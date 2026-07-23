Here is my latest in The Daily Wire’s Upstream — their new(ish) culture section.

The European Broadcasting Union just dropped new guidelines telling cameras how to film female athletes. No more low angles from behind or beneath. No prolonged close-ups of body parts. No slow-motion replays that don’t “contribute to the understanding of the sporting action.” All in the name of preventing the “sexualization” of women on screen.

I reject it. I think it’s stupid.