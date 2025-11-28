I believe in my heart of hearts that this movement against gender ideology and for women’s and girl’s sex-based rights is about to go mainstream. And no it hasn’t yet. Despite the fact that 80% of Americans agree that women and girls deserve their own sports, the vast majority are still silent on the specific subject of sports, let alone the larger subject of — let’s just call it — TRANS.

And when you have only one pro athlete speak out on the subject and get slammed by her own teammates, well it hasn’t gone mainstream.

I’m talking here about Elizabeth Eddy, the National Women’s Soccer League player for Angel City FC, who wrote an oped on the protection of women’s soccer in the New York Post and two days later was subjected to a good and proper dragging by her own teammates. In a press conference! Where they called her a racist, a transphobe and a bigot!

Yeah, we aren’t done.

But based on my own ongoing conversations with athletes who are considering joining us at XX-XY Athletics, we are getting closer. Many who have been on the side of sanity for some time are now less afraid to speak out. Less afraid of losing sponsorships and getting kicked out of their leagues or off of their teams. Others, are thinking about the issue for the first time, and are ready (or almost ready) to join the ranks of TERF-ery.

People like Tish Hyman, who I have written about here and here. Tish really hadn’t thought about the issue until she came face to face with a man in her gym’s locker room a few months ago. Now she’s joined and isn’t backing down.

There are many in the TERF-dom that don’t believe for a second that Tish didn’t know about it before. They think that she must have known and was too afraid and therefore doesn’t really deserve this attention as some sort of brave voice.

With all due respect, I think this is incorrect. People are living their lives. They are raising kids and going to work and reading and watching legacy media if they consume any news at all. Most aren’t terminally on-line on places like X and they aren’t reading various TERFy Substacks. They don’t know! Maybe they have vaguely heard of Will/Lia Thomas and Riley Gaines but probably think Riley is some conservative pundit and that’s about it. They don’t know men are being housed in women’s prisons. They don’t know that 60 males stole opportunities from women in track and field in the Olympic movement over the last 20 years. They don’t know that almost every day we are dealing with yet another instance of men stealing either opportunity or privacy from women.

I’m telling you: they don’t know. Many people don’t know. Not really. They believe the mainstream media when it says:

It’s not happening;

It’s only a few, so who cares, just be nice;

It’s a right-wing panic over nothing;

Ok so maybe a few men win here and there but trans women are women and they take hormones so they aren’t stronger and faster and it’s a good thing if they win! A triumph of equality and inclusion!;

Trans people are the most vulnerable population, they’ll kill themselves if you don’t acknowledge their gender identity!;

Those people against trans people are all just bigots;

How does it hurt really to just let them in What’s the harm?

But every day more people come to understand the lunacy that has captured our institutions. Every day more and more people say we’re not doing this. And when we have enough of them, this whole thing will ignite a firestorm of resistance. And things will truly start to change.

I think as a matter of historical accuracy it is important to understand this movement has been around for more than 2 decades. We need to give credit where credit is due but we also need to understand the arc of the movement in order to continue the momentum.

It is a common refrain from random X users and conservative media pundits to say “Where are all the feminists?” Well, the real feminists have been at this for a very long time.

I’m not talking about the new fandangled idiotic “new” feminists who argue that woman is just a feeling and heck if that guy says he’s a woman then he is. Not that kind. Which is no kind of feminist at all. I mean the OG real feminists.

And it’s not altogether surprising when the OG feminists who have been sounding the alarm for more than 20 years get pretty irked when people say where are the feminists?!

We’re right here. We are right here and we’ve been here the whole time!

This movement did not begin with conservative women. It started with radical feminists.

Why does this matter? Well, because it is the truth. That’s the most important point. But I also think for many, knowing and understanding that this is a movement comprised of women from all political backgrounds is important. This is a broad based coalition of women standing together, to defend biological reality.

So here is the history, made briefer for readability, from my perspective. All thanks to Kara Dansky for educating me on the topic. And I’m sorry if I have left out some people and some inflection points. I’m trying to keep it relatively brief.

Phase 1:

The word “transgender” emerged in the early 1990s and continued being used broadly until about 2010. During that time there weren’t many voices speaking out against the idea that men could become women. There were a small number of radical feminists who saw it coming. The Transexual Empire (1979) by Professor Janice Raymond was republished in 1994. The book (according to the Amazon description) “. . . exposed the antifeminist stereotyping that requires candidates for transsexual surgery to prove themselves by conforming to subjective, outdated and questionable feminine roles and ‘passing’ as women.”

