Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4h

This is an outstanding article, Jen! The Democratic Party in Maine is a moral embarrassment! Graham Platner is a monster who never should’ve been anywhere near the U.S. Senate. I agree that they should just own it, keep him on and take their medicine but they’ll try to replace him. But it’s too late and it won’t work. Susan Collins will be re-elected. Which is fine, she’s been a good and faithful public servant to her constituents, the state of Maine and the United States since 1996. Why didn’t the voters drop him like a hot potato when he first was accused of domestic abuse? Why was the woman dismissed out of hand even by the likes of Jodi Kantor because she was a Republican? Because everyone in this country is like Fox News circa 2011. No one has any principles anymore. Everyone is blinded by partisan politics and getting a win for their team no matter what. Democrat voters and the party in Maine wanted so bad to beat the Republicans they’d gladly back a trust fund baby who cosplays as a working class hero, who has a Nazi tattoo, who’s committed domestic violence and rape, and advocates for socialism. The Democratic Party shills in the media proved that they don’t really care about morals they just weaponize them against anyone they don’t like or agree with and that they never meant it when they said “believe all women!” It was always a political power play.

It was just a catchy slogan to rally voters and get donations. If a woman accused Barack Obama or Joe Biden of sexual misconduct they’d either say she was a paid Trump op or ignore it completely. But when Donald Trump or Brett Kavanaugh were accused of serious sexual misconduct that there is zero evidence ever took place, they were fanatical in their denunciations of them. E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of rape, which there is no evidence ever took place and her story doesn’t even make any sense, everyone on the left bought it. But no one cared about the allegations against Platner until someone on their side accused him of rape that is. The Democratic Party and its prominent supporters are nothing but hypocrites, opportunists, dirty campaigners, and horrible people with no morals. Jodi Kantor doesn’t care about women, so much as weaponizing sexual misconduct to gain political power.

The Democratic Party will take anyone they think they can sell as a good candidate regardless of their character. Andrew Gillum who they ran for Governor of Florida in 2018 is another great example. They touted him as some progressive hero and the next Barack Obama. Only for him to turn around and get arrested for possession of narcotics. Not only was he doing meth but cheating on his wife with a male escort. Interesting how the Democrats hammered President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh over fake allegations endlessly but are silent about their parties’ many scandals. Anthony Weiner took lewd photos of himself including one with his child in it and sent them to women, Eliot Spitzer saw prostitutes regularly, John Edwards cheated on his wife who was dying of cancer and had an illegitimate child with his mistress, Bill Clinton of course openly had an affair with an intern while he was President, J.B. Pritzker visited Jeffery Epstein on his infamous island, Clinton knew the guy for decades and has lied about the extent of their relationship as has Hillary, John Conyers sexually harassed numerous staffers, Al Franken is a serial groper, and FDR and JFK were both well-known philanderers. Funny how you never hear the Democrats never say a word about any of that.

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AMK60's avatar
AMK60
3h

While I only live in Aroostook County 4-5 months a year, I pay very close attention to Maine politics. If folks think Platner was bad, the crop of potentials throwing their dunce caps in the ring have long been in Maine politics, and that’s not good. Pay attention to Troy Jackson, Shenna Bellows, and Valli Geiger - this is the best Maine Dems can do (à la Kamala). All TDS-based slogans and Collins=Trump campaign stops will ignore the actual plights of real Mainers in an effort to reap power and stoke egos, nothing more.

Lastly, if I hear one more person ignorantly crow “why didn’t she report the rape,” I’ll scream.

Jen, you couldn’t have said it better, “…like many women, she gave in to protect herself. Which is not consent…”

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