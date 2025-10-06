On October 4, 2020, the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) was signed. If you were following covid and covid policy as closely as I was, this day was a revelation. A sign of hope.

The Great Barrington Declaration advocated for “focused protection” of the vulnerable and against broadscale lockdowns and one size fits all restrictions. This had been standard pandemic protocol until everyone lost their minds in March 2020.

But the minute the document was created and signed by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (now head of the National Institutes of Health, then Stanford professor of health policy), Martin Kulldorff (biostatistician and then professor at Harvard medical school), and Sunetra Gupta (infectious disease epidemiologist and Oxford University professor), a massive government led takedown by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins was initiated. At the time, Collins was the long-time head of the NIH and Fauci was the long-time head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The authors of the GBD — three esteemed scientists — were smeared as “fringe epidemiologists” with no expertise on epidemics, infectious disease and health policy. When in fact, they were three of the top scientists in the world on these subjects. From Stanford, Harvard and Oxford.

I wonder, do the journalists and regular folks freaking out about Jimmy Kimmel — a comedian — being off the air for 5 days even know about the massive censorship campaign against the Great Barrington Declaration and its authors?

And the government censorship is not speculation. The agreement between Fauci and Collins to “take down” the GBD and it’s authors is all well documented and the subsequent PR campaign by the two makes it clear they followed through on their email agreement with each other.

Here’s a clip from the documentary film Generation Covid — a documentary film that I made with Andrew James and scored by Pete Parada — about the signing and the censorious aftermath led by Fauci and Collins in an attempt — which was successful at the time — to position the scientists as “fringe” and the document as dangerous misinformation.