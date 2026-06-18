The Maine Girl Dads are a grassroots coalition of over 8,000 fathers (and growing) in Maine dedicated to protecting their daughters’ dignity, privacy, opportunities and fair competition in schools. And yes, they are doing it in Maine, a state that takes pride in its “progressive” bona fides (while choosing Graham Platner — abusive boyfriend and questionable tattoo haver and definitely man with poor judgement and major issues — as their Democratic senate nominee.)

The girl dads advocate for sex-based designations in school sports, bathrooms, locker rooms and other private facilities (male, female, or co-ed), aligning with biological reality and federal Title IX protections. Their stance is framed as purely paternal and common-sense, not partisan. The group has already helped shift policies in several school districts (e.g., MSAD 52, RSU 73, RSU 70, and others) through local advocacy.

In a recent WSJ op-ed “Girl Dads Take On Maine” by William McGurn, the movement is highlighted as ordinary fathers stepping up where institutions like the Maine Principals’ Association and state legislature failed to act.

They launched and successfully qualified the “Protect Girls Sports in Maine” citizen ballot initiative for the November 2026 ballot after collecting far more than the required signatures (over 82,000 in some reports).

The referendum aims to restore sex-based rules statewide in one go, countering males in female spaces/sports. Despite opposition (including from some Democratic figures who call it a “culture-war scare”), the dads express confidence in voter support rooted in biological reality.

They’re now focused on campaigning to pass the measure this fall.

Go girl dads!

I’ve been in touch with the dad leading the effort and I am now leading a drive to gift the girl dads our GIRL DAD tee so they can represent in style. We’ve gifted 55 shirts since last night and we’re still getting requests to gift the men!

I’m going to match however many shirts are gifted. And I promise to buy them, not abscond with them from our sample closet or warehouse.

I’m not doing a fund raise. There is no Give Send Go. I just help facilitate a buy for shirts to go directly to the dads. So, if you’re interested in gifting the girl dads some shirts, DM me here on Substack and I’ll help. Or leave word in the comments below.