Recently, Tim Tams hit Costco warehouse stores nationwide in massive bulk packs —typically a box containing six sleeves, totaling 66 biscuits — for around $13–$14.

This sparked an immediate buying frenzy, with shoppers posting photos of stocked (and quickly emptying) shelves on social media sites like Reddit, Instagram and TikTok. Many buyers are hoarding multiple cases — some reported grabbing 5, 8, or even 10 boxes at a time — leading to rapid sell-outs at various locations.

What are Tim Tams, you ask?

Tim Tams are Australia’s iconic chocolate biscuits (what we Americans call cookies), first introduced by Arnott’s in 1964. Each one consists of two malted biscuits sandwiching a chocolate cream filling, all coated in a smooth layer of chocolate. They’re sometimes called the “Australian Oreo” but are widely regarded as superior by fans — crunchy yet indulgent, with a velvety center. A popular ritual is the “Tim Tam Slam”: the eater bites off opposite corners, then uses the biscuit like a straw to sip hot coffee or tea (which melts the filling), then eats the whole thing before it collapses.

People in America are buying so many because the value is unbeatable at Costco compared to smaller packs sold elsewhere (often $5–$6 for just 11 biscuits). Apparently, the product is addictive (I’ve never had one, I don’t know, but this is what I’m told) and new to many Americans. Furthermore, viral hype around the Tim Tam Slam and “best store-bought cookie ever” type of praise has spread quickly.

Australians are amused (or annoyed) by the cheap pricing and general frenzied buying, while U.S. buyers are treating it all as a discovery of a cult favorite, now accessible in club-sized portions. Just the way we like it.

I say . . . enjoy your cookies. In moderation. Refrain from eating an entire package in one sitting. Have a few, then get your steps in.

I’m going to get mine in now.

Yes, we had some fun with AI in this video mocking the whole affair. Wait til you see the guy at the end!