Before 1990, we called men who dressed up like women, transexuals or even transvestites, before that. There were all sorts of issues then but I’m going to start with the establishment of the term transgender which was around 1990, and the problems that have stemmed from that concept. Because I don’t have all day.

Phase 2:

The Women’s Liberation Front (or WoLF) formed in 2013. Radical feminists starting getting together to discuss the issue of what I’ll call “trans ideology” and its impact on women’s rights. In the UK, radical feminists held the RadFem 2012 conference and the RadFem 2013 conference to discuss the threats that trans identified men pose to women and girls.

UK feminist Sheila Jeffreys published Gender Hurts in 2014. Here’s the back cover, in part:

“In the 1990s, a political movement of transgender activism coalesced to campaign for transgender rights. Considerable social, political and legal changes are occurring in response and there is increasing acceptance by governments and many other organisations and actors of the legitimacy of these rights. This provocative and controversial book explores the consequences of these changes and offers a feminist perspective on the ideology and practice of transgenderism, which the author sees as harmful . . . the book contends that the phenomenon is based upon sex stereotyping, referred to as ‘gender’ – a conservative ideology that forms the foundation for women’s subordination. Gender Hurts argues for the abolition of ‘gender’, which would remove the rationale for transgenderism.”

So Sheila Jeffreys saw the writing on the wall. In 2014.

Also in 2014, the Women’s Liberation Front met in Portland, Oregon, to begin to organize. Journalist Michelle Goldberg published an article about the meeting in The New Yorker, which was called “What is a Woman?”

I became aware somewhat of the emerging issues. Not through activism but through personal interactions. It was at this point in time, that several friends and acquaintances or colleagues told me that their children were “trans.” These children were all girls. I was baffled. None of their children had demonstrated any “gender confusion” before being teenagers (I asked). All of them had exhibited other emotional and psychological challenges. Several seemed to be on the autism spectrum, quite a few with the diagnosis. All of them went to “trans” therapists and were quickly ushered towards medicalization. First puberty blockers and then wrong-sex hormones and then, eventually, surgeries.

In every instance, the parents and the children were told it is all reversible (except the surgeries). None reversed course once medicalized.

I asked questions. I empathized. This was a tough parenting dilemma. I don’t know what I’d have done except probably resisted taking my children to therapy in the first place.

It seemed to me that a “solution” was being offered by the medical “industry” to solve a troubled child’s distress that, perhaps, was entirely unrelated to their actual problems. If they had any problems at all that couldn’t be solved by less thinking about their problems and more “touching grass,” as the kids say.

I didn’t do anything about this roiling trend. I didn’t know what ROGD (rapid onset gender dysphoria) was though it described every single one of these cases I became somewhat familiar with.

None of it impacted me. I was busy with 4 kids, two below the age of 3. A big job. A newish husband. A life.

But I thought the whole thing was odd, to say the least.

From a historical perspective, institutions were failing from 2010 to 2015 to protect women and girls as a sex class. And they were actively harming distressed children.

Phase 3:

Things starting heating up post 2015. The term rapid onset gender dysphoria was coined around this time, because it was popping up in the culture enough to warrant a a name.

Arguably the conditions matured between 2015-2020, to set the stage for a full on movement.

Same-sex marriage was federally legalized in the United States in 2015 by the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. What does this have to do with gender ideology? Well, at this point non-profits like Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD had to pivot. They’d been fundraising off of marriage equality. That was done. A swift pivot to the “T” in LGBT became the norm.

Meghan Murphy spoke out against Bill C-16 in Canada. Bill C-16 passed in 2017. It is a Canadian law that adds gender identity and gender expression to the prohibited grounds of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act and to the hate propaganda sections of the Criminal Code.

President Obama did not sign a single, comprehensive “gender ID law” that applied universally to all areas of life. Instead, his administration implemented various executive actions and agency regulations between 2010 and 2016 to establish gender identity as a legally protected class. It was during this time that men claiming to be women would become protected when entering women’s spaces. It would be discrimination to do anything other than say yeah you’re a woman!

In early 2017, Dansky went on Tucker Carlson to explain a lawsuit the Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF) filed against the Obama administration. Dansky joined WoLF in 2015 and served on its board from 2016-2020. She tells me she gets a lot of heat for having gone on Tucker’s show. She’s a self-identified radical feminist and she went on the show of a staunch conservative to talk about this issue. Lefties get mad when you do that. I would know. My own demise started in earnest when I went on Laura Ingraham’s show in 2021 to talk about covid driven school closures.

