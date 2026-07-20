First, I just want to say, I’ve been without my laptop (my only computer) for the last 4 days and I felt like I was missing a key appendage. I left it in Nashville while I was there on business. Unlike me!

I wrote a full oped on my phone for The Daily Mail about Caitlin Clark and the failures of the WNBA Commissioner (Cathy Engelbert) and why she needs to go.

But given how annoying it was to write that on my phone, I haven’t written anything else for a few days. It was an enforced rest, I suppose. But it was driving me crazy! There was so much to comment on!

I missed a few key stories that I’d wanted to write about so you might get inundated today with short posts and updates. For now, an update on the new Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rule protecting the women’s category.

Yesterday, the WTA announced its updated Women’s Eligibility Policy with the rule taking effect tomorrow.

Independent tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg of Bounces first broke the story, publishing the internal policy document obtained exclusively. Reuters and other outlets quickly confirmed it with WTA spokespeople.

The change replaces the 2024 policy, which allowed biological males who “identify” as female or “non-binary” to compete after declaring that identity and maintaining testosterone below 2.5 nmol/L for 24 months.

The new policy is designed “to preserve the integrity of women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition conditions for all players.” It follows consultation with WTA members and aligns with evolving standards across women’s sport, including World Athletics, World Boxing and the International Olympic Committee’s plans for the 2028 Olympics.

Under the rule, every player must complete a one-time SRY gene screening (via simple cheek swab, blood, or saliva test) administered by Phuel Sports Science. The SRY gene, typically on the Y chromosome, triggers male sex development. A negative result confirms eligibility as a once-in-a-lifetime clearance. A positive result renders the player provisionally ineligible pending further medical assessment. Eligibility can only be restored if the player has Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (or another DSD) and has never experienced the physiological effects of male puberty. Refusal to test can lead to disciplinary action, including ineligibility. The WTA emphasizes confidentiality, data privacy, player dignity and counseling support if needed.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, a longtime advocate for sex-based categories in women’s sports, welcomed the move. She called it “a step in the right direction” and stated: “I played no part in this particular policy, but am very happy that we at the WTA are clear that we are a women’s association and only women, as in females, can compete at the highest level of women’s tennis.”

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has previously called facing transgender athletes “not fair” due to male physical advantages, though she has not issued a specific post-announcement comment.

The policy has drawn praise from fairness advocates while facing criticism from the usual suspects who are calling the policy discriminatory and politicized.

Mainstream news outlets reported on it today, pretty neutrally actually. Which is good. Here’s what the NYT The Athletic had to say. Their opener:

The women’s tennis tour has made it compulsory for its players to complete a one-off mandatory gene test to determine their eligibility. The new policy will come into effect on Tuesday, at which point all competitors who wish to compete in the women’s category will have to be screened.

Straight up the middle, which I guess is a bit surprising. No genital checks or this is terrible for all women, especially those who aren’t traditionally feminine in appearance or this is yet another blow for the trans community or fear mongering at all in the article.

They do end with this:

There are no known transgender women ⁠currently active on the WTA tour.

Would this be the response if drug testing was not required and was then introduced?

“There are no known steroid users currently active on the WTA tour.” So? That’s the point. We don’t want there to be hence the rule to test.

The Athletic went on:

The compulsory method of defining the women’s category has been divisive when introduced across other sports.

Not really. What’s the evidence of that? Athletes support it they are just afraid to say so out loud. Not one pro tennis player on the tour has spoken out against the new rule. So how is it divisive?

The Athletic continued:

UK LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall responded to the IOC’s implementation of it by saying it “stokes further division in our increasingly polarised world”.

How? Fair sports stoke division? This makes no sense. But of course The Athletic doesn’t challenge this statement.

I do find it curious that not a single currently competing professional tennis player has said I support the new WTA rule.

Somehow some way, despite the fact that a protected women’s category is now the law of the land for all major sport bodies (IOC, World Athletics, World Boxing, USOPC, NCAA — granted they aren’t testing, but it is the rule) it is still not loudly supported by athletes. They are still afraid of the names they’ll be called and the loss of endorsements they may suffer. For saying the actual policy of the governing bodies that their sports are governed by. Crazy.

At the end of the day, this is good news for women’s sports. It marks a clear, biology-based line for the women’s category in professional tennis. And I hope we see more pro sports governing bodies follow suit.

WNBA? NWSL? Who’s next?