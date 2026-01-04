This morning we awoke to the news that the U.S. had captured Venezuelan President/dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, then flew them out of the country in a military operation.

What you may not know was that Maduro was wearing Nike sweats when he was captured. Yes, the man who spent years preaching about the evils of American imperialism was wearing a $260 Nike Tech sweatsuit. His gray hoodie and joggers were paired with noise cancelling headphones. A tribute to American capitalism if ever there was one.

This moment inspired me to share my take on the top 5 oh-no’s of unintentional product placements that must have sent brand execs into board rooms wondering if they needed to do damage control or just wait until the noise passed.

For what it’s worth, waiting until it passes would be my approach. Still, it would definitely suck to be a brand associated with any of these people/events cited below.

Coke & Pepsi and Osama Bin Laden

In 2011, when U.S. forces raided Osama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan, local grocers spoke to the media and described how bin Laden’s aides regularly bought bulk cases of both Coke and Pepsi.

This was during the time when bin Laden was very publicly preaching anti-Americanism and jihad. But, he apparently loved capitalist cola. To top it all off, his son was caught smuggling Coke into the family compound as a kid — despite strict anti-Western rules in the “household.”

Headlines at the time highlighted bin Laden’s love of soda, which had to have caused a moment of panic for both famous cola brands.

White supremacists wearing khakis

While there was no brand directly associated with the khaki and polo wearing white supremacists chanting “Jews will not replace us” in 2017 at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that culminated in the death of Heather Heyer, Dockers was implicated as the Kleenex of khaki pants. I worked at Levi’s at the time, and I had worked on Dockers leading the marketing team from 2008-2011. Believe me, we noticed.

Saddam Hussein and Rolex

Saddam Hussein and Rolex is yet another perfect entry in this series of unintentional brand associations with infamous figures — where a luxury symbol of Western capitalism ended up tied to one of the most vocal anti-Western dictators.

Saddam’s Rolex connection was overt — he loved them, wore them and customized them. His most infamous piece was a custom, diamond-studded gold Rolex Day-Date (valued around ~$150,000).

Rolex never commented (why would you?), but the association stuck. I mean I remember it, and I’ve never owned a Rolex or paid much attention to the brand.

Authoritarian hypocrisy at its finest.

“The Rolex Killer”

Canadian conman Albert Johnson Walker murdered his business partner Ronald Platt in 1996, then stole his identity. Walker pushed Platt overboard from a yacht into the English Channel with an anchor tied to him to sink the body.

The body washed up two weeks later — but Platt’s Rolex Datejust Oyster Perpetual watch was still intact. It is durable and waterproof, after all.

Perhaps the body being pulled from the English Channel with the watch still functioning was a testament to the waterproof-ness of the watch, though certainly a features and benefits demo that Rolex would not want to tout.

Rolex’s unique serial numbers allowed police to trace the watch to Platt and confirm the time of his death. The Rolex ultimately helped crack the case. That’s the good news!

Ted Bundy and Volkswagen

Ted Bundy owned a tan 1968 Volkswagen Beetle, which he bought used some time in the late 60s/early 70s. The car was central to his killing spree which ran across Washington, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, and Colorado.

Bundy used the car’s everyman, harmless appearance to lure his victims. He’d pretend to be injured and need help loading stuff into the car. A fancy car would have been far less innocuous. A bland car would have been less welcoming. The Beetle said quirky and charming!

Bundy had removed the passenger seat to lay victims flat so that they would not be seen once captured. He also disabled the inside door handle so that the victims could not escape. He stored his murder kit in the trunk — handcuffs, rope, a ski mask, gloves, plastic bags. It’s a gruesome story that we are all familiar with.

Witnesses frequently mentioned a tan Volkswagen Beetle which helped police narrow down the suspect pool. This is certainly not what Volkswagen had in mind in defining the Beetle brand’s personality as anti-establishment and unconventional but charming.

Here is the car:

This association is probably still less “problematic” than VWs origin story: the car company was founded by the Nazi Party in 1937 as the “People's Car Company.” The intent was to build an affordable German car for Germans. During the war, the factory shifted to military production, and utilized slave labor from concentration camps.

When I was at Levi’s we often talked about the brand’s origin story. Levi Strauss was a Bavarian dry goods merchant who came to America to make his fortune. Though ingenuity and innovation and grit, he developed the original blue jean for miners (along with tailor Jacob Davis). The miners were also seeking their fortunes by gathering gold and they needed stronger pants, to ensure that the gold didn’t bust through the seams of the pockets. The riveted pocket was born and riveted work pants were patented in 1873, and sold through Strauss’s dry goods stores.

There are less savory elements to the story which I won’t get into, but not so unsavory as VWs. Not sure how you spin that one.

But if VW can survive its Nazi origins then certainly Nike can survive Maduro’s foray into streetwear. Silence is the best strategy from the brand on this one. Other bad press which they are, in fact, responsible for — like funding research to measure the debilitating impact of puberty blockers on young boys — would warrant comment, though I doubt we’ll get one.