The Super Bowl LX, held yesterday on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium, promised the usual spectacle of high-stakes football and even higher-stakes advertising. But with no touch downs (only field goals) until the 4th quarter, the game was boring. And so were the ads. (I’m not getting into the half time show.)

While the underdog New England Patriots lost the game, the real losers were the brands that shelled out fortunes for airtime. Each 30-second spot reportedly commanded $10 million in media costs, with production budgets often adding another $2-7 million (average reportedly in the $2.5-3M range), depending on how complicated the script or how many stars appeared in the ad. That’s a staggering investment that makes it nearly impossible to drive a return. And, post-game chatter on X and beyond reveals a collective yawn. No one is talking about these ads. Why? They lacked real ideas, ingenuity, or any rooting in consumer insight that might spark resonance. Humor? Emotion? Largely absent. Instead, most relied on celebrity overload, hoping star power alone would justify the expense.

I mean why does someone want to eat a donut from Dunkin’? What makes a person order from Door Dash vs Uber Eats? Or what do these brands want us to believe makes a person choose one over the other? What makes one better than the other? And does anyone actually choose a potato chip based on where the potatoes are grown? (Side note: I kind of liked the Lays’ ad, but it didn’t make me want any potato chips.)

Think back to some of the best Super Bowl ads of all time? Some of my favorites:

1. Pepsi featuring Cindy Crawford in jean shorts, 1992

2. Coke featuring Mean Joe Greene, 1980

3. Volkswagen “The Force” (Star Wars theme), 2011

4. Budweiser “Whassup”, 2000

5. Wendy’s “Where’s the beef?”, 1984

You don’t have to be an ad aficionado to remember these. Everyone knows them!

They all leaned into an insight: Refreshing/young and cool (Pepsi); brings people together (Coke); quirky family car that you turn on remotely — which was new at the time (VW); guys hanging out (Budweiser); more meat in the burgers (Wendy’s).

Maybe you don’t remember the Volkswagen one. That was kind of an ad person’s type of ad, I think. But if you’re over a certain age you definitely remember the others. Classics.

Cut to 2026.