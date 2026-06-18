Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
6h

Let's hope these guys serve as an inspiration for the too damn many dads who have sat on the sidelines. You go guys...

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JSR's avatar
JSR
4h

I’ll gift a shirt please

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