannot even talk about it or hold differing views.

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Lance S's avatar
Lance S
11hEdited

Reading this, I also thought of Bridget Phatsey's recent post when she said basically that she didn't care if Gen Z didn't like her. I'm the same way. I have to be far left wing to be "cool"? No thanks. I haven't waited to be kicked out of groups, whether online or IRL. If some of that nonsense starts being dicussed or I'm personnaly attacked or insulted (as happened to me at Easter dinner) I'll leave willingly - no need to send me an invitation to leave.

Even tonight...I've been invited to a small gathering just for a chat around a fire pit. I know who's coming. No thanks...I'll stay at home in my uncool zone...with a baseball game on TV and a cold beer. It's not so bad to be "uncool"

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