In the opening weeks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted in the United States, a heartwarming social media phenomenon emerged: videos and posts of European and Asian soccer fans marveling at American life. German fan “Freddy” (the biggest account of this genre, and the best IMO) raved about Taco Bell as “the holy land,” gave Waffle House a perfect 10 and gawked at the cavernous excess of a Buc-ee’s gas station, his posts racking up millions of views.

A Swedish fan, Elsa Thora, swooned over ranch dressing (”EUROPE WE NEED RANCH ASAP”), Twinkies and the very existence of Amish people.

Others praised unlimited soda refills and free tortilla chips before the Mexican or Tex-Mex meal, massive Walmart shopping carts, Texas Roadhouse steaks cooked to perfection and the warm hospitality of deli owners handing out free sandwiches.

I wrote about the trend here.

Americans ate it up (including me), declaring it patriotic and proof that the country’s everyday abundance — its consumer conveniences, portion sizes, and friendliness —still inspires awe. Many media outlets framed these reactions as a refreshing counter to political division, a reminder that American culture, for all its flaws, has genuine appeal.

In addition to the patriotic appeal during this — the 250th birthday of America, I just thought it was fun and uplifting, something we all need more of these days.

But The Atlantic isn’t having it.

How dare these foreigners love America! We told them it sucks! Now these Europeans (and Africans and Australians and on and on) are gonna spread pro-America sentiment around the world, and a love of U.S. abundance, and ranch dressing, and we can’t have that. Because Trump. And racism. Our Hate America campaign was going so well! Let’s put a cork in it by calling it all fake.

So here’s the deal . . . The Atlantic claims that not everything is as authentic as it appears with these foreign fans. I’ll admit, I suspected as much myself. Any time a person has a meteoric rise on social media I suspect some backroom shenanigans. I dunno — I have no proof. Sometimes it all seems too perfect though. And the growth in followers too exponential.

Now, who would be pulling these strings I suspect are being pulled, I have no idea. And I don’t care to look into it. I don’t care. And I decided I liked Freddy so I didn’t care if someone in the administration decided we needed a Love America campaign and the best way to do that would be to employ random foreigners to post about ranch dressing and Waffle House. Even if Freddy is totally made up, a fiction, I don’t care. I like him.

I then thought: no one is this clever. Who would think of this? And who could execute it so flawlessly? I find it hard to believe that there is this kind of marketing genius and executional know-how in the tourism department — if there even is one of those — in the U.S. government. Is this where genius marketers go? I think not. Did Denny’s, Waffle House and Buc-ee’s all get together and coordinate a campaign featuring Europeans falling in love with American excess? Seems more than a little unlikely.

Here’s what The Atlantic says.

Freddy’s meteoric rise (he’s over 700k X followers now) — from obscure Ronaldo fan to viral sensation with mayoral meet-and-greets, free tours of NASA, concert tickets to see Ella Langley with a backstage hello and gifts from J.J. Watt — feels almost too perfect, his anonymity and careful curation raising questions even as real interactions (verified with officials) occurred. No proof, just vibes from The Atlantic.

Elsa Thora, photogenic and enthusiastic, turns out to be an OnlyFans star (no surprise if you look at her photo) and tabloid fixture with a history of provocative stunts; her posts boosted her profile (it’s not huge, ~130k followers on X where this trend is taking place for the most part), though she insists her love for America is genuine. Ok, so a hot girl with an OnlyFans decided she’d get some more followers if she followed this love America and ranch dressing trend. Doesn’t seem particularly “fake.” What’s the accusation here — that she doesn’t love ranch dressing as much as she says she does? Do I care?

Other examples include AI-generated “samurai” accounts like Nobunaga crafting deadpan comedy about hibachi restaurants that readers took as straight reportage (yes, but a lot of readers knew it was AI and decided they loved it anyway), recycled deli videos unrelated to the World Cup and a Japanese fan sharing recommendations without being in the U.S. or using his own photos.

I’m not sure what this all proves? People jump on social media trend bandwagons for followers? So? We know that.

Oremus acknowledges pockets of sincere mutual enthusiasm — Bostonians marching with Scotland’s Tartan Army, Philadelphians embracing Ecuadoran fans — but argues the attention economy rewards what flatters audiences. Algorithms amplify content that tells Americans what they crave (in this case dumb patriotic Americans, according to Oremus): validation that their “excess” is enviable, not embarrassing; that their culture exists and deserves adoration.

Demand creates supply, authenticity optional.

But Oremus proves nothing sinister. He just reiterates what we know to be true. Things trend on social media. People hop on those trends to drive engagement and up their followers. Big deal.

This skepticism captures a deeper reluctance at outlets like The Atlantic to accept uncomplicated affection for America. For years, much of elite media has framed the U.S. through lenses of systemic flaws, inequality, vulgar consumerism and cultural imperialism. Positive stories undermine that narrative.

Admitting that foreigners — on vacation from stringent portion sizes, small gas stations, no air-conditioning — might genuinely delight in spacious supermarkets, courteous service, gun ranges in stores or late-night Waffle House pig out sessions challenges the prevailing view that America’s material success is gauche and gross and that we should be embarrassed by it because everyone in the whole world thinks it’s gross.

It’s easier to hunt for inauthenticity than concede that, for many visitors, America delivers on its promise of abundance and opportunity in ways their home countries do not.

The piece reveals more about the writer and publication’s priors than the fans. Some enthusiasm may be amplified for clout, but dismissing the broader phenomenon as “too good to be true” and “it has to be fake” reflects an institutional allergy to American pride.

Ordinary people experiencing freedom, choice and welcoming hospitality firsthand often respond with joy — not because it’s fake, but because it’s real.

In an era of America sucks and is in decline and late stage capitalism narratives, viral delight in ranch dressing and Buc-ee’s is subversive precisely because it affirms what many Americans already know: this country, warts and all, still dazzles and charms.