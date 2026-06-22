Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
6h

Can you imagine being an editor at the Atlantic? (Having been an editor at various NYC magazines, I can): "Goddamn it, they're LOVING America! Find a way to spin that—and do it fast!" Honestly, we don't hate the media nearly enough. :)

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3 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
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Gorf
6hEdited

I can tell you with certainty that my Scottish family, based on watching the BBC, ITV and SKY think (thought?) that America is a dystopian hellscape bordering on Nazism and lurching towards civil war. They're continually confused as to how I stand it, despite my protests that everything is basically fine and the media and the Internet aren't real life.

The tartan army's arrival has made them take a second look because tens of thousands of people can't be faking it at once.

Someone said the other day:

"If you want to hate America watch the news. If you want to love America, visit."

Sums it up very well.

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