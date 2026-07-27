Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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MX's avatar
MX
8hEdited

It's wild that these golden parachutes for being bad at your job amount of a literal entire career's worth of pay for many who do a good job at their jobs...

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The Accidental Hoosier's avatar
The Accidental Hoosier
7h

It disgusts me that a person who fails so miserably at her job can be fired and given a 7-figure bonus. I'm not envious, really: Even though I'm a lowly engineer, I make a good income. But if I get fired, I get zero. If I get laid off, I get 8 weeks compensation and maybe healthcare for a few months. Both have happened more than once in my career.

Like you say, corporate executive management - like politics (thanks George Carlin) - is a club and most of us are certainly not in it.

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