Two days ago, XX-XY Athletics launched the Gold Medal Collection, featuring Olympians past, present and future. We also announced that MyKayla Skinner has joined our athlete team.

We made a video to launch the collection.

The video is solely about the product and the athletes — MyKayla Skinner (Olympian, 2021, gymnastics silver medal vault); Nancy Hogshead (Olympian, 1984, swimming, 3x gold and 1x silver) and Jaycee Bassett (currently ranked #2 in the world in Taekwondo Fin weight and headed to World’s in China). Watch it! You’ll see! It’s frankly the least provocative thing we’ve done. Just straight up product and celebration of athletic achievement.

But that didn’t stop Meta / Instagram from banning it as an ad.

Instagram said that the ad doesn’t comply with their policy about ads on “social issues, elections or politics.” But there is literally nothing about any of those things in this 15 second video.

If we can’t run this ad, you can’t talk about the issue without being censored.

Next up — the Minnesota Supreme Court has decided that a male powerlifter who wants to compete in the women’s category was discriminated against when he was barred from doing so.

This is him. He goes by JayCee Cooper:

Cooper filed a lawsuit against USA Powerlifting for discrimination several years ago.

“I was fed up with the way that I was being treated; I was fed up with the way that my community was being treated, and enough was enough,” Cooper has said.

The high court found that USA Powerlifting’s policy which bars Cooper from competing in the women’s division is “facially discriminatory” under the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The court sent part of the case back to a lower court to determine whether USA Powerlifting has a “legitimate business purpose” for excluding Cooper.

How about a legitimate human rights purpose — the rights of women? How about a legitimate fairness purpose? (I know these aren’t legal terms, but I’m not a lawyer I get to say it however I want to.)

Why are they citing a “business purpose”? USA Powerlifting is not a business. It’s a sport governing body. Can a lawyer please explain this to me? Calling Kara Dansky!

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting just won his country’s national championships in the women’s featherweight category though he is a male (with a DSD). This was his 6th consecutive gold at this competition. The Games did not require him to submit a sex test, which he has failed in the past, to compete.

Lin Yu-ting also won this event in the Paris Olympics. He has declined the now required sex test implemented by the new leadership at World Boxing. But that doesn’t stop him from competing in his country’s national championships.

On Tuesday night, the Taiwanese boxer knocked out a 19-year-old female university student in just 94 seconds at the country’s National Games. And then he smirked.

Ok three losses. Proof we aren’t done, which you all know already.

But here’s a win to keep you encouraged.

World Aquatics has suspended “Ana” Hugo Caldas from women’s swimming for 5 years after a refusal to undergo sex-verification screening to prove eligibility in the women’s category.

Caldas won 5 events in the women’s 45-49 age group at the U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) National Championships back in April.

Caldas previously competed in the men’s masters division in 2002 - 2004.

USMS said he was eligible to compete in the women’s category this year. But now, World Aquatics has saved the day, and suspended Caldas from women’s swimming, because he refused to do the sex test. (Because Caldas is male!)

Caldas did compete in the 2024 World Championships in the women’s category but the rules from World Aquatics have changed. Thankfully.

The suspension will run until October 18, 2030. And, all of Caldas’ results from June 19, 2022, until October 17, 2024, will be disqualified. Boom.

This is him — do they think we don’t have eyes?

Caldas issued a statement.

“Chromosomal tests are invasive and expensive procedures. My insurance refuses to cover such a test because it is not medically necessary. No U.S. state requires genetic tests for recreational sports events like these. Not even U.S. Masters Swimming, the national governing body for recreational adult swimming in the U.S., demands this for any of its events. I understand and accept the consequences of not complying with a World Aquatics investigation. But if a five-year suspension is the price I must pay to protect my most intimate medical information, then it’s a price I am happy to pay—for myself, and for every other woman who does not want to submit to highly invasive medical testing just to swim in an older-adult competition.”

He continued:

“I have been swimming in sanctioned events for over 30 years, and I am prepared to let it all go. My life and privacy have been invaded enough. It is time to prioritize my health and personal safety.”

So much to say here but I’ll just say this:

This is not recreational swimming. Go swim laps at the Y for that. This is the highest level of master’s swimming in the world.

Yes, he has been swimming in sanctioned events for over 30 years. Just a little over 20 years ago he swam in the men’s division. Do that, sir!

Sex testing is not invasive. Spit in a cup. Get a cheek swab. That’s it. Far less invasive than drug testing.

