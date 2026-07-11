I’m going to veer from sports today to venture into politics. Maine politics. Democrat Party politics. And Graham Platner, the Democrat nominee for Senate in Maine who recently suspended his campaign after so much dirt came out on him that his numbers finally started dropping. Only when the polling dropped did the Democratic Party descend to say yeah you gotta go.

Platner, the 41-year-old Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, positioned himself (and was positioned faithfully by the party and the media) as a working-class hero: a Marine veteran and “oyster farmer” taking on entrenched elites like longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins. He’s got tats! He’s military! He does a little sexual assault but what red-blooded American man doesn’t!

He won the June 2026 primary with a commanding ~72% of the vote (over 150,000 ballots), fueled by populist appeal and frustration amongst Maine voters with the party establishment.

But Platner was no blue-collar everyman. He is the son of a wealthy lawyer (his father, Bronson Platner, a Dartmouth-educated attorney), the grandson of a renowned architect and briefly attended the elite Hotchkiss prep school. His oyster farm operation drew scrutiny as potentially subsidized by family wealth, with low reported earnings ($5k/year with the only customer being his mom’s restaurant) and questions about its authenticity as a working-class venture. Media portrayals glossed over his privileged background to sell the rugged outsider narrative.

The scandals were impossible to ignore, pre-election. Platner sported a chest tattoo resembling the Nazi Totenkopf (death’s head) symbol used by SS units — inked during his Marine service. He allegedly knew its meaning, joking about it with exes as representing “killers,” contradicting his later claims of ignorance.

Who among us hasn’t gotten a Nazi tattoo as a joke or just plain unknowingly! (To be clear, I don’t think he’s an actual Nazi, just like I don’t think anyone who does the stiff armed salute either by accident or on purpose is; I do think he is a person with very poor judgement who maybe shouldn’t be working out his personal problems in the Senate.)

The accusations piled up: racist and trolling Reddit comments, a drinking problem, explicit DMing (including on Kik, a messaging app populated by teens) while married, and multiple claims of sexual misconduct.

Ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield alleged physical abuse, including arm-twisting and confinement (the media blew that off as just another relationship challenge). This was reported by The New York Times on June 4th and minimized, buried under the header of “while he may have been a bad boyfriend, he was, in fact, a decent guy.”

While Fifield provided endless amounts of corroboration for her claims, the New York Times failed to provide that support and chose to go with the story which can only be described as well she’s a Republican so not sure we can trust her telling of this story.

Then came the July 6 Politico story wherein another woman, 41-year-old Jenny Racicot (a Democrat), described a 2021 encounter with Platner that can only be described as rape (which Platner denies).

Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner for two years. Then, one night in 2021, he came into her home uninvited. He was very drunk and he forced himself on her while she pleaded with him to stop. She cut off contact with him but only after telling him directly that the encounter was not consensual.

“I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me. I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.’”

She claims that she gave in, went along, to avoid even worse harm. She suggests she didn’t know, in that moment, what he was capable of. So, like many women, she gave in to protect herself. Which is not consent.

Racicot said she didn’t initially come forward because she didn’t want to be seen as a rape victim. And she liked his politics. So assumedly she thought he could be a decent choice despite his behaviors.

Post Politico article, the Democrat elite finally took the claims seriously, and there were a bevy of calls for him to step aside. In fact more than half the House Democrats called for Platner to step aside. Ro Khanna (U.S. representative from California's 17th congressional district) who had previously campaigned for Platner said:

I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement.

Apparently only violence against Democrat women is a red line. Because the violence against Fifield that was revealed back in June was just fine.

Khanna’s tweet was the template. It went on — and on — from there.

Why did no one care up until Racicot’s claims being made public? Nothing had stopped his nomination thus far. Maine Democrats rallied around him not only in spite of the dreadful stories, but, one can only assume, because of them. He was a real guy! This is what “real” looks like!

Post New York Times report, Jodi Kantor (of #MeToo fame) minimized his “indiscretions” by pivoting to Trump comparisons — of course.

Well, let’s talk about what they may or may not be willing to overlook the accusations against Graham Platner are not classic MeToo accusations. They’re not about a boss and a young female employee being subjected to sexual advances. They’re — they were mostly made in the context of consensual relationships. There are these, like, very sensational texts about sex. There are allegations from former girlfriends that are not — the way my colleagues reported them were not like classic abuse allegations. They were mostly like being his boyfriend gave me a view into him and I did not like what I saw. His character was scary. He had this Nazi tattoo. Et cetera.



There was one allegation of crossing a line physically, but I think that means that these are pretty different accusations than, say, the one that — the ones that President Trump faced. And, of course, in the Access Hollywood tape, President Trump bragged about grabbing women against their will. And so I think it speaks to the kind of confusion of the long post MeToo moment in which, like, gender related accusations get bundled together. But they’re actually very different.

So Platner twisting his girlfriend’s arm behind her back and locking her in a room so she couldn’t leave . . . that’s just consensual relationship stuff. Not any sort of me too type allegation! Good to know.

