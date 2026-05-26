Lena Dunham and Monica Lewinsky ruminating on the core tenets of feminism is not something I ever really needed to hear but I watched and listened to their conversation so now you have to hear about it.

In a recent podcast conversation — on Lewinsky’s show called “Reclaiming” — the two went on and on about how sad it is that feminism is at real risk because the mean old TERFs don’t want men included in the definition of “women.” Those meanies (which include me) are “gatekeeping,” according to the two pseudo-feminists.

I’ll just say it — these two, their credentials are kinda shaky if they’re going to dispense their wisdom on what it means to be a feminist. Right?