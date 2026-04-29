Ella Devi is an 18-year-old Sri Lankan-American influencer and content creator raised in New York City as a first-generation American. She describes herself online as a “socialist socialite” and has built a following across Instagram, TikTok, and X (@ellad3vi) by mixing left-wing politics with fashion commentary.

She first came into the public eye (beyond her own social media handles) as a “hot girl for Zohran,” campaigning for the soon to be mayor of NYC.

Recently she found herself in the news again.

Her recent fashion commentary regarding some attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has put her in the middle of an on-line dust up. Devi decided that “nerd prom” — which was interrupted by a guy trying to assassinate the president — would be a good time to criticize the outfit choices of non-celebs. She picked the wife of Pete Hegseth, who is not famous nor trying to be, and the most famous widow in the United States (right now), if not the world — Erika Kirk. Because yeah, Erika’s dress and fashion sense are at the top of her priorities right now.

I feel a little bad about picking on an 18 year old but Devi is everything that is wrong with the left. She is a snob. She thinks her “taste” makes her special and smart. That is reinforced for her at every turn. She is fawned over and praised for her outfits and poses.

She is enormously privileged but pretends to be oppressed. She is a hypocrite. She is status obsessed, flaunting designer labels while pretending she’s a socialist. She proudly claims to be a student of “Marx and Margiela” (that would be the fashion house Maison Margiela) which is not a thing. But she thinks the alliteration is cute and funny and clever so she did it again.

“I’m a student of Gramsci and Givenchy.” A pose. And also not a thing. Just because they both start with G doesn’t make it insightful or funny.

She likes posting fake fashion shots of herself kneeling on the pavement in New York City with her boobs hanging out or in some outfit she claims is designer but others claim may be Canal Street knock offs. Who knows. I don’t care if your Chanel is real or fake. I don’t.

Devi attends Parsons School of Design at The New School, where she studies photography (with a focus on literary studies or fashion business elements). As a member of the class of 2030, she states that she is “Exploring the Intersection of Fashion and Politics.”

She does, in fact, work in the fashion industry — she holds a position in the buyer and sales department at LaQuan Smith, a high-profile up and coming luxury designer — while going to school.

Devi entered the industry unusually young, beginning in her early teens and landing a permanent role at LaQuan Smith by age 17. She has participated in multiple New York Fashion Week shows, handling operations and contributing to collections from brands including Valentino and others. Her social media frequently showcases this insider access alongside vintage and luxury pieces. One can only assume some Nepo Baby action here. I can’t figure out who her parents are but you don’t end up at NYFW shows at 17 if you’re some “low status” no access person. You just don’t. You’re someone’s kid. Or you’re Anna Delvey pretending to be someone’s kid and you’re really good at faking it. For a while anyway.

Devi is obsessed with being an “insider” and being an arbiter of taste, and declaring who has it and who doesn’t.

I for one do not care about what Devi thinks is chic or tasteful. And I feel a little bad commenting about her antics because she is young. But she is the embodiment of everything I find grotesque about left wing politics so I’m going for it.

In late April 2026, Devi became the center of a viral Twitter/X controversy tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, attended the black-tie event with his wife, Jennifer. Hegseth’s wife wore a dusty pink, one-shoulder gown. Devi didn’t like it.

Devi compared the dress to one available at Temu, the ultra-cheap Chinese fast fashion brand. We’re talking less than $20 on Temu. Devi’s caption read: “Pete Hegseth’s wife wore a dress from temu to the white house correspondents dinner (I’m not joking).”

I’m not a fan of Temu or any of the fast fashion brands that, by most accounts, use forced labor and are a walking talking human rights violation with a fashionable face.

But Devi is mocking Hegseth’s wife’s taste. Which makes me want to go buy a Temu dress even though I’ve never bought anything from Temu or Shein or any of them.

The tweet quickly amassed millions of views. Devi claims — after the fact — that she was criticizing the choice to wear Chinese fast fashion in representing the America First administration. If you look at her timeline though, it’s all about her fashionability and everyone else’s questionable taste. The implication being: those with good taste are just better, smarter, more insightful, more educated, blah blah blah.

Devi also mocked Erika Kirk’s choice of dress and handbag. She said her dress was from the clearance rack at Saks and her Gucci bag was “d-tier.” Gucci isn’t good enough. Has to be A-tier, latest and greatest. Reminder, a just released Gucci clutch will probably run you $3000-$4000. Another reminder, Erika Kirk just lost her husband 7 months ago. He was assassinated. Another reminder, who cares what she wore!??? I don’t think it was the most notable thing about the event.