When all of this came out in The New York Times, there was an interview with the bozos who had recruited Platner to run. Daniel Moraff (along with colleague Leanne Fan) is the primary operative credited with recruiting Graham Platner to run for the U.S. Senate in Maine.

Moraff claimed that they knew about some of the stuff that had recently come out but he was confident that voters didn’t want candidates “grown in a vat.” Presumably he meant they wanted a real man, flaws and all! And real men do some raping now and again. They also drink too much and get Nazi tattoos and hit on teenagers on messaging apps, even while married. Who wants yucky vat people who are decent human beings? I mean, how boring and gross. Am I right?

Watch the interview. This guy, with his weird vocal stylings, is a total creep.

Once you see that Moraff and Fan are the stoner boyfriend and girlfriend from the movie Knocked Up you can’t unsee it.

As it turns out, Moraff has his own story. Moraff, up until now, was described by some media outlets as the “mad scientist” disrupting American politics and campaign structures. It was him and his sidekick Fan who positioned Platner as a working class hero and revolutionary and touted Platner as the heir apparent to Bernie Sanders’ socialism.

But here’s the thing: recent reporting reveals that there are sexual harassment claims against Moraff himself. He was barred from Rep. Summer Lee’s campaign in Pittsburgh after multiple complaints of sexual misconduct and harassment. There were also reports of him berating staff/volunteers (e.g., an incident on a conference call where Lee reportedly intervened) in addition to the sexual harassment claims.

The complaints described Moraff as sexually aggressive toward volunteers and activists. (Like you, I’m trying to picture that guy as sexually aggressive and then I think about the nerdy losers turned incels or maybe one of them gets a little bit of power and decides to take it out on women who had up until now rejected his advances. That’s this guy.)

These credible claims led to Moraff being not only banned from leadership roles in the Lee campaign but from attending campaign events altogether.

Oh and, of course, DSA poster boy Moraff is the grandson of Toys “R” Us founder and an heir to that fortune (the amount, as yet, remains unreported).

So that is the mastermind who fashioned Platner as the blue collar real man that Maine voters needed.

The fact is, the Democrats wanted to flip Republican Susan Collins’ seat in the Senate. They saw it as gettable. And they are desperate to figure out how to attract male voters. But I don’t really get how it would be that hard to find some no name guy in Maine who doesn’t do all this stuff. I mean, basically 99.9% of people don’t do this stuff. I’m guessing you could randomly pick a guy off the street who doesn’t do this stuff and who would make a better candidate.

Platner — a total loser — should never have gotten this far. But he did. It’s like a reality show and he auditioned (or really was chosen off of some DSA SubReddit) then played the part of the rough and tumble, hard drinking, tough-talking working class hero who wasn’t really that at all. It was a part he played to get the job. He was cast in the role. But no one cared that he was none of what was presented because they had to fill that slot — that archetype on the show — designed to attract viewers, or in this case voters. Maybe he’ll be backfilled by a sassy black lady who backup danced in music videos while pursuing her own career in music — three snaps!

Don’t even get me started on how gross it is that the Democrats think the thing that will appeal to male voters is a rape-y drunk loser.

The aftermath is a thing of beauty. Now all the pundits are claiming they were lied to. How could we have known!??

Molly Jong-Fast said:

Look, I’m baffled on the vetting process for this candidate! I mean, the fact that there are just constant allegations, I think really is a sign that there just was not proper vetting here. And, you may, again, align with him politically, but the truth is, this is not a candidate who is ready for prime time in on any stretch of the imagination.

The red flags were all public. None of it was a secret — it was ignored because he checked the populist, anti-establishment box against Collins. I’d argue all of this — the drinking, the sexual aggression, the bad tats, the bushy mustache, the struggling marriage barely a few years old — was touted even, as proof of his realness. His not grown in vat-ness.

Then it all just got to be too much. And his numbers started to drop, which is the real crime that must be punished.

Platner suspended his campaign on July 8, 2026, amid the implosion.

Maine Democrats now scramble to replace him via a convention process with no direct voter input — echoing their handling of Biden: prop up the flawed candidate until politically untenable, then override primaries for the “right” choice. They preach “democracy” while sidelining the voters who picked Platner.

My thoughts: He’s the nominee. They nominated him. Own it. Live with it. (I know this isn’t happening but I’m just telling you what I think should have happened.) I think they should be stuck with this loser.

But when the optics finally collapsed, the party operatives pushed him out.

But what was the line, really? That he lied about his background didn’t do it. That he trolled teens online didn’t do it. That he twisted Lindsay Fifield’s arm behind her back and locked her in the bathroom didn’t do it. Those were all fine, seemingly. Just a real working class dude! Only when Racicot detailed the rape, did anyone seem to care. Did voters seem to care. Not sure why that was the straw that broke the camel’s back but voters finally started to question if he was fit for office and his numbers started falling and the Dems said you need to drop out.

And he did.

I was talking with Meghan Murphy this week about all things SCOTUS ruling and Platner. You can watch it here if you are so inclined.