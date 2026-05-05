The Met Gala, often called “fashion’s biggest night,” is the annual black-tie fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Held on the first Monday in May at the Met in New York, it draws A-list celebrities, designers and billionaires to the steps of the museum for a lavish dinner and red-carpet spectacle where they all adhere to a theme and dress in what basically amounts to costumes. It’s Halloween in May for the ultra wealthy.

I’ve always thought it was dumb and now I think it’s even dumber, despite the fact that its intent is to raise money to support the museum. Why do they need the spectacle? Just ask the fashion and luxury brands that pay $350k for a table to give that money directly to the museum, right? Presto! And no cost of the big dumb event. It would all go right to the museum!

But there would be no walking down the red carpet either so that won’t fly with the narcissist class. They won’t give the money if they can’t have their photo taken and be fawned over for not only their fashion sense but their biting social commentary on capitalism as well. Irony of ironies, the stars don’t buy their tickets. The fashion brands buy them and invite the celebs to wear their dresses on the red carpet and be photographed for Vogue so that the fashion houses can sell the dresses to the ultra rich who aren’t cool enough to be invited.

The evening does raise millions to support the institute’s exhibitions, research, conservation work and now its new permanent Condé M. Nast Galleries. But again, how much of the $350k per table goes to throw the event and how much actually goes to the institution? No idea. I’m assuming a fraction is left for the museum.

Yesterday the theme was “Costume Art,” with a dress code of “Fashion Is Art,” pairing garments across 5,000 years of art history. Beyoncé returned after a decade away as a co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Katy Perry and Connor Storrie attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This year was different because Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, served as honorary chairs and lead sponsors. They reportedly poured at least $10 million —possibly up to $20 million — into the event, shifting it from traditional corporate backing to private billionaire patronage.

Protesters gathered outside, decrying the optics of the world’s wealthiest man underwriting fashion’s most exclusive night. But was it better in the past when Anna Wintour — reportedly worth $50M — hosted and decided who got to come and who didn’t? (It’s always been invite only.) Why is it worse with Bezos and wife hosting and gatekeeping?

Well . . .

Some saw it as Bezos buying influence and a level of chic “cool” which no one actually thinks he or his over Botoxed/over-boobed wife have. But before it was Anna Wintour deciding who was cool and who wasn’t. Again, what’s the difference?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anna Wintour, long the event’s gatekeeper, has stepped down as Vogue editor-in-chief, leaving the gala feeling less like a Vogue production and more like a Bezos family affair. Again, I don’t really see the difference. It was Anna deciding who got invited for years, now it’s Bezos trying to win some cool points and access to high society status beyond what his billions afford.

Seriously though, the difference to me is indistinguishable. People are just mad that Anna with her bangs and good hair and fancy sunglasses and leather pants and classy plastic surgery doesn’t get to keep out people like Lauren Sánchez Bezos with her bad plastic surgery and huge boobs and crass style. But why should Anna decide? They’re all terrible. Having good hair doesn’t make you less terrible. At least gold digger Sánchez isn’t pretending to be a socialist like some of the guests this year. She’s reveling in her borrowed, married-into billions.

In his defense, “it boy” of the moment, Mayor of NYC Zohran Mamdani, declined to attend the event. Instead, he told i-D magazine this: “The fashion industry is made possible by the thousands of workers behind the scenes — seamstresses, tailors, retail workers, delivery drivers — whose immense talent and dedication deserves to be celebrated.”

Smart move. The opposite of his socialist-y counterpart AOC who attended in 2021 (during covid, when lockdowns were still in play, and the staff at the event was masked while the celebs went face free) and wore a dress that said Tax the Rich.

Back to this year . . . tickets cost a staggering $100,000 per person (up from $75,000 last year), with tables starting at $350,000. Generally, individuals don’t pay. Big luxury and fashion brands buy tables and invite celebs to dress in their couture. They pay for the obsequious PR of red carpet photos.

The event raised a record $42 million. While the attendees don’t pay out of pocket, the price tag ensures only the ultra-elite, most “PR worthy” guests get in.

The over-the-top outfits are the point: they’re living interpretations of the theme, haute-couture performance art designed to stop traffic and generate headlines. The steps become a runway for excess. The attendees become the Capitol in The Hunger Games — grotesque, overdressed, hypocritically disfigured elites pretending solidarity with “the people” while feasting on caviar and champagne.

The night’s defining image was pure, unintentional self-parody.

Sarah Paulson arrived in a custom gray tulle gown from Matières Fécales’s “The One Percent” collection, complete with a one-dollar bill blindfold. She called the look commentary on the “1%” — their greed, corruption and blindness to inequality.

Paulson, a multimillionaire actress reportedly worth $12M, wore this outfit while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with actual billionaires at an event that costs more to attend than many Americans earn in several years. The dress alone likely exceeded an average worker’s annual salary. It was performative activism at its most absurd: a member of the 1% protesting the 1% at a party explicitly for the 0.1%. If you want to protest Bezos buying the event then stay home.

She looks ridiculous. As one of my X followers noted, she looks like the inside of a vacuum cleaner.

These celebrities strut onto the world’s most elitist red carpet pretending to be revolutionaries in $10k outfits, then lecture the rest of us about inequality.

The Met Gala was always a silly, self-indulgent spectacle. And now, with Vogue’s credibility in free fall, Wintour increasingly obsolete and the wealthiest among us staging their socialist cosplay at the most exclusionary event of the year, it has reached peak absurdity.

The outfits aren’t ridiculous because they’re creative — they’re ridiculous because they expose how disconnected these people are from reality.