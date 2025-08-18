People on the left are always screaming (and protesting) that everything is fascism. A few days ago, a guy in a pink polo shirt in Washington DC threw a Subway sandwich at a police officer and called him a fascist. The sandwich thrower worked for the Justice Department. And now he doesn’t. I think it’s fair and reasonable to say that if you work for the Justice Department you shouldn’t throw things at police officers.

I’m not the first to point out that guys like this don’t even seem to know what the term fascist means. It’s just a phrase they use for anything they don’t like or people they don’t like. Sometimes things they like, if led by people they don’t, are fascist. Guilt by association.

Policing? FASCISM!

Teslas? FASCISM!

Budget cuts, less spending? FASCISM!

Meat, exercise, thinking health is in your control? FASCISM!

Less censorship on social media? FASCISM!

An end to endless wars? FASCISM!

The most famous fascists in history are generally considered to be Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Benito Mussolini was the fascist dictator of Italy from 1922 to 1943. He rose to power through the “March on Rome” in 1922 and established a fascist regime. By 1925 Mussolini became a dictator, transforming the Prime Minister position into “Head of Government,” making it completely outside of any influence from or connection to parliament. He was then able to block any opposition to his authority. He dismantled democratic institutions, established a secret police, outlawed political parties, and used violence to silence any dissent. Mussolini was executed in 1945 but his rise gave way to fascism as an international “movement.”

As the leader of Nazi Germany, Hitler's regime was inspired by Mussolini, with more of an emphasis on racial purity. The Nazi Party’s militia played a key role in their rise to power. They suppressed any opposition with violence. Through systematic genocidal tactics, the Nazis murdered 6 million Jews between 1933 and 1945, eliminating about two thirds of the pre-war Jewish population of Europe.

The current Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni was broadly hailed as a fascist when she was elected in 2022.

Here’s more:

Now Jimmy Kimmel says he’s obtained Italian citizenship and that he might move to Italy to avoid fascism. He means to avoid Trump. Apparently non-Trump fascism is ok. (Note: she’s not a fascist either.)

The Dems and the media like to say Mussolini and Hitler didn’t do fascism overnight! Trump is on the path! They say this of course while calling him a fascist which is precisely what would not be allowed if he was actually a fascist or on the path to becoming one.

The drumbeat of the legacy media for the last ten years has been Trump is a fascist. They are more than permitted to say it. Over and over and over again. It is one of the primary reasons I stopped watching or reading any of it. It’s boring and false.

Sure, Mussolini didn’t take over with his fascism over night. He founded the National Fascist Party in 1919 with himself as the leader, became Prime Minister in 1922, then did the fascism. Pretty fast! 3 years!

Trump has been on the political scene since 2015. He’s been at it for 10 years and has been President twice. He didn’t win in 2020 as the incumbent. Very un-fascist of him. Mussolini did his fascist takeover in 3 years. Trump has had ten years and still hasn’t done it. He’s very bad at fascism, I guess. But he’s planning it! . . . the marchers and screechers would argue! What’s his timeline then? He’ll die before he can do it at this rate.

Some things we would be experiencing if we were truly living under fascism:

All media would be state run. People would only be able to read the propaganda produced by the state. Freedom of the press would be non-existent. But as it stands, the legacy media is largely aligned withe Democrats and they are not the party in power! AND, the people screaming about fascism complain all day long about podcasts furthering Trump’s message. Well, for every right leaning podcast there is at least one left leaning one to match it. The independent media in the US is robust. It’s an open marketplace of ideas! That is the opposite of fascism. (What the screamers really seem to not like is that not all media is controlled by Democrats.)

There would be no protests calling Trump and his voters fascists. Which these folks seem to do 24-7. “No Kings,” burning Teslas and Tesla dealerships, and the most recent “Free D.C.” protests against the National Guard which is now patrolling alongside D.C. police officers and providing security to federal buildings. These protesters would be arrested if we lived under fascism. Some of the protesters would be shot on the spot. And that would be the end of the he’s a fascist protests. But the protests just keep going and going and going.

There would be no Etsy Fight Fascism products.

There would be no Resist Evil/Resist Trump signs for sale on Amazon for $34.99.

There would be no jokes from Colbert or John Oliver or Bill Maher about how fascist Trump is. Sure Colbert’s show was cancelled but it was losing about $50 million a year and it cost about $100 million to make and viewership was down, therefore ad dollars were down. Seems like a pretty straightforward business decision driven by basic math. They were $50 million in the hole each year because of Colbert and really it was Dem influence in the media that likely allowed a show losing so much money to stay on for so long.

Maybe people didn’t like Colbert’s dumb vaccine videos and his constant rambling about fascism. For what it’s worth, the dumb vaccine videos were actual state propaganda and that happened under Biden. Who could forget this banger?

There would be no elections. And I know Bill Maher persists in saying Trump staged a coup in 2020. But Trump left office without force, no handcuffs or jailing (despite the Dems best efforts) required. And despite my Dem circle constantly hand-wringing that Trump won’t walk away in 2028, he will. Bookmark it.

There would be no advocacy groups or newspaper headlines saying that sex is a spectrum, in opposition to Trump’s executive order and basic reality. The he’s a fascist screamers all like saying that Trump and his voters stating that sex is binary — there is XX and there is XY — is fascism, when it really is just a statement of fact. It is neither fascism nor genocide committed by a fascist.

There would be no more boys competing in girls’ sports. And there are. And by the way, protecting women’s sports is not fascism. It’s protecting women’s rights which fascists aren’t super fond of, generally speaking.

There would be no Democratic Party influencers like Harry Sisson posting non-stop about Trump being a fascist on X and Bluesky.

There would be no social media platforms giving Democratic Party influencers the non-stop constant opportunity to keep spewing that Trump is a fascist. (Which the platforms very much should allow.)

Trump’s political enemies and any old regular people who oppose him would be in jail. But who is in jail for opposing Trump? Some of Trump’s team have been sent to jail. But I can’t for the life of me come up with anyone he has been sent to prison for opposing him. Can you? Maybe the sandwich guy will do a night in jail. But that would be for attacking a police officer.

There’s more but I think that will suffice for now.

I don’t think the Democrats are fascists either. I don’t think we are at risk of a fascist takeover, though I guess you never know. But here are a few Dem things that are kinda slightly leaning towards a touch of authoritarianism.

Shutting public schools for 18-months by decree. Without legislating.

Keeping California under a “state of emergency” for 3 years, from 2020-2023, which enabled ongoing lockdowns and restricted citizens’ movement and ability to congregate. And a whole lot more.

Infusing public school curriculum with leftist ideology rather than just teaching kids to read and do math free from politics and ideological belief systems.

Pressuring social media companies to ban accounts that “misgender” or raise covid vaccine side effects. Among other things.

Laundering Dem talking points through the mainstream media and getting actual journalists (ha) to say things like “mostly peaceful protests” during the summer of 2020 and “best Biden ever” during the 2024 election run up.

Actively covering up Biden’s mental incompetence and enlisting the press to go all in on it too. (It’s at least a little propaganda-y, right?)

Foisting a candidate on the American people who received no votes to be the Democratic Party candidate for President.

There’s more but I think that will suffice for now.

And all of that doesn’t even include the cancel culture and the compelled speech exacted by the media and the people under the spell of the Democratic Party.

It seems that what the people yelling fascism do not approve of is anyone holding different views than they have. They don’t like government leaders elected by people holding different views than they do. They hate more than 50% of the people in the country and they’d prefer that they were all ejected or not allowed to vote so that one view/one party rule like what exists in California could take hold everywhere.

Which I gotta say — sounds just a tiny bit fascist.