Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Michele Munn's avatar
Michele Munn
1d

Ironic that only the "trans" althetes have the balls to speak out🤔

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Lance S's avatar
Lance S
1dEdited

I have another thought on Engelbert. Long before the Clark-Thomas incident, I've said she has to go. Start with the 2024 Finals. The officiating was so poor - Stewart was allowed to to take four steps before a ticky-tack foul was called and the Liberty clinch the win on Stewy's FTs. Then Engelbet comes out in a dress with the NYC skyline to award the trophy? I bet she didn't have one of the Minneapolis skyline ready if the Lynx won.

Then in 2025 she never addresses the officiating quality and gives lip service regarding the CBA negotiations. For the latter...how can you suspend a coach (Cheryl Reeve) whose team is facing a win or go home game? Suspend her the first game next season but not the playoffs and not then.

The CBA...she showed her colors on all players, not just Clark, during those tense negotiations. Frankly I though Napheesa Collier wasn't forceful enough. And now placating to others who are simply jealous of Clark. I don't think it has to do with race or sexual identity...I think it's jealosy over her endorsement riches. If it were race and sexuality why wouldn't another straight white player like Sabrina Ionecsa (who also garnered endorsements after the 3 pt contst vs Curry, but not as lucrative) get this kind of treatment?

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