Heather Kamis
2h

“I have fought in two wars and in both, one thing was always true:

They didn’t value women.

When you devalue women, you devalue life.

When you devalue life, everything collapses.”

This is 100% why we can’t stop fighting for this truth!

James Jordan
2h

Wow, great piece this morning.

Gillette lost me with their "Toxic Masculinity" ad a few years ago, there is toxic behavior and it has nothing to do with masculinity. Love this essay and congratulations on this new brand ambassador. Proud Girl Dad here too.

It also makes me think about how we got here. I have been surrounded by strong women all my life, some who probably never knew how powerful they were (this means you, my late Mom). Is this why I am engaged with the XX-XY movement? Back to a quote that I keep coming back to: "Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. Weak men create hard times."

