It’s taken me a moment to gather my thoughts on this one. I found the whole article so misguided, misleading and maddening that I would have spewed enraged gobbledygook if I sat down to write it when it came out a few days ago.

So I sat with it for a bit. Here are my thoughts for “journalist” Madison Pauly.

The primary theses of the apparently “well-researched” 6-months in the making article are:

Riley used to be nice but she got swooped up by MAGA and turned into their mouthpiece. Riley gets paid to do speaking appearances, basically she has a job. Riley’s messaging got sharper as she did more appearances. Riley wasn’t assaulted or held for ransom at San Francisco State University. Except she was. Riley should really be talking about the fact that her coach at University of Kentucky is accused of sexual misconduct, harassment, and physical misconduct. Because no one ever talks about coach abuse. And it’s her fault, apparently, that her coach abused athletes. If she’s not talking about sexual abuse by coaches she doesn’t actually care about women’s rights. Of course there are the digs in there about tying for 5th at 2022 NCAA swim finals and that making her a mediocre swimmer with an axe to grind. I get a brief mention as the leader of XX-XY Athletics, the “anti-trans” brand that also pays Riley and supports the cause — in this case, Icons — of protecting women’s sports. Given the dominant theme of the piece seems to be that Riley ought to be using her voice to oust abusive coaches, they kinda maybe should have mentioned I’ve spent 20 years doing that.

I think that covers it. Let’s take them one by one.

Riley used to be nice but she got swooped up by MAGA and turned into their mouthpiece

Go no further than the headline and cover image here. “Right-Wing Superstar” and “Anti-Trans Empire” . . . “MAGA industrial complex” . . . and that illustration! What? She gets hair and make-up to appear on television? So? Of course, it’s all made to make Riley appear as this spoiled, vain, grifter doing it all for the attention and money.

And then this:

“Indeed, before Gaines arrived on the scene, right-wing politicos had sought for years to draw attention to transgender women in sports—a poll-tested wedge issue to stoke anti-trans outrage among voters across the political spectrum. Lia Thomas, tall and unapologetic, was the villain they’d been waiting for, and Gaines—feminine, poised, outspoken—the ideal victim.”

Riley didn’t ask for this. She tied with Will Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA swim finals and was told he would get the trophy for the photo op and hers would be in the mail. The NCAA chose wokeness over women. And Riley said no way.

This isn’t a gotcha. Riley is smart, poised, articulate and she was ousted from the podium by a man. Of course Pauly also neglects to mention that Riley is a12x All American, won the SEC 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, and 200-yard butterfly events and was named the SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year. To Pauly’s credit she does mention that Riley made Olympic Trials as a teenager. But then goes on to say: “Despite such accomplishments, during her recruiting trip to campus, Jorgensen [the former head coach for University of Kentucky] told her she was ‘okay’ and ‘walk-on material.’” Which I guess is supposed to mean Riley wasn’t all that.

An overarching theme is that Gaines is a mediocre swimmer with a grievance. As if Pauly has ever come in 5th in the country at anything. And of course, Pauly neglects to mention that Will Thomas was ranked 554th in the 200-yard freestyle during the 2018-2019 season, when he swam in the men’s division. Obviously a way more mediocre ranking that Gaines’ throughout her college career.

As far as swooping in to make people a mouthpiece for a movement . . . how is this different than any victim speaking out on a cause that impacted their life? And being supported with non-profit funding to do so? How is it different than 2x Olympian Aly Raisman being a spokesperson for mental health issues and sexual abuse? It’s not. And good for Aly for using her voice and getting compensated to do so. Same goes for Riley.

Riley gets paid to do speaking appearances, basically she has a job

Ok. This one is so ridiculous but I’ll just leave this here. Yes, people get paid to do work. Pauly writes:

In 2024, she [Gaines] released a children’s book and a memoir. Her speaking fees run as high as $25,000.

Let’s go back to Aly Raisman just to stick with the theme. I know Aly. I’ve paid her to do a speaking appearance, when I worked at Levi’s.

Aly reportedly gets paid between $50,000-$100,000 for in person speaking events and between $30,000-$50,000 for virtual appearances (I paid less than that, I think I got the gymnastics friend rate).

I’d argue Riley isn’t charging enough given her influence and impact and the fact that people show up in droves and wait in line to see her.

For a journalist to do a 6-month investigation and come up with “Riley gets paid” is pretty pathetic. Find me someone who does public speaking who doesn’t get paid? I’ll wait . . .

