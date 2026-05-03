Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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LainE's avatar
LainE
6h

I love these takes on business, especially when the brands are household names and you have such an insider’s take.

Totally agree about the misses dept at Kohls and Macys being depressing. I don’t know what it is!

Lululemon’s stores used to be cool. They would host yoga classes on Saturday mornings. The salespeople looked like they actually worked out in the clothes. They hosted running clubs. Now they’re just another mall store with mannequins that are not aspirational. I’m all for celebrating healthy bodies of all sizes, but for the price I’m paying for Lulu, I want to look better than I am.

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Sharon P's avatar
Sharon P
6h

I enjoy your corporate posts and this was a good one. I’ve seen companies do poorly with a bean counter CEO not because they were too much of a bean counter. They suddenly decided to spend like a crazy person on a stupid strategy. Their bean counter common sense fled the coop and it was a costly mistake. I’ve seen brand people unable to understand business essentials. It’s tough to find the right mix for sure.

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