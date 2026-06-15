Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJ's avatar
MJ
8h

The day after Donald Trump was elected in 2016, I received an email from Penzey’s Spices vilifying anyone who voted for him and that they didn’t want business from any such horrible human beings. I obliged and never bought another thing from them, after having put food on their own table with my purchases for myself and as gifts for many years. So I guess they aren’t hypocrites about their “convictions” but I don’t call that a sound business plan. They lost some people like me, but when the publicity from the email hit the news outlets, I’m sure many who agreed with them signed up for their emails and **possibly** put some of their money where their mouths are. Same happened in 2024 when Kamala visited their store. So I only order from The Spice House now, since they followed up with an email of their own that they value all customers, regardless of politics. Seems to be a better business move but I’m no marketing genius.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Renee's avatar
Renee
7h

I am awaiting my next shipment of XX-XY apparel. I first purchased to support the mission, but now I purchase for both the mission and the quality. I absolutely love my lilac skort and zip jacket. And I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered the smaller mesh pocket inside the front pocket of my fuchsia hoodie. What a great detail! I appreciate the high quality.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Sey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture