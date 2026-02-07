On January 12, the ACLU dropped an ad featuring Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. I wrote about it here.

The ad is all about how sports are about freedom and self-expression. The ad is meant to speak to B.P.J. — the plaintiff in the West Virginia v. B.P.J case heard before the Supreme Court on January 13.

The ACLU is arguing that Becky (BPJ) — the middle school student in West Virginia at the center of the case — just wants to have fun and play with his friends. BPJ is a boy who has been on puberty blockers since, well, before puberty. Which does not erase male advantage. And regardless, it is girls’ sports at issue. And he is a boy.

The ACLU is arguing that sports are about freedom and self-expression. And that B.P.J. is just a nice girl wanting to play with her friends. Of course, they ignore the alleged fact that B.P.J. has been accused of sexual harassment in the locker room by several girls on the team.

And here’s the thing: no one is stopping him from playing. He is a boy and can play on the boy’s team. Everyone can play. But not everyone can make state. And not everyone can win. But the rules in sports ensure a fair fight.

To say that sports are about freedom and self-expression not only twists the meaning of fair competition and what sports are all about, it diminishes the hard work of the girls who are competing in the shot put (his sport), who train so hard to make the team.

We can’t let language be twisted in this way. All of these bad ideas — that there is no definition for a woman or girl, that being a woman is just saying you are; and that sports are really just about freedom and self-expression (no, there are rules, there is no freedom and self-expression in competitive sports) — are smuggled in through language. I, for one, will not abide this twist of the meaning of words. Because it obscures very truth itself, which is a dangerous game.

Sports are about striving. They are about merit. They are about providing a fair and even playing field and creating the conditions for the very best athlete to win. Sports are about digging deep to find the best in yourself. About getting up when you lose and trying again. Trying to get better. To develop mastery. And not everyone can win. And that’s ok. We learn from trying.

The arts are about self-expression. And yes, the freedom to self express. So go do that if that’s your thing. Join the theater troupe or paint or sing in the talent show. Or write! I love writing and making films. That’s how I express my thoughts and feelings.

Do any of those things to express yourself. But not the shot put.

We made an ad, released today on Super Bowl weekend, to get us back to the true meaning of sports.

America will tune in to watch Super Bowl LX tomorrow. And they aren’t doing it to see who is the freest and most expressive. They are tuning in to watch some of the best athletes in the world vie for the title of champion.

And yes, competitive sports at the middle school, high school and college level are also about vying to be the best in your category or division. Middle school girls deserve fair competition too.

Reject the language that twists the meaning of words. When we give in to be nice we submit to lies. When we call Will Thomas a woman, how can we then say he can’t compete in women’s swimming? We can’t. Too many gave in on that and that is why we are here — with a Supreme Court justice unable to define what a woman is because she’s not a biologist.

So reject it all. It isn’t mean. It’s honest. None of the boys claiming to be girls are being erased here. But the girls and women who are being told that anyone can invite themselves into the category of girl/woman are being erased. And the fact that they are being told they must accept it — the loss of their privacy, their safety, their opportunity — with a smile . . . just cements that erasure.