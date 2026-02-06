In the summer of 2024, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif captured global attention by winning gold in the women’s welterweight division at the Paris Olympics. Khelif’s path to victory included a swift 46-second knockout of Italy’s Angela Carini in round 16, followed by dominant performances against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori, Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng, and China’s Yang Liu in the final.

Khelif’s triumph marked Algeria’s first Olympic gold in women’s boxing, but it was overshadowed by intense scrutiny over sex verification procedures. Because Khelif is a man. Which he has finally admitted this month, in an interview with French sports outlet L’Équipe.

Reduxx reported on the admission yesterday.

Khelif has a DSD (difference in sex development) called 5-alpha Reductase Deficiency (5ARD). It is a rare genetic, autosomal recessive disorder affecting XY individuals. It causes an inability to convert testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT) due to mutations in the SRD5A2 gene. This results in ambiguous or female-typical genitalia at birth (basically underdeveloped male genitalia which can read as female genitalia at birth). Typically masculinization occurs at puberty when the boy doesn’t get a period and the male genitalia forms more obviously with the typical wash of testosterone that occurs during male puberty.

The likelihood is that Imane was identified as female at birth. But then around puberty, became aware that he was not, in fact, female. Still . . .

Imane has claimed to have been born female and has a female birth certificate.

Imane’s passport says female.

Imane first underwent a karyotype test in 2022. The results came back as XY male. But Imane wasn’t immediately disqualified from competing in women’s boxing.

Concerns were raised about his sex by medical staff and trainers. It had nothing to do with how he looks. It was because of his strength.

Imane then underwent a second karyotype test in 2023, which also found XY chromosomes. And that Imane is male according to the former boxing governing body’s own standards.

Imane was disqualified from world competitions following the second test.