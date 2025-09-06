Sey Everything

Meredith McKell Graff
16h

My two younger, adult children (male and female) are caught up in this. They do not speak to me. It is a never ending heartache because I have lost not only them, but also my grandchildren. I considered myself a feminist back in the early ‘80’s when we were fighting for the ERA. Being a feminist now is not the same. Women’s sports should be for women and girls only. We need to protect women’s spaces. I love what you are doing, Jennifer; I love your company and your products; I hope and pray every day that more and more people will wake up and stop enabling this mental illness that is the lie of “trans.”

Ute Heggen
16hEdited

That voice at the end is a male throwing his voice into the soprano range. These men enjoy spouting their rage. I've gotten the same variety of comments on my YouTube channel, where I read out the testimonies of trans widows (women who divorced suddenly full time crossdressing husbands) Up close and personal, they are literally dangerous. The husbands of Jennifer Anderson and Olesya Sinkova both murdered their non-affirming wives. The rate of sexual and physical assault, with 73 women's information. is in the 40% range. I can't use the information from these murdered women because I don't know all the details, but maybe I should incorporate these cases. That will approach 50%. When will the indoctrinated Left start caring about women and girls?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHRqk8IPJPI&t=684s

