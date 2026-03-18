Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mary O'Connor, MD's avatar
Mary O'Connor, MD
17mEdited

An Indian guru my family had the honor to know told me that a mother's love is the closest we have to divine love (the love God has for each of us). That always stayed with me. And while I know my husband loves our children completely and deeply, I still believe the love I have for our children as their mother is somehow deeper, more innate---and I do not mean to imply that there is a contest here. Just that parental love is a bit different for Moms compared to Dads.

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Chuck Walter jr's avatar
Chuck Walter jr
26m

As a male I'll never be able to feel what it's like to be a mother, i do know what it's like for the laundry and dishes piling up.

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