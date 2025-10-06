Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sher's avatar
Sher
9h

Thank you for posting this! I still remember those times vividly. My husband, an MD and epidemiologist, signed this document. We were baffled that it didn't receive more publicity at the time, but of course learned the shocking reasons why as the months passed. At present, no apologies, no admission of" misjudgments" (generous term). These people (Fauci, Collins etc) are still glorified by many Americans. My blood still boils when I remember those terrible covid- times. Itwas people like you whom I found on Twitter who kept me going. And wonderful vindication (poetic justice) that a few others are now in the positions of authority. But....what has happened -- and not happened -- says something about human nature that has forever disillusioned me.We knew the truth early on, yet it did not prevail, did not even much get considered despite many courageous voices, until -- well, until almost recently, if even now. Very discouraging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
10h

I was in Texas at the time and followed Texas physician Peter McCullough 's Early Treatment Protocols. Peter was subsequently terminated by woke corporate medicine provider Baylor Scott & White headquarters in Dallas. I applauded him at the time for his truth telling as I did Harvey Reich at Yale University, each exceptionally concerned about what Collins and Fauci were engineering on the public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture