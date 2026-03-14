In the last year, the cultural pendulum on body image has swung dramatically — from the body positivity movement’s celebration of diverse sizes to a troubling revival of ultra-thin ideals that echo the anorexia-plagued era of the 1980s.

High-profile women like Demi Moore, praised as “glowing” at red-carpet events despite appearing alarmingly slender, exemplify this shift. Their arms, often prominently featured in photos, reveal a fragility that harkens back to the “heroin chic” aesthetic popularized by models like Kate Moss. Their elbows are the widest part of their arms.

As someone who witnessed and experienced the devastating impact of those standards firsthand — growing up amid rampant eating disorders and the tragic death of Karen Carpenter from anorexia-related complications — it’s disheartening to see history repeating itself.