Sey Everything

Essay33
7h

They've painted themselves into a corner of insanity and they're facing the corner, away from the rest of the room. There is no way out unless they admit that the mental contortions of gender fluidity are just that, in the mind and untethered from physical reality.

As you pointed out, their thinking itself is utterly binary which is a sad irony.

Ute Heggen
6h

Ok. Klein is a misled liberal Jew who is compensating for that which he is not responsible. He might have some family guilt from the Shoah. I got banned from youtube for posting comments, perhaps, on my sons' X. I gave up on it. Their father says he's me, their mother, for 30 years now. My sons stopped talking to me when I defended JK Rowling in 2020. Their father's wife (yes, female-identifying men often marry a woman the second time around, especially if she's a former drug addict and far Leftist Rote Armee-that is 1970s Red Army Bader Meinhoff cultist, but the kind who didn't have to work because that dude who thinks he's a woman is now a tech exec and supports her and her biological son--I spied on Facebook and saw it all.) So, I am a Jew. I converted to Judaism in 1987 during the pre-years of that marriage. I studied Torah, history and traditions. Three years later, the husband I had that connection with said he's a woman. I said, I am not going to convert my sexual orientation, my faith in God is mine and I will not follow you into nonsense. I now collect the stories of women like me. Ta-Nehisi Coates is a hypocrite and a grifter. Because I am a Jew, I didn't state that first in this comment. Proof is, Coates actually claimed in an interview, to have lived through Jim Crow. I know Jews who lived in the South during Jim Crow and they said to me, "we knew about not walking on the sidewalk from Germany."

God bless you, Baruch Hashem, G'mar chatimah tovah, Jennifer. May we be inscribed for good.

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
