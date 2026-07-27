Julie Masino is out at Cracker Barrel. The CEO who oversaw last summer’s disastrous rebrand is “stepping down” in August, a year after the company faced national backlash for genericizing its iconic logo, “modernizing” the restaurants and taking all the down home character out of the brand. Masino will linger in an advisory role (why?) until October while David Deno, former Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill) chief, takes over. The company is handing Masino roughly $4.6 million in separation pay.

This is not corporate courage. Do not be fooled. It is basic accounting and cultural elite deal making.

In August 2025, Cracker Barrel unveiled a stripped-down logo that erased Uncle Herschel — the overall-clad “Old Timer” leaning on a barrel — and the words “Old Country Store.”

Management framed it as modernization: cleaner lines for easier readability, part of a broader push to update restaurants and chase younger (read: cooler) customers.

Masino hailed from “cooler” more socially acceptable brands on the coasts like Starbucks and J.Crew. She did do a lengthy stint at Taco Bell — which isn’t cool per se. But it doesn’t have the “taint” of being southern (i.e. for racist white people), and does attract a young and very drunk customer. It’s cool in its own way.

Customers saw something else with her re-brand which I assume was, in part, a gambit to make it a more braggable place to work for her. How could she tell her Upper East Side friends she led a company that served old people, Southern families and Republicans? She needed to give it a bit of shine and she did — with a pop up in the Meatpacking District in New York!

Um . . . no. Just no.

Loyal diners, including high-profile critics and President Trump, called it an abandonment of the brand’s Southern, nostalgic identity. Traffic cratered. Same-store sales slumped. The stock took a hit measured in tens of millions of dollars in a single day. Within a week the company reversed course, restored the original logo, and paused the remodel plans.

Oops.

Masino kept her job though. Shareholders voted her in again that fall despite activist pressure to give her the boot. Honestly, I think it’s too embarrassing for a board — which selected her — to get rid of her after only 2 years. It reflects poorly on them to have chosen such an ill-equipped leader. So the board closed ranks. They said all the things about supporting her. While, in all likelihood, they began to search for her replacement behind closed doors.

For another year the company tried to dig out of the hole. Traffic and sales remained soft. The damage lingered. Now leadership is changing. The golden parachute is the cost of extracting her. And of course, it allows her to save face — a nice ~$5M cushion, and it’s all positioned as “stepping down” (but we all know) so that she can go get another CEO job somewhere else.

Cracker Barrel is not making a principled stand for tradition or customer loyalty. It is protecting the franchise and shareholder value. When sales and traffic stay depressed long enough, the people who broke the brand become liabilities. Paying nearly $5 million to clear the deck is cheaper than continuing to bleed customers. This is survival math, not moral clarity.

Why didn’t they just fire her with no $5M soft landing? Because. That’s the deal. You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours. She’ll land another CEO job. She’ll add board members that she met at Cracker Barrel. And the cycle repeats. They are all in the same club.

Bad leaders do damage to businesses and get big payouts then secure other high status, high paying gigs.

Because we keep supporting the businesses that do this.

We’ve seen more of this “survival math” with Sophie Cunningham and Adidas over the weekend. The brand isn’t taking a stand. They are capitalizing on Sophie’s popularity. They aren’t backing her statements that she supports the protection of women’s sports. They are ignoring the pile on she’s getting but profiting off a “collab” sneaker drop.

The brand just dropped a player-exclusive Crazy Energy shoe colorway carrying her name. It sold out fast. They probably didn’t make that many, shoe drops are notorious for low quantities. Its the scarcity model that makes them cool.

Cunningham is very popular right now — she is marketable and outspoken about protecting women’s sports. Mind you, Adidas is not defending her positions. It is not issuing statements of solidarity. It is not risking its corporate relationships or progressive credentials. It is simply monetizing her name and image while the cultural fight continues without them.

Make money off the woman. Pretend the association signals their support of women. Leave her — and the principle — to twist in the wind when the politics get hard.

I’m glad the sneakers sold. I wish all good things for Cunningham. But I hate that Adidas is getting some kind of credit they don’t deserve.

This is the pattern. Corporations talk endlessly about values alignment, authenticity, harder rights over easier wrongs and respecting the customer. Then they test how far they can push until the numbers turn.

When the numbers turn, they reverse, rebrand the reverse as listening and write a large check to the executive who owned the mistake. Lower level people get fired, CEOs get paid to go quietly. Then get new CEO jobs. It’s all in the game, yo.

The underlying incentives never change. The exit packages persist, no matter how big the fail. And the new big jobs await.

People claim they want brands that respect them and share their priorities. That preference only matters when it shows up in spending. Otherwise the same institutions keep winning. They will keep testing woke boundaries, then calculate the cost of retreat. Principle is treated as a temporary marketing strategy and it shifts with the wind.

Cracker Barrel’s leadership change and Adidas’ opportunistic product drop are not evidence of a cultural course correction. They are evidence that the market still rewards cowardice more reliably than conviction. Until customers consistently punish the former and reward the latter, the cycle continues.

On a separate note, our video thanking Sophie for her courage went viral over the weekend. Here it is:

Last call: If you support a brand that has the courage of its convictions, support XX-XY Athletics. Show the world that biology is not negotiable and that you support young female athletes’ right to fair competition.

Our summer sale is almost over. Right now, 25% of site wide, but not for long. You guys are our biggest supporters. Show some more love. Gift a friend. Add to your wardrobe.

Courage ought to be rewarded. But we need your help.