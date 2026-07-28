Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
6h

It's the "grifter" bit that KILLS me. I've gotten it, too. Yes, I strategically planned to have my thirty-year chick lit author/screenwriter/corporate speaker career completely implode so that I could lose all of my friends and social media accounts and then claw my way back as a "conspiracy writer on Substack" and MAKE MILLIONS. Hahahaha you found me out.

I wrote about the little weasel today, too. I feel you. It's cathartic imagining his fate though... :)

If I had a dollar for every time I’ve allowed myself to hope that I might live long enough to see that weasel nailed to the nearest wall—or at least be publicly humiliated, stripped of his taxpayer-funded pension, relieved of every honorary title, and relegated to signing soiled, second-hand copies of On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service in the back of a smelly thrift store somewhere on Skid Row—I’d be typing this from the breezy rooftop deck of my Parisian pied-à-terre and not my cloffice [closet/office] in central Texas, where the current temperature is hovering just north of one-hundred-and-surface-of-the-sun degrees...

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Dorothy's avatar
Dorothy
6h

Dear Jennifer..never give up. God sees you. Those of us who see you are thankful. We know what you feel. We feel it too. You can bring truth but people have to want to hear it. May be the hardest lesson for all to accept. Fear is of Satan’s war machine, and is of the world. Yes, pick yourself up, brush off what is not of your doing. You are loved by God as you ARE a child of God. Sit with someone who knows this as absolute truth and bask in that truth..you will be changed. You will experience peace. I am proud of you. You stood firm in your integrity and persevered. You did. It was painful, but you stood firm. Thank you for all that you have endured. As my Dad used to say to me in times of absolute disbelief of truth..”they operate under the premise of ‘please do not confuse me with the facts’” . This may be helpful to you as well. It helped me. Thank you Jennifer, and God bless you.

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