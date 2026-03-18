In recent months, a flood of articles and viral essays have painted motherhood as a trap, a regret-filled burden that steals women’s joy, freedom, and identity. Like this one on March 2 from The Cut titled “I regret having children.” The article features three women who hate being moms. And wish they could go back to a child-free life.

One mom featured in the article is a 34-year-old woman from Rhode Island. She has two kids — ages 6 and 3. She left an executive non-profit gig for a less demanding job after she had kids and describes feeling constantly overwhelmed.

“I gave up everything I liked about my life to make children fit into it.”

And: “Our life probably would have been better if we didn’t have kids.”

Well, you do have kids. Deal with it.

And maybe, how about doing what you love and have your kids be part of that (I mean, unless you want to go to raves on the weekends)?

I’ve always felt that continuing to do the things you love, while introducing your children to them, is how family bonds are built. Or can be. When my older children were little, we cooked together all the time. And baked. Now they both love cooking. We also went to movies all the time. Now they love movies and we discuss them and debate them and have a shared interest.

Other than thinking — what is wrong with these people, their kids will read this one day?! — I am left with what is wrong with you that you want to remain in a perpetual state of carefree adolescence with no responsibilities, no worries, nothing but mornings free for brunch and lazing about? These same people must hate working too. I think they hate everything that isn’t exactly what they want to do at that very moment in time. The utterly inane concept of “self-actualization” has taken us over a cliff.

For decades, the dominant culture — particularly its progressive voices in media, academia, and Hollywood — has waged a quiet war on motherhood, framing it as the ultimate surrender to patriarchy, biology, and drudgery. Women are told that true fulfillment lies in career climbs, endless self-care, and Instagram-perfect autonomy. Children? They’re optional accessories at best, career-killers at worst, soul-crushers at their core. The message is relentless: don’t give up your lazy weekends, spontaneous travel, or pilates classes for the messy reality of raising humans.

I reject that lie. After 27 years of parenting four children — the youngest ones are still at home at 11 and 9 — I can attest that motherhood is hard. Bone-deep exhausting. You all know it, we all know it, but so what? Who says hard is bad? That’s the real problem here, I think. These women have been trained to believe that hard things are trauma.

Motherhood demands that you rise before dawn for fevers and nightmares, referee sibling wars, and trade sleep for soccer practices and science projects. I’ve still got a 9-year-old sleeping in my bed (don’t judge) and I have new challenges not faced with my older 20-somethings that center around the battle of the iPad. It can be annoying.

Parenting very young children is physically exhausting but it becomes more emotionally exhausting as they get older. Because everything is more consequential. When they are out of the home, you still worry. Why haven’t I heard from them? Is he ok? All those degrees and it’s still so hard to find a job that puts hard-won skills to use. How can I help? Can I help? What can I do to ease the difficulty of growing up today?

I don’t actually over-worry. But it’s there in the back of my mind always. I need to let them rise and fall on their own and I know that. But it doesn’t mean I won’t be pulling for them with my whole heart every minute of every day. Meanwhile the “littles” as I call them, are here with me and my husband — and we are old. We should be empty nesters! But here we are where we are and it’s fun! The kids are in that in between stage, the sweet stage — not yet teens with driver’s licenses and individuation shouting matches; not babies who need to be carried and cared for constantly. They are a joy. And it will get harder soon. And I welcome it.

There are days when the laundry piles higher than your patience and the mental load feels like maybe it’s a bit too much to bear. There are days where they just drive me mental. And there are stretches of time where the adult ones are mad at me but I just keep calling anyway, because I refuse estrangement on the grounds that I am their mother.

But it is also the single greatest, most glorious thing I have ever done. Nothing worthwhile comes without sacrifice. The culture that promises effortless happiness has lied to women: it trains us to be self-obsessed, to pathologize every discomfort as trauma, to medicate minor anxieties and demand trigger warnings for life itself. Shyness becomes an “anxiety disorder” requiring endless therapy. Discomfort isn’t growth or just part of life — it’s harm to be eradicated. Safe spaces replace resilience.

The result? A cohort of women too fragile for the beautiful chaos of raising children, let alone adult life. These are not women fit to parent; they are adults who never grew up. (But let me just say I know several young women in their 20s and they are new moms and they are joyful. And they have careers to boot. It’s not all women who torture themselves over having had kids or whether to have kids or moan and cry after they’ve had them that their lives are over. It’s an affliction of leftist women.)

Motherhood isn’t a highlight reel of filtered cuddles and organic green juice. It’s filthy hands rubbed on the walls, and tantrums in grocery aisles and parking lots, and battles over screen time and homework and getting dressed in the morning. And that’s the easy stuff. What will really break you is the raw terror of watching your child struggle. Or worse — suffer.

Expecting Instagram glory sets women up for the very regret the articles exploit. The left’s narrative ignores what every mother who leans in knows: the hard parts forge the deepest bonds that no career promotion or spa day can touch.

I have this one moment of near life perfection in my mind. My oldest — the one who made me a mom — was a baby. Just a few months old. After the first week of thinking he’s so easy! he sleeps so well! the tides turned. And it turned into constant crying at night, never sleeping for more than 2 hours in a row, etc. One night the crying went on and on. It was 1am and it didn’t stop until 6am. We’ve all had them.

I turned on C-SPAN (that’s what I used to do pre-iPhone days, in the middle of the night while up with a crying baby). I cried with him, just exhausted from the lack of sleep. I rocked him and tried my best to console him and nothing worked and I just sobbed. I finally got him to quiet, nursed him to sleep and we both conked out on the couch. Before I drifted off, it was the greatest feeling of peace and accomplishment. We battled the nighttime together and came out closer, his cute little chubby fingers grasping my index finger. I had his spit up on my t-shirt, it felt like I had sand in my eyes they were so gritty from exhaustion. I felt like a mom.

That was 25 years ago and I can still recall it as one of the most peaceful and satisfying and glorious moments of my life. We were alone, just the two of us, and it was enough. More than enough. It was everything.

To trade that moment of deep and solemn connection for more Netflix binges and solo brunches is to choose a smaller life, a cretinous existence stripped of meaning. I wouldn’t trade my exhaustion for their “freedom” for all the world.

I can only assume and imagine that these women don’t know the loveliness and meaning of that connection. Without sounding too corny, it is — quite literally — the meaning of life.

That is why this past weekend’s Oscars moment felt like a thunderclap of truth in a culture drowning in lies.

Jesse Buckley, winning Best Actress for Hamnet, stood on stage as a brand-new mother who had left her eight-month-old at home to attend. The night coincided with Mother’s Day in the UK, and she dedicated her award to “the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.”

In a room full of celebrities who routinely glorify child-free liberation or outsource parenting to nannies, her words cut through like fresh air. Here was a woman at the pinnacle of her career, openly celebrating the messy, all-consuming reality of motherhood — not as a footnote or apology, but as the core of what it is to be alive. As the whole point. No regret. No complaint. Just honest reverence for the chaos that fills a mother’s heart. It is the storm. And it is the sanctuary. It is everything.

Our culture tells women the opposite: motherhood is the thief of weekends, the enemy of the self.

I say the opposite. My heart is gloriously chaotic — stretched, tested, and fuller than any yoga mat or movie marathon or 5-star restaurant could ever make it. I wouldn’t have it any other way. And in Buckley’s simple, powerful tribute, a rare voice reminded us all: the women who embrace this chaos are not victims.

We are the ones truly living.