The Great Barrington Declaration was signed 5 years ago
At a time when we needed debate amongst scientists, we got government censorship.
On October 4, 2020, the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) was signed. If you were following covid and covid policy as closely as I was, this day was a revelation. A sign of hope.
The Great Barrington Declaration advocated for “focused protection” of the vulnerable and against broadscale lockdowns and one size fits all restrictions. This had been standard pandemic protocol until everyone lost their minds in March 2020.
But the minute the document was created and signed by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (now head of the National Institutes of Health, then Stanford professor of health policy), Martin Kulldorff (biostatistician and then professor at Harvard medical school), and Sunetra Gupta (infectious disease epidemiologist and Oxford University professor), a massive government led takedown by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins was initiated. At the time, Collins was the long-time head of the NIH and Fauci was the long-time head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
The authors of the GBD — three esteemed scientists — were smeared as “fringe epidemiologists” with no expertise on epidemics, infectious disease and health policy. When in fact, they were three of the top scientists in the world on these subjects. From Stanford, Harvard and Oxford.
I wonder, do the journalists and regular folks freaking out about Jimmy Kimmel — a comedian — being off the air for 5 days even know about the massive censorship campaign against the Great Barrington Declaration and its authors?
And the government censorship is not speculation. The agreement between Fauci and Collins to “take down” the GBD and it’s authors is all well documented and the subsequent PR campaign by the two makes it clear they followed through on their email agreement with each other.
Here’s a clip from the documentary film Generation Covid — a documentary film that I made with Andrew James and scored by Pete Parada — about the signing and the censorious aftermath led by Fauci and Collins in an attempt — which was successful at the time — to position the scientists as “fringe” and the document as dangerous misinformation.
Thank you for posting this! I still remember those times vividly. My husband, an MD and epidemiologist, signed this document. We were baffled that it didn't receive more publicity at the time, but of course learned the shocking reasons why as the months passed. At present, no apologies, no admission of" misjudgments" (generous term). These people (Fauci, Collins etc) are still glorified by many Americans. My blood still boils when I remember those terrible covid- times. Itwas people like you whom I found on Twitter who kept me going. And wonderful vindication (poetic justice) that a few others are now in the positions of authority. But....what has happened -- and not happened -- says something about human nature that has forever disillusioned me.We knew the truth early on, yet it did not prevail, did not even much get considered despite many courageous voices, until -- well, until almost recently, if even now. Very discouraging.
I was in Texas at the time and followed Texas physician Peter McCullough 's Early Treatment Protocols. Peter was subsequently terminated by woke corporate medicine provider Baylor Scott & White headquarters in Dallas. I applauded him at the time for his truth telling as I did Harvey Reich at Yale University, each exceptionally concerned about what Collins and Fauci were engineering on the public.