A common approach by the legacy press and random X users to dismiss the argument that men do not belong in women’s sports and spaces is to say — the people who think this are right wing grifters so you must be too if you think that.

With this guilt by association strategy they try — pretty effectively, I’d argue — to scare people away from taking a stand. From saying a true and obvious thing out loud. Arguably this is why Malcolm Gladwell was “cowed” into not saying yeah no boys in girls sports. He didn’t want to be associated with the right and get cancelled in doing so.

In fact, Ruth Graham — the faith and religion reporter for The New York Times — asked a lesbian Democrat from San Francisco, if she found it an “uncomfortable fit” to support Riley Gaines, who is a conservative.

Go to 1:50 in below interview where Graham asks this question:

To flip this approach back on these folks, I wanted to provide some evidence of the types of people who have decided it is ok to harass those of us who dare to take a stand for women and girls. If I believed this argument had merit — the guilt by association argument — I would definitely say these are people that I find to be an “uncomfortable fit.” I don’t want anything to do with these people.

Here is just a smattering of the “feedback” I receive almost daily.

Here’s one from yesterday into our customer service email at XX-XY Athletics:

Here’s a series of fun ones. This was a 20 page email missive XX-XY Athletics received last year. It came with almost 200 Substack replies to this newsletter, as well. Which I deleted. I’m not including the whole “letter.” Just some of the highlights.

Here’s the subject line:

There were photos:

And highlights of the email here (I apologize in advance for making you see this):

Ok, that one goes on. And on. But you get the point.

Also, Vince Crabtree has some thoughts:

They all seem to be obsessed with me rotting and burning in hell. I don’t believe in hell (sorry, to my religious followers) so I’m not so worried.

Ryan Holman has some thoughts that he just had to DM me on X. I mean how could you keep this deep insight to yourself! This was a while ago, back in November 2022. This was well before I started XX-XY Athletics so he must have been upset by me thinking that public school children should have been able to go to school during covid.

“Jane” wrote to me also. These people really want me to kill myself.

Here is one voicemail from a series of MANY voicemails I have received in the past year. My husband gets them too. Don’t worry, I have a very effective blocking app on my phone now.

I’ve ruined your morning enough. I could go on all day but you get the point.

I wish reporters like Graham would ask those on the side of men in women’s sports how they can stand to be associated with a movement that seems to be just fine with this type of harassment.

Isn’t that an uncomfortable fit?