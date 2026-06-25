In a heated matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on June 24, 2026, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was once again the target of on-court aggression. As Clark drove to the basket and fell to the floor, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas pressed her fist into Clark’s throat and stepped over her.

No foul was called on the play, despite the blatant contact. Clark exited the game early in the second half with back issues, adding injury to the major insult.