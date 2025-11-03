Today, I have a guest post by Dakota Meyer. I’m cross posting from his Substack called The BLUF.

Meyer is a U.S. Marine, Medal of Honor recipient, and the proud girl dad behind The BLUF on Substack (which you should totally sign up for). Here you go, from Dakota.

THE BLUF (BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT)

Weak men have manipulated the world into believing lies that erase women.



Women aren’t weak — they’re sacred.



Women shouldn’t be protected out of pity, but out of value.



Men must honor women — not control them, not silence them, but stand with them.



Masculinity isn’t toxic — it’s necessary.



The ultimate feminist? A Girl Dad.



ANNOUNCEMENT

I’m proud to announce my partnership with XX-XY Athletics, founded by Jennifer Sey. It is a company that stands for biological truth, fairness, and the protection of women’s sports.

This is not just a brand. It’s a line in the sand.

XX-XY builds high-quality gear, but more importantly, it builds belief.

Belief that strength isn’t toxic, it is in fact essential.

Belief that masculinity and femininity are both sacred and both worth defending.

Belief that women — our wives, daughters, and sisters — should never have to fight this battle alone.

WHY NOW

Societies don’t collapse when they stop fighting wars.

They collapse when they stop protecting what’s sacred.

Right now, what’s sacred is our women, our daughters, our truth. It is under attack.

This is not politics.

What it is, is principle.

It’s what’s real.

THE MASK OF WEAK MEN

Let us just call it what it is.

This gender-identity movement isn’t about equality or empowerment, it’s a mask.

It is a mask for weak men who cannot compete with other men, so they pretend to be women and take what is not theirs.

They walk into women’s sports.

They take scholarships, records, and job titles and then call it progress.

Do you want to know the worst part?

They have convinced women to defend it for them.

Men pretending to be women don’t even have to fight anymore, they have convinced real women with platforms to turn on their own.

That isn’t feminism.

That’s betrayal.

That’s the collapse of truth.

WHY WOMEN MATTER — AND WHY THEY’RE SACRED

Women don’t deserve protection because they’re weak.

They deserve protection because they are that valuable.

Anything that creates life, carries life, and raises life is sacred.

Women are not the weaker sex.

They are the foundation of life itself.

There is a reason women carry our children, it’s because they were trusted with the most important job on Earth: creating the next generation.

As a father of daughters, I see it every day.

There should be no stronger feminist than a father raising girls.

THE ULTIMATE GIRL DAD

I have been called a lot of things; Marine, firefighter, Medal of Honor recipient.

But the greatest title I’ll ever carry is Girl Dad.

Being a father of girls changes how you see the world.

You stop wanting to win arguments and start wanting to protect what is right.

So when I see men standing silent while other men, dressed as women are beating our daughters in the ring, on the field, in the pool . . .

No longer can I stay quiet.

Strong dads raise strong daughters.

Strong daughters become confident, capable women.

Men don’t need to dominate this conversation, they need to honor it.

Not because women can’t stand on their own, but because they shouldn’t have to fight alone.

THE FACTS DON’T CARE ABOUT FEELINGS

This is not my opinion.

It’s reality.

Biology isn’t biased. It is the truth. It is factual.

Men and women are different and no amount of drugs or surgeries will ever change that.

We built boundaries in sports and standards in service for a reason. They are not to divide people, but to protect fairness.

We don’t allow doping.

We don’t allow steroids.

We don’t move the finish line to make everyone feel better.

Competition means something because it is earned.

When men start taking gold medals from women and it is called “progress,” that’s not equality, it’s theft.

We cannot call ourselves a civilized society if we’re willing to erase the truth just to avoid hurting feelings.

THE TRUTH ABOUT VALUE

Women should absolutely have equal rights.

But they should never have equal value.

They should always be valued more.

They are the ones who carry, create, and shape life itself.

The biggest threat to women today is not men, it’s the lies.

It is the slow erasure of truth, the denial of what a woman even is.

The pioneers of women’s rights are rolling in their graves at the regress being sold as “feminism.”

They fought for dignity, respect, and sacred worth, not this chaos we’re watching now.

Women have always been the measure of a society’s decency, morality, and strength.

What is being done in the name of “progress” isn’t progress at all.

It’s regression. It’s disrespectful. It’s a weakness pretending to be empowerment.

The way you destroy truth? One word at a time.

The way you rebuild it? The same way.

A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

I have fought in two wars and in both, one thing was always true:

They didn’t value women.

When you devalue women, you devalue life.

When you devalue life, everything collapses.

I’ve seen it overseas.

Now I’m watching the same sickness spread here.

Men pretending to be women.

Women tearing down women.

Too many real men standing by in silence.

Not me.

Not anymore.

CLOSING

This is why I am joining XX-XY Athletics.

Because I’m done staying quiet.

I’m proud to stand with a company that stands for truth, sacredness, and fairness.

If you are a man, a husband, or a father it is time to step up.

Not to dominate, but to defend.

Not to lead, but to honor.

When we protect what is sacred, we protect everything worth living for.

Women aren’t competitors in our story.

They are the reason the story continues.

