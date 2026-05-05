Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Jennifer Sey's avatar
Jennifer Sey
5h

Edit: I said AOC's dress in 2021 said Eat the Rich. It said Tax the Rich. Corrected.

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
5h

The hypocrisy is so absurd—a bunch of rich people protesting... themselves? Are they actually too dumb to realize that? (And WTF was with Madonna and her seven blindfolded dress handlers? I can't.) SMH.

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