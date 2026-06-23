Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7m

Just wait til 'Violet Crumble' catches on at a costco for buck a bar. This frenzied mob will turn into an avalanche.

Vegemite need not apply. If you've tasted it you'll know why. No need to sey anything—grimace and we'll know why.

See ya round like a rissole, tata, bye.

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Beth Ann Rosica's avatar
Beth Ann Rosica
14m

Hilarious! Love the shameless self promotion!

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