The New York Post covered the episode in a critical piece that portrayed Devi as a “socialist socialite troll” who had been “blasted” and “trolled mercilessly online” for her criticisms of ladies who aren’t even trying to be fashionistas. Hegseth’s wife and Erika Kirk and basically anyone at the WHCD have nothing to do with that world of Los Angeles and New York red carpets and stylists and who’s cool and who’s not. They don’t even know it exists. Or the extent to which it is lame.

I’m aware. I was never IN IT but I was around it for years. At Levi’s we hired many stylists who were central to it. Some were semi-stars in their own right. These people made tens of thousands of dollars to choose a dress for a star for an important event. That’s right: tens of thousands of dollars to help an adult dress themselves. And this is a respectable career choice in places like Hollywood, Silver Lake, SoHo and Brooklyn.

All of the ones I knew were staunch lefties and “environmentalists.” Once I said to one during awards season (their busy time, so many starlets to dress!): Why don’t you put one of your clients in the same dress all year, at every event. Mix up the accessories to make it fresh. But make a statement about reusing. Not buying one dress for $20k and wearing it once. Which is not very environmental.

She brushed me off. Ha, she said.

All that re-use, recycle is for the normies you see. The peasants. We have red carpet events to attend! We are important! We must dress the part! (She didn’t say that, that’s my interpretation which is accurate.)

The article about Devi highlighted the contradiction between her politics and her own lavish wardrobe. The article noted her history of flaunting high-end and vintage designer items while ridiculing someone else’s modest choice, framing the incident as petty elitism dressed up as important cultural commentary.

Here’s the thing: she’s a snob. She won’t ground her snobbery in net worth or money because that would directly fly in the face of her supposed socialist beliefs. So she makes it about taste. Which costs money. As if those with taste are more discerning, more worthy. Same class bullshit since forever.

When I worked at Gap in the 90s, it was a thing in interviews to assess a candidate’s “taste level.” Like you needed it to work in corporate HQ at the Gap? I was like: what about their qualifications? I’ve found this maddening and ridiculous since I was a leftie. Since forever.

These supposed tastemakers are the ones who decide what “taste” is. Who has it. Who doesn’t. Who deserves to be criticized for not having it. A favorite line of trolling amongst these folks now is that Republicans all have terrible taste, and it’s their world view, their politics that lead them down this tasteless path of nude hose and nude pumps and last year’s d-list handbag.

The Devi episode reveals a deeper hypocrisy that runs through her public persona and much of the fashion world she inhabits. She calls herself a socialist socialite and champions democratic socialist politicians, yet she is visibly status-obsessed. A prominent example is her 20k Chanel bag — whether purchased second-hand or vintage (or on Canal Street) does not change the fact that it retails for twenty thousand dollars new and functions as a clear status symbol.

One cannot simultaneously preach socialism and signal superiority through luxury handbags without inviting charges of fraud. Oh and then there’s this, her wish list which includes $1B, Miu Miu flats and fame. Very socialist-y.

The broader fashion industry is rife with the same contradiction. Self-described far-left socialists and environmentalists staff the ranks of stylists, editors, and influencers. Hello, calling Anna Wintour!

The stylists dress clients in single-use $20,000 gowns for one red-carpet moment, then lecture the public about “social justice” and “climate justice.” They create a closed-loop system in which they alone decide who is cool, who is chic, who possesses taste, and whose political views are acceptable. And they link taste with politics as if one has anything to do with the other.

This is how you get Vanity Fair photos of Caroline Leavitt which are meant to portray her as hideous though she is young and beautiful and who cares what she looks like anyway. They don’t like her politics so she is ugly. That’s it. That’s the insight. That’s how silly these people are.

They populate media and cultural gatekeeping roles, labeling conservative or right-leaning people as styleless and classless while insulating their own worldview as the sophisticated norm.

As I’ve said, I feel a twinge of reluctance criticizing an 18 year old so harshly — she is young and still forming her identity. Yet Ella Devi exemplifies the problem.

These self-appointed arbiters of taste and morality reject scrutiny while enforcing their standards on everyone else. You cannot claim to be a feminist while curating come-hither photos that prioritize sexualized presentation, nor can you call yourself a socialist while buying into “I’m better than you because I have the right handbag” logic.

The fashion industry’s performative leftism is a house of cards built on status anxiety and conspicuous consumption. Sorry, Ella — you are a fraud, and we have every right to say so.