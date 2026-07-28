I’m having a very hard time reading the Fauci diary excerpts.



It’s bringing it all back. Everything from 2020 through 2023.



I spoke up early and often.



Starting from the very beginning — in March 2020 — I was against all of it, but I had a particular focus on kids and school closures in my advocacy. As a Democrat (former) in deep blue San Francisco, this made me a heretic. A target, really.



I tweeted, yes. But I also led rallies in San Francisco to open the schools. I sat through virtual school board meetings that dragged on for nine hours and somehow never addressed the actual elephant in the room: the schools were closed.

(Dec. 2020 open schools rally in SF. Make fun of me all you want for wearing a mask outside. We would have been arrested if we hadn’t & it was more important to me to do the rally.)



I wrote op-eds. I went on local media to plead with the school board, the teachers’ unions. I did everything I could to get the public schools open — just like private schools already were.

I have 4 kids. All public school kids. But my fight was never just about my kids.



I lost most of my friends in this process of speaking up. There are family members I haven’t spoken to in over five years (their choice) and almost certainly never will.



And then there was my career which I’d spent 30 years building. Gone. There’s not a recruiter on earth who would answer my calls. Not a company that would have me, despite my accolades and achievements.



People love to say, “But it was worth it. You spoke the truth. You made a difference.”



The truth is: I don’t think that is true.



Schools in San Francisco stayed closed until September 2021. I made zero difference. I tried. It did nothing.



Reading these diary entries is brutal. I find myself weeping while reading them, and then I have to stop. I can’t take it. I can’t put myself through it.



This egomaniacal little shit of a man lied constantly about everything: masking, spread, the vaccines, the closures, the origin. HE KNEW AND HE WAS LYING ABOUT ALL OF IT. And he had the audacity to declare: I am the science.



He goes on and on in the media and with his celebrity friends, soaking up the spotlight while lives were being ruined. He’s gloating about Julia Roberts and Kim Kardashian and Barbra Streisand like some teenaged social media influencer. He’s having private dinners with journalists while telling us we can’t see family for Thanksgiving. He’s actually getting rich and feeding his own ego off making the world suffer.

Many kids still haven’t recovered from the isolation. The disruption to their development.



And my life was upended and will never be the same.



It would be nice to say “Yeah, it was all worth it.” But I don’t know. And it’s all very hard to read. Because I was a nobody fighting a machine that was never going to fold.



I could have stayed quiet. Gone along. Pulled my kids out of public schools and put them in private. But it was never just about my kids. It was always about everyone’s kids.



If I’d done that, it would have all just passed. My life would have remained intact. I gained nothing. And impacted nothing. And lost a whole heck of a lot.



People love to screech that I’m a grifter. The grift would have been staying quiet and leaving my reputation and salary intact. But I couldn’t keep my mouth shut. Because I knew that children were suffering.



And I lost what I’d spent my life building.



He was a liar and I was right, and it doesn’t matter because I still lost it all.



It’s all very depressing right now. I have no sense of: “Yeah, but I did the right thing.” Maybe because I’m not a person of faith.



I just feel utterly deflated and sad about it all.



There are no rewards for going early. Just disdain. And loss. And you never get it back. No one will apologize for cutting me off after 30 years of friendship, for trying to take me down and end my career, for chasing me down the street in San Francisco and calling me a murderer. For saying you’d be happy when my children died because it would be my fault. More importantly, no one will apologize to the children harmed. To the families who could not care for dying loved ones. To the small business owners who lost everything.



No apologies to anyone.



The fact is, you never get back what you gave up trying to do the right thing if you did so early. You remain cancelled. And those other people who did the cancelling, they don’t even know about the Fauci diaries. There is no vindication.



So yeah, it’s all kind of hard to wade through at the moment.

I’m sad but I’ll pick myself up and dust myself off, like I always do. Because that is what I do.

One bright spot, I started working on a documentary film about the impact to children from prolonged school closures in February of 2022. It is called Generation Covid, it is finished, and will be distributed this fall.

More details on that to come. Here is the trailer.