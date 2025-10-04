On September 28, Ezra Klein released an episode of his podcast — The New York Times produced “The Ezra Klein show” — featuring an interview with Ta-Nehesi Coates.

To catch you up: Ezra Klein is a New York Times columnist. He likes to position himself as a reasonable leftie. Openminded!

On September 15, 5 days after Charlie Kirk was murdered, Klein published an editorial in The New York Times called “Charlie Kirk Was Practicing Politics the Right Way.” In it, he argued that we need more of what Charlie Kirk did — debate. More talking with people we disagree with. More persuasion through words and the merits of one’s ideas. Not political violence.

Klein wrote:

“You can dislike much of what Kirk believed and the following statement is still true: Kirk was practicing politics in exactly the right way. He was showing up to campuses and talking with anyone who would talk to him. He was one of the era’s most effective practitioners of persuasion. When the left thought its hold on the hearts and minds of college students was nearly absolute, Kirk showed up again and again to break it. Slowly, then all at once, he did. College-age voters shifted sharply right in the 2024 election.”

Well, as you might imagine, this pissed a lot of people off. People on the left. People like Ta-Nehisi Coates, a correspondent for The Atlantic, author of “Between the World and Me” and strong advocate for reparations for black Americans ever since his 2014 cover story in The Atlantic — “The Case for Reparations.”

Coates didn’t like Klein’s article. He wrote a response published in Vanity Fair. In it he says that Kirk “reveled in open bigotry.” He also was critical of Kirk’s gender critical view. He called out Charlie’s “penchant for demeaning members of the LGBTQ+ community as freaks and referring to trans people with the slur tranny.”

Here is Charlie talking with a gender confused young woman. I dare you to find this disrespectful or openly bigoted. Kirk says: “I actually want to see you be comfortable in how you were born.” What a terrible person!

ry.leefrost A post shared by @ry.leefrost

In his Vanity Fair article, Coates went on to write that Kirk “subscribed to some of the most disreputable and harmful beliefs that this country has ever known.”

Not really.

Charlie exhorted people to embrace a life of faith. He believed in marriage, family and having kids. He didn’t believe college was for everyone. He believed trans ideology was harming children. And he believed in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom of religion. And yes, the 2nd Amendment.

Honestly, the most harmful beliefs this country has ever known? Seriously? Get married, have kids, don’t cut kids’ body parts off, believe in God? This is neither harmful, nor radical. It’s pretty regular stuff. And pretty positive.

Given Coates’ criticism of his editorial, Klein decided to have him on his podcast to discuss it. The show notes read:

“The writer Ta-Nehisi Coates was harshly critical of my response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. In an article in Vanity Fair, he suggested I was whitewashing Kirk’s legacy, comparing it to the whitewashing of the Southern cause after the Civil War. So I wanted to have Coates on the show to talk out our disagreement, as well as some deeper questions that I think exist underneath it about the work of politics. What should the left do about the fact that so many Americans share Kirk’s views?”

Klein has advocated for a more inclusive Democratic Party, one that is open to a range of ideas, including those that may diverge from the current progressive consensus. It has been asserted that Klein’s “big tent” approach might help lead Democrats out of the political wilderness.

I don’t think so. Not so big tent really. And he doesn’t have the backbone to lead anyone out of anywhere.

Here’s the clip making the rounds from the podcast with Coates.

In this clip, Klein states: “A majority of the country believes things about trans people, about what policy should be towards trans people, about what language is acceptable to trans people, that we would see as fundamentally and morally wrong.”

He goes on to ask Coates, what do we do with these awful people [I’m paraphrasing]. Do we compromise so we can win again? What should our relationship with those people be? Should we try to win them over, should we compromise?

Then Klein says: “The Republican Party is going to make sure this is a relentlessly salient question.”

Coates’ answer was basically we cannot compromise. We are on the right side of history. They (meaning you and me) are repugnant, morally reprehensible. “Reconstruction falls,” he says.

At no point does Klein note that it is women — not the Republican party — that will make this a “relentlessly salient question.” No, he just smears anyone who believes in material reality as “fundamentally and morally wrong.” He implies — not so subtly — that any person defending women’s sex-based rights is immoral. Not just incorrect. Immoral.

Sounds pretty dehumanizing, no? Maybe a bit like “othering.”

This doesn’t sound like a big tent approach to me. This doesn’t sound like someone who could lead the Democrats out of the political wilderness. Or a parking lot.

And he comes across as incredibly guarded and fearful of saying anything in person that might challenge the almighty Coates. Not very brave.

For a group of people who believe that non-binary is an actual thing, they are relentlessly binary in their beliefs. You agree with us and you are good and moral. You disagree with us and you are immoral and evil. And if you are immoral and evil and you take a bullet to the neck, so be it. (That’s Coates, not Klein.)

As a side note, it is so annoying how they both stammer and stutter to try to prove how deep and smart they are.

As Walter Kirn wrote on X, “I love the way these sensitive thinker types so often affect a stutter as if to convey the idea that speaking words is a terribly fraught and delicate endeavor, and one they take very seriously indeed.”

It is such an annoying affectation. As if to say I’m so serious and deep and conflicted but morally above reproach because I think so deeply.

This way of speaking is meant to run counter to people who think clearly and just say obvious stuff without stammering flourishes or unnecessarily big words. The stammers are posturing — they are basically saying I’m not like Trump and I’m not like MAGA. It is a self-serious affectation. And is also why the Democrats can’t meme (but more on that at a later date).

It is all such midwittery I can barely stand it.

I will just say it. Without stammers or flourishes.

Men can’t be women. Women deserve privacy, safety and fair sports. Title IX was created for a reason. No one can transition sex. And there is no such thing as non-binary. And cutting off kids body parts is malpractice and actually, downright evil.

Easy. Simple words. Clean thoughts. Did I stutter?

But smarty pants Ezra Klein isn’t clearheaded. Or moral. He’s throwing girls and women under the bus. He’s currying favor with his own party, while pretending to be rational and moderate and open-minded and willing to push back on their excesses. All while being too afraid to challenge Ta-Nehisi in person.

How long do you think until Ezra writes a piece akin to Malcolm Gladwell’s admission that he was cowed by the activists and knew men couldn’t be women and knew that women’s sports should be just for women but was too afraid to say it? Or maybe he’ll just have some revelation that science has now changed and it is now clear that changing sex isn’t possible, and that men’s and women’s bodies are different. And yes, there are chromosomal abnormalities but the exception can’t define the rule. But we didn’t know! (We did.)

He’ll stammer while doing it to feign true and sincere shame. To affect the stance of someone actually apologetic.

I think we’re a few years away. But I think some version of this will happen. Not just by Klein, but by hordes of Democrats and Emma Watsons and anyone who has been a part of the unthinking and very cruel mob that has been all too eager to drag a right-minded person across the internet, out of a job, or into the line of actual fire.