Riley’s messaging got sharper as she did more appearances

Pauly writes:

“As she [Riley] made more media appearances, Gaines’ rhetoric grew sharper. In her initial Daily Wire interview, she’d said of Thomas: ‘I am in full support of her and full support of her transition and her swimming career and everything like that, because there’s no doubt that she works hard too, but she’s just abiding by the rules that the NCAA put in place, and that’s the issue.’ Yet by the following spring any empathy she once had for Thomas had vanished: ‘He is an arrogant, cheat who STOLE a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman.’ she tweeted.”

Yes. Riley learned. She is smart, I can say this from personal experience in speaking with her many many times. She sharpened her message as she learned more about the issues.

She started out trying to be nice. And then she learned, as we all do, that there is no negotiating with this twisted movement. These are men taking advantage of women. That’s it. They don’t want a 3rd space or different sport category. They want ours. And part of the thrill is taking it from us.

Like many of us, Riley perhaps started out thinking if I’m nice enough I can make a difference. If I use their preferred pronouns and say I support all trans people then I’m extending an olive branch and I can be the one to build a bridge. And then you find out it’s all bullshit. These are aggressive men, forcing their way into women’s sports and spaces. And they will accept nothing less than stealing from women. They are cheats, as Riley said. And they are cheats, in many instances, who enjoy the humiliation of women.

Her voice evolved to reflect the reality of what is happening.

Riley wasn’t assaulted or held for ransom at San Francisco State University. Except she was.

Pauly implies that Riley wasn’t attacked at SFSU in April 2023. But then she writes:

“But Gaines was forced to stay in a separate classroom for about three hours while campus police guarded the door against furious protesters. At one point, as an administrator tried to calm them, a protester shouted, “Tell her to pay us, then she can go—10 bucks each,” and was met with laughter.”

Ok. Can you imagine if anti-gay protesters held Megan Rapinoe in a room for 3 hours and demanded $10 per hostage taker in order to be released?

That would not be ok if it was Rapinoe and it’s not ok for Gaines. To suggest that Riley is exaggerating the attack while also admitting she couldn’t leave for 3 hours is to be completely dishonest. How is this person a journalist?

Riley should really be talking about the fact that her coach at University of Kentucky is accused of sexual misconduct, harassment, and physical misconduct. Because no one ever talks about coach abuse. And it’s her fault, apparently, that her coach abused athletes.

This seems to be the main theme of the article. Riley has not been outspoken enough about her coach — Lars Jorgensen — who is accused of sexual assault and rape of athletes on his team.

Jorgensen has been banned from coaching by Safe Sport. He is awaiting a civil trial.

While Riley has called him a friend in the past, she spoke clearly on the subject of the accusations of assault, just a few days after they were made, when she learned of them. She tweeted this:

“I took the weekend to spend time with current & former University of Kentucky teammates after seeing the article/lawsuit that dropped. The general consensus is that we are disgusted, heartbroken, and ashamed to be affiliated with a program where anything like this could be alleged to have happened.



Lars was someone I trusted, loved, & respected. I would have gone to bat for him & defended him until the end. I feel entirely blind sighted & betrayed. To be extra clear here, I never saw or heard any of these claims taking place, but it isn’t difficult to say I vehemently condemn all violence, especially sexual violence against women.



While I spend most of my time speaking to the harm and severity of allowing men into women’s sports, we can’t neglect or condone other issues that are far too common in female athletics like sexual abuse from authority figures. It’s my mission to defend women (really, humanity) and this falls in line.



Time to process and digest is necessary for healing to occur. Regardless of the allegations, my stance is clear. Sexual predators should not be able to obtain or maintain a position of authority over anyone, much less a team of vulnerable, half-naked young women.”

The implication throughout the article is that Riley doesn’t actually care about women if she isn’t speaking on this subject. And that she is somehow to blame for the coach’s sexual abuse because she hasn’t spoken enough on the subject.

But I’d like to know why the University of Kentucky seems to escape any fault, according to Pauly, when they employed him? Why is it Riley’s fault?

And while Safe Sport has banned Jorgensen from coaching it might have been nice if Pauly mentioned that Safe Sport is an abject failure. They are 4-5 years behind on claims of abuse. Blame them and the lack of funding and the fact that Safe Sport is funded by the sport governing bodies that they are supposed to police.

If she’s not talking about sexual abuse by coaches she doesn’t actually care about women’s rights.

This is such stupidity. First of all, men entering women’s private spaces is a violation of women’s right to safety and privacy. So this is standing up for women’s rights and against sexual harassment.

