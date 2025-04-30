Sey Everything

This is the mind of Fascism hiding behind a mask of a child’s marionette. People are giving their rights and freedoms away to such a brazen manipulation, and it’s terrifying. All of the arguments, and there are hundreds, from forced sterilization, to lifelong impotence, to chemical dependency, are being suppressed by those pulling the hidden strings of this wicked, cruel, theater.

My last word and thought on the subject of trangenderism came through a lesbian friend. She is perfectly happy with who she is, and understands what so many millions miss: “I am myself. How could I be anyone else? And if I pretend to be something I am not, someone created by surgery and chemicals, and sustained through a lifelong cocktail of therapies, I have to give up who I am. I happen to be a very “masculine” woman. Why should I find that unacceptable?

And finally, for anyone who thinks they’re “in the wrong body”, how can you possibly know? What makes you think your idea of another kind of person is in any way accurate? All you can know of anyone else you learned second hand. Wouldn’t you rather be the one, unique, person in the world that you already are?”

I remember reading Harrison Bergeron by Kurt Vonnegut in high school. Always sticks with me. Ballerinas in chains because they weren't allowed to show their skill. We also read some Ayn Rand in high school. I picked up Atlas Shrugged and read it. Certainly seems to fit with what they are trying to do to Elon right now.

