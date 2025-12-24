I had a boss for a relatively brief period during my 20+ years at one of the most iconic American brands who liked to sing. One of his favorite rock ditties to bust out on stage (the stage being the front of a corporate team room for a sales meeting) was Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

Dylan’s iconic ballad was, of course, about the cultural change afoot back in the early 1960s. More than 60 years later, this song is the archetypal protest song. It is deeply aligned with the youth and civil rights movements of the ‘60s.

It was about pushing back on the “status quo.” Which didn’t overtly include corporatism but certainly could have.

So, my former boss’ belting in the hallowed halls of a major American corporation was ironic, to say the least. He was referring to the comeback the brand was about to successfully make. Dylan, I can assure you, was not thinking of “brand turnarounds” when he penned the song, or any song.

Though, the song was used in an ad in 1994 for Coopers & Lybrand accounting services, which led to accusations that Dylan had sold out. Coopers & Lybrand used a Richie Havens cover which still gets Dylan paid on the publishing side. There is nothing more conventional and “status quo” than accounting services.

What this says is that corporate America knows that music influences culture and for a brand/company to influence consumer decision making it is good to have these cultural influencers on their side. It’s called “borrowed equity” and it works. It also says everyone has a price, or seems to, even the most rabble-rousy of rabble rousers.

I always felt embarrassed watching my boss with his rockstar aspirations performing what amounted to karaoke at a corporate sales meeting. It was cringe, as the kids say. Weirdly, most people seemed to like it. Until it got to be a bit too much and then everyone decided they didn’t.

But I’ve been thinking about his rendition of late. Because the times, they are a changing. The culture is moving rapidly, and the brands and artists that once held sway — towards left-wing ideology — are losing it. And fast.

Let’s take Nike as a “for instance.”

Nike has been the undisputed behemoth in sports. And brands, more broadly. The unrivaled leader in sports for decades, Nike has been in a class by itself, both in terms of revenue (over $50 billion at its peak) and cultural influence.

The brand played a major role in igniting and fueling one of the biggest fitness movements in America — the 1970s running/jogging craze. The brand started in 1964 by Bill Bowerman, the legendary University of Oregon track coach, and Phil Knight, the renowned long time CEO of Nike.

Bowerman started public jogging programs in Oregon and co-authored the bestselling book Jogging: A Medically Approved Physical Fitness Program for All Ages with a doctor in 1967. This book sold over a million copies and is widely credited with popularizing jogging as an accessible activity for everyone — not just elite athletes.

Bowerman’s innovations didn’t stop there: He designed better running shoes, like the Nike Cortez and the famous Waffle Trainer (which have a grippy sole inspired by his wife’s waffle iron). These shoes are credited with making jogging more comfortable and its wearers more resistant to injury.

The real running explosion came in the early 1970s with Frank Shorter’s gold medal in the 1972 Olympic marathon, which inspired millions to take to the streets — jogging.

Nike rode this fitness wave — their shoes became the go-to for new joggers, turning a niche activity into a mass movement. Nike amplified the craze into the 1980s with their “Just Do It” campaign. And their cultural influence only grew from there, as they turned themselves into a fitness, fashion and lifestyle brand that has dominated the athletic category for decades.

Nike is bigger, in revenue terms, that the NBA and NFL combined. But today, they are weakened. Following their most recent earnings report, the stock price plummeted 10% with declining profitability and a soft outlook with single digit declines forecasted in the coming year.

Nike is cocky no more. The times they are a-changin’.

Conservatives like to say, as it pertains to Nike, “go woke go broke.” But it is actually more complicated than that. In one sense, they are a victim of their own success. You get so big, so popular, so cool, the ubiquity means you aren’t cool anymore. But Nike had always navigated that in the past.

I think they lost touch with their consumer, which is everyone. They stopped selling in mainstream distribution channels where regular people shop for their Air Max shoes — places like Dillard’s, Macy’s and Big 5 Sporting Goods. And they pulled way back on Amazon, which is where EVERYONE shops.

