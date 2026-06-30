Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Marcus Pradel's avatar
Marcus Pradel
9h

Massive win, congratulations on your hard work and advocacy.

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Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
9h

Next, they will rule that the sky is blue, and when it's raining you will get wet.

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