AND, we can speak to both issues at the same time. I’ve been fighting coach abuse for 20 years. AND I’m against men entering women’s private spaces and our sports.

Men in women’s private spaces is sexual harassment. Sometimes worse. Sometimes assault.

It’s not an either or thing. We can do both at the same time.

Of course there are the digs in there about tying for 5th at 2022 NCAA swim finals and that making her a mediocre swimmer with an axe to grind.

Riley was a 12x All American and made Olympic Trials at 15 years old. The idea that she was some mediocre athlete is absurd. But you know, even if she was, she can be outraged by Thomas competing and winning trophies in the NCAA Finals.

And while Thomas’ 5th place finish is often used to suggest “trans” identified males have no advantage (or else he would have won!), he did win the 500 freestyle in those same NCAA finals.

He’s a man. He was ranked in the 400s and 500s when he swam in men’s (depending on the event). He won in the women’s category in 2022. It doesn’t matter if Riley was first or fifth or didn’t even make the finals. She gets to speak up on this unfairness. It’s a violation of Title IX and material reality to claim Thomas is a woman.

These insults hurled at Riley (not a good swimmer) are akin to those that I received when I spoke out about abuse in gymnastics in 2008. The gymnastics community said well, she was a shitty gymnast. Fine she was the national champion but she was the worst one ever.

Ok. Even if that’s true, does that mean I deserved the emotional and physical abuse of my coaches? Do unknown gymnasts deserve abuse? Do they not matter?

It’s such a dumb argument against both me and Riley but it keeps getting teed up so I’ll keep saying: False and even if true, so what.

I get a brief mention as the leader of XX-XY Athletics, the “anti-trans” brand that also pays Riley and supports the cause — in this case, Icons — of protecting women’s sports. Given the dominant theme of the piece seems to be that Riley ought to be using her voice to oust abusive coaches, they kinda maybe should have mentioned I’ve spent 20 years doing that.

Here is what Pauly writes:

“. . . XX-XY Athletics, a sports apparel brand launched in 2024 by former Levi’s marketing executive ­Jennifer Sey, which blends open transphobia with glossy girl-power messaging to sell T-shirts, shorts, and hoodies. The company, which intentionally misgenders trans people on its social media, offers endorsement deals to students who denounce trans athletes and says it has donated revenue to ICONS, the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, and Gays Against Groomers. Gaines, who released a clothing line with the company last summer, serves as a brand representative, as does her younger sister.

We are pro-woman. We use accurate pronouns. We do offer endorsement deals to athletes who stand up for the protection of women’s sports.

So?

Pauly might have mentioned that I have spent 20 years speaking out against coach abuse — physical, emotional and sexual. Since this seems to be the primary complaint about Riley (that she doesn’t talk about this enough), maybe it’s relevant that I have been one of the leading advocates for safer training environments for athletes. And one of the only former elite athletes exposing this kind of coaching as actual abuse and not “tough coaching” — as the entire Olympic community was fond of saying up until about 2020.

I was the first the gymnast to speak up about it in my first book Chalked Up. That led to the National Team coach throughout the 1980s being banned from the sport. I made a movie about it — Athlete A. I met with senators to get the Safe Sport Act passed. Honestly, the fact that I started here — exposing abuse — and am now speaking up for women’s right to fair competition and private spaces shows the link between the two. But Pauly declines to mention any of that. It gets in the way of painting the picture of Riley as a grifter, not focused on the “real” abuse of women in sport.

One last thing — this illustration!

Riley is young. She is 25. That manipulated photo makes her look like a tanning booth victim from The Real Housewives of Orange County. It makes her look old and fake and of course there’s the MAGA flourish. It’s just so misleading and mean and undermines any attempt at journalistic intent.

Riley is a beautiful, smart young woman.

This whole article is not journalism. It’s a smear campaign. And if Mother Jones took one moment to talk to any of the women who have been fighting against gender ideology for over a decade [read Kara Danky’s Substack on this] — women on the left! — there might be some semblance of balance here.

But that wasn’t the goal. The goal was to paint Riley as a MAGA creation, a right-wing grievance-driven grifter. And thereby paint the entire movement to restore women’s sex-based rights as a right wing political strategy — not based in any valid arguments, not a movement bringing women and men together from across the political divide, not a movement grounded in basic biological reality and concern for actual women.

Pauly succeeds in feeding that red-meat (or tofu veggie burger) to her readers. But she fails in doing anything remotely close to investigative journalism.