Nike said they were focusing on their direct to consumer business in their stores so that they could “premium-ize” — meaning sell at higher prices to the “cool” kids willing to shell out $250 for a pair of Jordans or custom Air Force 1’s. But that left a huge part of their reliable consumer base out. Even if they weren’t cool, these normies shelled out money. But if Nike wasn’t available where they liked to shop, they just bought another brand.

Furthermore, the brand took its eye off of the running ball, which is why and how they started. In doing so, other upstart brands like Hoka and On swooped in to steal market share and chip away at Nike’s core business.

At the same time, former CEO John Donahoe chipped away at Nike’s cool factor by over-distributing limited edition releases, violating the key tenet of their scarcity model applied to their higher end shoes.

The reason Nike was always able to maintain mass appeal and niche cool kid vibes and covet-ability is because they balanced broad reach distribution with limited edition, hard to find drops. They screwed up both of those and now they have to climb out of a hole, which by their own admission, will take years.

Nike has probably been THE brand to influence culture more than any other. From Colin Kaepernick telling us all to “Dream Crazy” to Tiger Woods juggling the golf ball to Jordan’s transcending sports to become a global lifestyle, fashion, and cultural phenomenon. The brand told us to “Just do it” and we did. For 50 years. But not anymore.

In recent years, the brand furthered left-wing ideas. Most notably, in their Kaepernick “Dream Crazy” ad which was a furtherance of the quarterback’s kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police violence. Here is where “go woke, go broke” comes into play.

Republicans buy sneakers too, as Michael Jordan once said. Many on the right, who didn’t take kindly to Kaepernick’s actions — and saw his kneeling during the national anthem as anti-American, gave up Nike for good. Or said they did. It wasn’t just that ad that has caused Nike’s present day challenges, as I’ve iterated here. But challenged they are.

Brands influence culture and Nike, the most influential brand of all — possibly ever, is not influencing anymore.

Hollywood stars are also in retreat.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence, one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood who has also achieved critical acclaim and an Oscar — not to mention cult status for playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, said she wasn’t going to express her views on politics anymore. She said: “Celebrities do not make a difference in who people vote for. So then what am I doing?” Back to acting it is, then.

And just last week, the undisputed queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, made an appearance at Turning Point USA doing an interview with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.

Minaj is taking the opposite tack that Jennifer Lawrence has taken. She’s weighing in. But not with left wing views, rather with Christian conservative views.

Minaj is by far the most popular, influential and wealthy female rapper of all time. She is reportedly worth $150 million and has sold over 100 million albums. And has one of the most loyal fanbases in the universe.

For the queen of rap to walk on stage at Turning Point USA Am Fest was next level cultural change.

Who cares, you might say. She’s obviously a conservative. This isn’t news.

Well it is news, because no popular culture figure of her level of influence has ever done such a thing. The right has had Scott Baio and Kirk Cameron, not exactly “center of culture” figures today.

Minaj showed up at Am Fest and said: I’m a Christian, I’m not afraid to say what I think anymore because who are “they” to tell me what I can and cannot say. And I don’t care what the industry thinks of me.

Maybe it doesn’t matter. But maybe it does. And it certainly says something about the turning tide.

She also said: there’s nothing wrong with being a boy. After decades of boys are toxic, this is transformative in the culture for the queen of rap to say it.

It is undeniable that some of Minaj’s 26+ million X followers might now be more open to the idea of saying boys can’t become girls and men and boys aren’t toxic, they are necessary.

The left has waged a cultural war through brands and Hollywood and music for decades. The right has been bad at this. Despite the fact that Republicans dominate politics right now, the left still dominates all major institutions that influence and inform culture: universities, schools, media, corporate America, Hollywood, the music industry.

But, as it pertains to corporate America, Hollywood and the music industry, there seem to be some cracks in the left’s dominance at the moment.

You might say who cares about a pop star or a brand?

Well, millions do. And it would be willfully blind to pretend otherwise.