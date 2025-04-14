J.K. Rowling is trending on X. Again. Why? She is being accused of being “violent” and “misogynistic.” Why? Because she says men can’t become women.

But here’s the thing: the threats, the harassment of women and the violent protests by trans activists tell the real story. This is a movement based in rage. And they are convinced it is righteous, therefore justifies any amount of violence. Look no further than the Nashville school shooter’s manifesto and you’ll know it to be true.

Here’s the reality of this “movement”:

It’s not just this movement either. We see it with the burning of Tesla dealerships, and vandalizing of the cars; we see it with the climate activists destroying works of art; we see it with Luigi Mangione assassinating a man and generating an outpouring of support like he’s some sort of Robin Hood character, or as Taylor Lorenz puts it:

“Here’s this man who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find.”

Um. No. He’s a murderer. Here she is:

Every day I wonder how things have gotten so upside down. And every day I re-commit to being calm and rational in the face of so much rage. It’s hard.