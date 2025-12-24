Sey Everything

Noah Otte
14hEdited

An excellent piece, Jen! The left has dominated our popular culture, the entertainment and music industries, academia, and big brands since the 1960s. But that’s beginning to change. Cracks are starting to down and the left culturally is stuck in a gradual retreat. Jennifer Lawrence admitting no one cares about what celebrities think about politics, Niki Minaj the number one female rapper in history declaring herself to be a conservative Christian who opposes gender-affirming care for minors and companies scaling back DEI programs and laying off DEI professionals tells us that times indeed albeit slowly are a-changin. The left’s cultural dominance has lasted fifty-years but it is beginning to loose its grip. Companies are also learning the hard way that when you become out of touch with consumers you pay the price.

Nike was lazy, made bad decisions and forgot what brought them to the dance in the first place. On top of that they embrace phony race hustler and washed-up NFL has been Colin Kaepernick and stupidly made him the face of their latest ad campaign. Their stock plummeted as embracing Kap alienated half the country and it did nothing for sales. People are sick of woke capitalism and just want normal ads and companies to stick to business. No one wants to preached at. Target’s pride month collection and black history month shirts got them a boycott and a swift kick in the rear end from consumers. Same with the whole Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light fiasco for Anheuser-Busch.

I would like to see us become a pluralistic popular culture that is open to everyone. Businesses need to take down their pride flags, stop tweeting hackney political slogans, stop preaching about social justice, and shut up and make great products. Plus, they use wokeness as way to cover-up the fact they treat their workers like s***. Guys, we know you don’t care about any of the social causes you claim to, you just want money. We all saw see right through you! Plus, DEI doesn’t lead to a workforce where everyone is comfortable and can all work together without issue. It actually creates division and animosity where it didn’t previously exist. I thank God to see how things have changed in 2025 and I can’t wait to see what else is to come. Merry Christmas to you and the Sey family, Jen!

PapayaSF
14h

Spot on. It’s the Fourth Turning: the post-war idealist-globalist-progressive consensus is waning, and common sense nationalist populism is rising. The hypnotic spell of wokeness has been broken. Fewer people are afraid to speak the truth.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our hostess and all her readers. 2026 is going to be lit!

