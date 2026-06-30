The Supreme Court has ruled: the 27 states with laws protecting girls’ and women’s sports can keep those protections in place.

It was a split decision and a little bit confusing. And I apologize in advance if I get any of it wrong. I’ll correct myself later. But here’s what I think . . .

The court ruled 9-0 that Title IX — the federal law that ensures equal opportunities for women in education — and 6-3 that the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment allow states to protect female athletes through sex-specific sports.

All 9 justices agreed that the laws in Idaho and West Virginia are not in violation of Title IX. But it was a 6-3 split regarding Equal Protection.

I believe the decision will be recorded as 6-3 for West Virginia v. B.P.J.

The net net: the Court upheld state laws that keep school sports divided by biological sex — affirming what biology has always made clear.

This matters. Female athletes in those 27 states now have constitutional backing for fair competition.

The Court recognized a simple truth: sex is a biological fact, not a feeling, and it shapes athletic performance in ways no amount of paperwork or wishful thinking can undo.

But the hard truth is this ruling doesn’t reach every state. In the remaining 23 states without protections, the fight continues — in legislatures, in ballot initiatives like Colorado’s Initiative 109, and in public opinion, where 80%+ of Americans already agree with where the Court landed today, but remain largely silent.

There remains a giant gap between public opinion and biological reality (which are aligned) and what the chattering classes want us to believe. And let’s face it, blue states’ governors, legislatures and sport leagues are just going to keep doing what they do. They are going to double down to prove how righteous they are.

This cannot be the finish line today.

Federal action, consistent enforcement and a culture willing to say what it already believes are still needed.

Professional leagues without verification standards, patchwork interstate rules and the silence of athletes who fear backlash for stating the obvious — those problems didn’t disappear today.

What did change is the foundation. The Court affirmed it. Now it’s on parents, coaches, fans and athletes to keep building on it — loudly, proudly and all the time.

Girls and women in California and Colorado and Maine deserve fair competition too.

Simply put, fair sports should not depend on your zip code.

We won. But we’re not done yet.

Wear the tee. Support the cause. Get it here.