I, for one, respect that Kara has always been willing to do what it takes to get the word out and to build a bigger coalition. And then to welcome new voices into the movement.

At this time, things were changing quickly all over the world. In 2018, the Labour Party in the U.K. announced that it was going to reform the Gender Recognition Act and remove any criteria for legally changing sex.

And in 2018, Kellie-Jay Keen made headlines when she put up a billboard in Liverpool that said “woman = adult human female.” She was forced to take it down.

In 2019, Keen headed to the U.S. and joined up with WoLF members to walk the halls of Congress. They told Democratic lawmakers why they needed to knock it off with the “gender identity” nonsense (which they obviously have not done).

In 2019, Women’s Declaration International launched in New York. The US chapter launched in 2020 and incorporated in 2021.

Notably, in December of 2019, J.K. Rowling tweeted support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who had been fired for her views on sex and gender in the U.K.

Rowling’s tweet read, “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya#ThisIsNotADrill.”

And in June 2020, J.K. Rowling did the thing again.

Her follow up tweet was a response to an opinion article about creating equality for “people who menstruate.” Rowling correctly called out that it is not people who menstruate, rather is it women. Only women menstruate. And in a way that only she could do, she highlighted the fact that if we don’t call women women, we erase women as a category.

“People who menstruate. ‘I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”.

The world’s most famous writer, beloved by young and old alike, the left-winger who has sold over 600 million copies of her Harry Potter books, called out the idiocy.

Game on.

Phase 4:

Will Thomas happened at the NCAA Swim Finals in 2022. Arguably this was the shot heard round the world, that incited the movement as we know it today. Of note, Keen was there and shouted “He’s a man!”

KJK, as she is affectionately called on X by her fans, has been a force to be reckoned with for many years.

She doesn’t like me much, but that’s ok. I have nothing but respect for her.

It was here at these NCAA Finals that Riley Gaines was told she’d need to stand down and let Thomas accept the 5th place trophy in the 200-yard freestyle. Gaines’ trophy would be in the mail.

Gaines starting speaking out after that competition. Slowly and tentatively, then as she developed as a public speaker, her messaging became sharper and more direct. The Mother Jones article published recently takes this evolution to say that Gaines was taken up by conservative organizations to further their political messaging. That it was politics, not reality, that usurped Riley’s consciousness.

I’d argue that Riley, like so many of us, came to understand the issues more deeply. And her more pointed messaging reflected that deeper understanding. She, like so many of us, realized that you cannot negotiate with a movement and an ideology that would take women’s rights away to give them to men claiming to be women; that pronouns lull us all into the idea that men can be women if they say they are; and that you must reject it all.

There is no being nice to these men who would invade women’s spaces and steal their opportunities. There is only reality. Men cannot become women. If you use “she” for a man and linguistically commit to the idea that he is a woman, you cannot very well then say he cannot come into women’s private spaces and cannot win women’s trophies. Reject it all.

Phase 5 and Phase 6:

Often after wins with little actual progress, we reach a degree of despair. It can feel like success is impossible in stage 5. That the ideology has roots too deep and too institutionalized. It can be unclear that we are actually in the early stages of winning. And those who started first can lose hope and the energy to continue fighting.

Then stage 6 happens. We are in stage 6. We are growing as a movement. The majority of Americans are aligned with Trump’s executive orders protecting women’s sex based rights and biological reality.

We have two Supreme Court cases coming. They will decide if women have a legal right to their own sex based sport category. When (and yes, I say when not if) we win here the whole thing could crumble. Because the Supreme Court cannot rule that women do in fact deserve their own sport category, without stating clearly that women and men are different. That men cannot opt into being women. That men cannot become women. Then the whole edifice falls to the ground. Which doesn’t mean the culture will change overnight. So we will keep fighting.

(Note: The phases I’ve used here align with something called the Movement Action Plan, articulated by a man named Bill Moyer in 1987. We have two more phases to go: Phase 7 Success and Phase 8 Continuing the Struggle.)

We haven’t won. We need to bring more people along in the fight. It needs to not be a risk to reputation or job security to say: women’s sports are for women only. Or “trans” women are men, actually. But it still is.

So on we go. And it is important in doing so, as more brave voices join the fight, as more strong women’s voices breakthrough and get massive amounts of attention, that we not forget who went first. Who bravely spoke out when no one else would.

And they, some of whom I consider my friends today, were the left-wing radical feminists. And we will always owe them a debt of gratitude.