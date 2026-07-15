This month, the Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady, chartered by Atlantis Events for an LGBTQ+ Mediterranean cruise, became a flashpoint in cultural clashes over values and borders.

The 10-day voyage from Athens to Venice carried nearly 2,000 passengers from over 50 countries, including Broadway legend Patti LuPone. Organizers had planned stops in Turkish ports like Kuşadası and Istanbul, followed by Alexandria, Egypt.

Turkey acted first. Officials in Aydın province canceled the stops, stating the cruise involved groups “known for behaviors incompatible with our society and moral values.”

Egypt soon followed, revoking approval for Alexandria without clear explanation, even as the ship approached the coast. Organizers rerouted to ports in Crete and Montenegro. Atlantis CEO Rich Campbell called it shocking after 36 years in business.

Here’s a news clip on the events.

Many passengers expressed frustration. Patti LuPone, the headline performer slated for the cruise, posted on Instagram: