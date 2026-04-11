Yesterday, The New York Times sports section The Athletic published an article entitled “ACL tear fears, TikTok myths and the fight for credible women’s health science in sports.” It was written by Megan Feringa (The Athletic’s UK-based women’s football writer).

Feringa argues that female athletes are increasingly demanding reliable, evidence-based information about their bodies, but sports science has historically treated women as “little men,” leading to a decades-long data gap (only about 6% of research has focused on females).

This male-centric model is slowly shifting, she outlines, thanks to growing investment and visibility in women’s sports, but progress is hampered by slow peer-reviewed research, poor translation of findings to athletes/coaches, and rampant misinformation on social media (she cites TikTok, specifically).

I’m sure you see where I’m going to go with this — so let’s keep going.