Since we’ve been talking about the possible turn away from woke marketing, I thought it might be a good idea to highlight some of the worst and wokiest marketing of all time. Sometimes it’s an ad. Sometimes it’s a whole vibe about the brand. Here we go.

#1 has to be Pepsi and Kendall Jenner. 2017.

Universally panned, the Pepsi “Live for Now” ad was removed within one day of its release. The ad featured “it girl”/model Kendall Jenner — a celeb and member of the Kardashian clan, not exactly known for her political activism. In the ad, Jenner is all made-up for modeling. Which she tires of amidst the much more important activity of protesting. She removes her blonde wig, tosses it aside, wipes off her dark lipstick and enters the fray of the protest.

She grabs a Pepsi, flirts with a guy, then hands the Pepsi to a police officer. Because she is the bridge between both “sides.”

The protest is purposely vague and noncommittal with signs like “Join the Conversation” and peace signs without words and the word LOVE. Who could object?

The protesters are young and diverse and maybe some are even “trans.” There is a Muslim woman taking photographs and there is dancing and it’s very happy all around. This was before the summer of 2020 when violent protesters took to the streets and engaged in arson, property damage, looting and vandalism in the name of racial equality and as a show against police violence, supposedly.

The response to the Pepsi ad was swift and negative — even before the protests of 2020. In this case, the ad was panned by lefties saying it trivialized the movement.

Even Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., criticized the ad saying “If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi.”

Pepsi acknowledged their misstep, apologized for putting Jenner in that position and removed the ad.

Why was it bad? Oh for so many reasons. Not least of which was associating Pepsi with this controversial movement — when soft drinks are generally not aligned with any sort of politics. They tried to both-sides it — Jenner was there at the rally but supportive of police. She handed the guy a Pepsi! See she’s nice!

And Kendall as the star? I mean, it can’t get more tone deaf. It was a bad idea, poorly executed. Doesn’t get much worse. Here’s the ad, long form:

#2 Gillette’s “The Best Men Can Be” campaign in 2019.

This campaign reworked Gillette’s better known tagline “The Best A Man Can Get.” This 2019 re-boot showed men confronting issues like bullying and sexism amidst the me too frenzy. It was meant to combat the notion of “toxic masculinity” by showing how men can be not toxic. But showed a lot of men being toxic in that process intimating this is how men are but they can overcome it if they only try.

This one was not as universally panned as the Pepsi ad. Some praised the message while others (more conservative folks) criticized it as virtue signal-y and preachy and alienating to Gillette’s consumer. Some critics argued that it stereotyped men in a negative way — are all men really rapey assholes? And the Youtube comments were 10:1 negative. Pretty bad all around. Here’s the ad:

#3 Body positivity gone awry. I’m going to lump all the bad fashion ads featuring unattractive people in them. These people are all morbidly obese and the ads were criticized for normalizing and celebrating obesity.

Here’s the thing, when Dove did body positivity back in 2004 they did it right. Real women, not supermodels, but all fit and healthy and attractive.

But when the fashion brands started to show morbidly obese people in their ads in the late 2010s, the whole movement jumped the shark.

Calvin Klein

Abercrombie and Fitch

Victoria’s Secret

#4 Everyone is trans

Nike, Target, Adidas all wanted in on this movement. Famously Bud Light brought that whole thing to an abrupt end. By featuring Dylan Mulvaney in a social media ad for Bud Light — a beer that was beloved by young guys who loved to watch sports and drink as much beer as possible — the brand plummeted from the #1 share beer brand to #3 and is continuing to fall. Since 2023 when they ran the fateful social media “ad” the brand has lost 20% in revenue a year. It all started before Bud but ended with the beer brand.

Adidas

Nike. This one is so dumb. Nike featured Mulvaney in a user generated content style “ad” for sports bras. On a guy with no boobs who doesn’t need a sports bra. Or any bra. And isn’t an athlete, Nike’s stock-in-trade.

Target

With Target it wasn’t an ad as much as their Pride-friendly assortment which featured a tuck-it bathing suit in the kids’ section.

Bud Light

Notorious fail. Terrified every brand. When we look back in a decade this will have been the death knell for woke advertising.

#5 Dove Body Lotion in 2017.

Here’s one where Dove attempted to show that Dove Body Lotion transformed all types of skin but the ad made it look like you could (and might want to) transform black skin to white skin. So in an attempt to feature diversity they did the racism. Here’s another one, like Pepsi, panned by the left. Deservedly so.

It remains to be seen whether or not big brands abandon woke now. I suspect there will be some hyper-woke ads as a response to American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney jeans ad from brands that think the TikTok response matters.

To American Eagle’s credit, they have not apologized. They are sticking to their hot girl guns. We won’t know if they actually sold a bunch of jeans amidst the TikTok-ers screeching about eugenics until their earnings call later this month. We shall see.

Those are my top bad woke ads, in no particular order other than Pepsi being #1. Sometimes panned by the left and sometimes by the right. All poorly executed, even if there was an idea somewhere deep down that wasn’t terrible. I mean, Gillette could show an evolved version of masculinity including dads and such, without suggesting that all men are dicks.

I left Nike’s Kaepernick ad out because, well, as with most things Nike, it was well executed even if a lot of people didn’t like it on the right and abandoned the brand at that time. It wasn’t a total violation of the brand’s ethos and one could argue it worked in that the brand grew 6% and 7% in 2018 and 2019, respectively, around the ad’s introduction.

Any other ads come to mind for you?