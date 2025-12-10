In my last post a few of you asked about the name and logo for XX-XY Athletics so I thought I’d address it here.

In early 2023 I found myself unable to get a job after my covid dissenting ways got me ousted from corporate America. In job interviews I was asked if I’d apologize for what I’d done. Meaning: would I say I was sorry for advocating for open public schools in 2020-2021.

No I would not.

So I figured I’d need to make my own way. And start my own company. Not something I’d planned on doing in my mid-50s. But oh well. Life happens.

The early idea, not well formed, was to create a consumer brand — clothing, the category I know — that pushed back on the excesses of “woke” capitalism. Too many people feel pushed away. They love brands like Patagonia but when Patagonia uses internal labels in their clothing that say “Vote the Assholes Out” a lot of people just say, I’m out.

Or when The North Face rejects a large holiday jacket order from a Texas oil and gas company because the outdoor apparel company didn’t want to be associated with the oil and gas industry — even though The North Face’s own products are made from petroleum products (nylon, polyester and polyurethane all come from petroleum) and the company executives use private planes — well, a lot of people just say: I’m out. The hypocrisy and scolding just become too egregious.

Plus, as I looked at the athletic apparel brands in the market, not one was standing up for female athletes and the protection of women’s sports, despite making lots of money off of pretending to stand up for women.

I’m a big believer than brands influence the culture. And I thought: if a premium, high quality brand with elevated and emotionally resonant content could truly take a stand for fair competition and female athletes, well maybe we could help to influence the conversation. And help to save women’s sports.

The idea

In working with my friend Brett Craig who is now our creative director, he had the idea to create an athletic brand for women, that leaned into both my athletic background as an elite gymnast and my expertise in branding and clothing. And of course, my willingness to say true but controversial things. First in calling out abuse in gymnastics, then in calling out the harms of lockdowns and school closures during covid. And getting cancelled for it.

We played around with the idea of just calling it XX.

But that is un-trademark-able — Dos Equis and many other brands live in this territory.

Plus I didn’t want to leave men out. To limit the business to half the population just felt like a mistake to me.

After brainstorming we came up with XX-XY — a statement of fact. There are women and there are men. And men support the truth and material reality too. And once this issue of men competing in women’s sports is solved we need to be able to move on and talk about other things.

Then we added “Athletics” — again, for trademark-ability (specifies our category and products). It lends overall clarity as to what we do.

I very much wanted to include men’s in the story and the business. Men care about the facts, men care about the truth. And frankly, the business opportunity is just greater when you’re making men’s and women’s clothing.

I didn’t want something that was so specifically tied to the issue of protecting women’s sports right there in the name, because that would limit our lifespan.

So we landed on XX-XY Athletics. It’s own-able. It’s trademark-able. And it is a simple truthful statement — there are women and there are men.

From there we figured we could pour meaning into it, which is what all good brands do.

And we would start with the idea of standing up for fair competition for women. Because that, we believe, is the existential threat to women’s sports. If men compete in them, it’s not women’s sports anymore.

But the brand has to be bigger than a single moment in time to last.

Levi’s is no longer about miners. It’s about originality.

Tiffany & Co started out making stationary, and other fancy goods. But no one writes letters anymore and they’d be out of business if that was what they stuck with.

Samsung started out trading noodles and dried fish. I kid you not.

Anyway, XX-XY Athletics. It’s about biological truth. It’s about empowering female athletes. It’s athletic clothing. And right now we are taking a stand rooted in truth (sex is binary) — to protect fair competition for women and girls.

The logo

So then we went to work on the logo. I wanted it to be direct, honest. Based. Bold.

We needed it vertical and horizontal to fit in all the variety of places it would need to go. It would need a version that didn’t say the “athletics” part because sometimes when it is tiny, and embroidered, that won’t read well. It had to read clearly when it was giant — like on a billboard; and when it was small — like on a polo shirt, for instance.

We discussed color. I didn’t want to lead with red or blue. Those colors are just used by so many clothing brands that they didn’t feel distinct to me.

We liked the idea of green because it is distinct and the color is associated with what is natural. And there is nothing more natural than biological sex. So we started to play with green. And we liked it.

Our core logo is what we call the stacked logo (the square). Both with “athletics” and without. But a million different iterations are needed for all the ways you might need to use a logo.

We also needed to separate the Xs — we can’t have three Xs in a row with no dash. Because it would read as porn, frankly. And we would get caught in the search chaos as adult content. Plus it wouldn’t separate the chromosomes.

Here are a few versions of our logo.

The product

When we looked at the green logo on black — on a t-shirt — we went: That’s it! It’s bold. It’s distinctive. It’s unique and will become recognizable. And it has.

This green logo on a black tee (or hat) is becoming the marker for advocates, activists, athletes and everyday people who are willing to stand up for biological reality. It has been seen at rallies, school board meetings, town halls, state track and field championships and court-side at the US Open. And we’re going to the Supreme Court in January!

Jamie Reed, former “trans” youth case manager and the whistleblower at a gender youth clinic in St.Louis, wrote this on X, which made me proud:

If you don’t like the logo there are plenty of items that don’t showcase it prominently. It is worth noting though, most people prefer it on blast. Our bold logo items outsell the same item without a big logo by about 3:1.

But we do workout tees with no logo. And regular cotton tees with no logo. And zip ups without a big logo and all sort of other things. If you prefer a statement that is directly about protecting women’s sports, we have that too. These linked aren’t the only ones. There are many more. I’m just citing a few examples. So go check it out at TheTruthFits.com.

So that’s the story. The backstory, I suppose.

Hope this answers your questions.